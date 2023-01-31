Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington StateSom DuttSeattle, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Senior Bowl: 5 Defensive Standouts Who Boosted Draft Stock
As the saying goes, draft season officially begins every year when over 100 top college football prospects report to compete against one another in the annual Senior Bowl. With nearly three months until the 2023 NFL Draft, player weigh-ins and a trio of practices took place from Tuesday through Thursday, allowing scouts, coaches, and media alike the opportunity to evaluate the best of the best duking it out in one-on-one drills. On Saturday, the stakes were raised higher with all of the pads coming out as players participated in the Senior Bowl showcase at Hancock Whitney Stadium, providing another chance to impress in a full-contact game setting.
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton has ‘Talked’ to Mark Schlereth About Coaching Broncos OL
Sean Payton’s arrival as the head coach of the Denver Broncos hasn’t put an end to the seemingly endless waves of speculation. Payton has a clear vision of the coaches he wants to join him on his mission to turn the Broncos back into a winning organization. Pinpointing...
Wichita Eagle
‘He’s a Grown Man’ Says Roquan Smith of Lamar Jackson’s Contract Talks with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith paved the way for contract negotiations without an agent. Fresh off a five-year extension signed in January with the Ravens, Smith worked his deal without the services of an agent. And there's another Ravens player who's in the same situation. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also...
Wichita Eagle
Check out the scene on Chiefs’ plane as they departed to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII
KSHB (Ch. 41) sports anchor Aaron Ladd tweeted a video of linebacker Willie Gay preparing to board the flight. Kelli Peltier of Fox 4 shared this look at the plane leaving Kansas City. On the plane, the players didn’t seem overwhelmed about heading to Super Bowl LVII. They appeared...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys in the NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch
It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
Wichita Eagle
As Chiefs arrive for Super Bowl, it’s about right here, right now to make history
For the first 35 years of its existence, you may recall, the Lamar Hunt Trophy annually bestowed upon the AFC champion had never so much as been displayed in Kansas City. Chances are some Chiefs fans didn’t even know what it was. That distinction would be depressing enough for...
Wichita Eagle
Colts have No Appeal to Veteran QB According to ESPN
Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a look at 13 teams around the NFL who could be in the market for a veteran quarterback and ranked them in order of best situations. The Indianapolis Colts came in at an unlucky 13 in those rankings. Last season, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan took...
Wichita Eagle
Former Ohio State LB Joins Luke Fickell’s New Wisconsin Staff
Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland is turning in his cleats and picking up a whistle. He'll be seen on the Big Ten West sidelines this fall. According to the team website, Borland has joined the Wisconsin staff for the 2023 season. Per the team page, he is listed as a defensive graduate assistant.
Wichita Eagle
Details Emerge About Lou Anarumo’s Next Interview For Cardinals Head Coaching Job
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is a finalist for the Cardinals head coaching job. He'll have his second interview with the club on Friday according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Anarumo is one of two known finalists. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is also in the mix.
Wichita Eagle
New Team Makes Big Move in Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – If the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers decide a trade is in their best interests, two obvious trade destinations have emerged. One is the New York Jets, with a talented roster and a new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, that would come with a huge seal of approval from Rodgers.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Release DC Ejiro Evero From His Contract
After a bout of 'will they/won’t they,' the Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has reportedly opted to let defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Evero has been freed to interview for defensive coordinator positions with other teams. "Sources: The Broncos are...
Wichita Eagle
NFL.com: Sean Payton is ‘Worth Every Penny’ to Broncos
Even when the Denver Broncos are not very good, the team still manages to find its way into the headlines year after year. The Broncos are a premier franchise in the NFL Landscape. At the same time, the product on the field in the past half-decade has been exceedingly unsatisfactory...
Wichita Eagle
Two Packers on PFF’s List of Top 100 Free Agents
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst took care of his biggest free-agent-to-be by signing Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to a contract extension a couple days before Christmas. Still, the Packers have seven players scheduled to reach free agency who played at least...
Wichita Eagle
The List of Upcoming Free Agents From the 49ers
The 49ers have a bunch of decisions to make in the next month or so in regard to free agency. 25 players are slated to become free agents. 21 will be unrestricted, three will be restricted, and one is an exclusive restricted free agent. The four players with a restricted...
Wichita Eagle
At Super Bowl, Chiefs will end season where it began. Two players seek better memories
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie don’t anticipate an eerie feeling when they revisit State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend. But it can’t be ruled out. Neither player finished the Chiefs’ 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in...
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers flounder in second half in big loss to Cleveland Cavaliers
The Indaiana Pacers will now officially go a full month without winning consecutive games. The Pacers beat the Trail Blazers on January 6 and the Hornets on January 8, and since then, losing has become common for the blue and gold. Entering Sunday, the Pacers were fresh off of an...
Wichita Eagle
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Falcons? League Insider Says ‘Good Fit’
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is looking for a new home this offseason. As an impending free agent, the Niners are choosing to move forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are on rookie contracts. That means Garoppolo becomes one of the top options for teams...
Wichita Eagle
Mike Kafka Gets Second Interview with Cardinals for Head Coaching Vacancy
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka earned a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL Network reports. Kafka just completed his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator after serving in various roles on Andy Reid's offensive staff in Kansas City, including working with quarterbacks. Kafka was part...
Wichita Eagle
A Look Back At Some Memorable Fights In Miami Heat History
With the NBA having fights between the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies, Inside The Heat decided to look back on some of the altercations in Miami Heat history. Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba, Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell aren't the only ones to have thrown...
Comments / 0