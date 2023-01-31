ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wichita Eagle

The List of Upcoming Free Agents From the 49ers

The 49ers have a bunch of decisions to make in the next month or so in regard to free agency. 25 players are slated to become free agents. 21 will be unrestricted, three will be restricted, and one is an exclusive restricted free agent. The four players with a restricted...
Wichita Eagle

Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom in NFL Pro Games: How to Watch

The NFL Pro Bowl Games take place today and the Atlanta Falcons have an ambassador taking part. It marks the first Pro Bowl for 25-year-old Chris Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round pick in 2019, is not only the highest...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Senior Bowl: 5 Defensive Standouts Who Boosted Draft Stock

As the saying goes, draft season officially begins every year when over 100 top college football prospects report to compete against one another in the annual Senior Bowl. With nearly three months until the 2023 NFL Draft, player weigh-ins and a trio of practices took place from Tuesday through Thursday, allowing scouts, coaches, and media alike the opportunity to evaluate the best of the best duking it out in one-on-one drills. On Saturday, the stakes were raised higher with all of the pads coming out as players participated in the Senior Bowl showcase at Hancock Whitney Stadium, providing another chance to impress in a full-contact game setting.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Colts have No Appeal to Veteran QB According to ESPN

Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a look at 13 teams around the NFL who could be in the market for a veteran quarterback and ranked them in order of best situations. The Indianapolis Colts came in at an unlucky 13 in those rankings. Last season, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan took...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

NFL.com: Sean Payton is ‘Worth Every Penny’ to Broncos

Even when the Denver Broncos are not very good, the team still manages to find its way into the headlines year after year. The Broncos are a premier franchise in the NFL Landscape. At the same time, the product on the field in the past half-decade has been exceedingly unsatisfactory...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos Release DC Ejiro Evero From His Contract

After a bout of 'will they/won’t they,' the Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has reportedly opted to let defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Evero has been freed to interview for defensive coordinator positions with other teams. "Sources: The Broncos are...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

New Team Makes Big Move in Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers decide a trade is in their best interests, two obvious trade destinations have emerged. One is the New York Jets, with a talented roster and a new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, that would come with a huge seal of approval from Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks BREAKING: Geno Smith Opens Contract Talks with Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks have opened contract talks with free-agent quarterback Geno Smith - says Smith himself, while expressing optimism the two sides will “work things out.”. Smith, a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday that the parties “have had talks.”...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Falcons? League Insider Says ‘Good Fit’

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is looking for a new home this offseason. As an impending free agent, the Niners are choosing to move forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are on rookie contracts. That means Garoppolo becomes one of the top options for teams...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Ravens in the NFL Pro Bowl Game: How to Watch

It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Mike Kafka Gets Second Interview with Cardinals for Head Coaching Vacancy

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka earned a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL Network reports. Kafka just completed his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator after serving in various roles on Andy Reid's offensive staff in Kansas City, including working with quarterbacks. Kafka was part...

