ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Kuo: Periscope lens will be exclusive to the highest-end iPhone 16 model

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
Image: Apple Inc.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects that the periscope lens, set to be introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra model later this year, will continue to be exclusive to the highest-end iPhone 16 in 2024. According to the analyst, “the market” expected that Apple would expand the periscope lenses to more iPhone models besides the Pro Max/Ultra phones, but Kuo’s latest survey indicates otherwise.

Kuo writes:

Only one/the highest-end model of the new 2H24 iphone 16 series may have a periscope camera, not the two models of market expectation. It’s detrimental to Largan and Genius since the demand for lens upgrades will fall below expectation.

The analyst reinforces that only the highest-end model of the 2H23 new iPhone 15 model, which could be called 15 Pro Max or Ultra, will adopt the periscope camera. “The market expected that adding periscope cameras to more iPhone models would drive demand for lens upgrades in 2023-2024, but my latest survey indicates only one/highest-end new iPhone 16 model in WH24 will have the periscope camera, not the two models the market expected.”

Although plans can change until next year, it’s interesting that Apple will again differentiate the Pro from the Pro Max versions.

In addition, the iPhone 16 series is expected to add an under-display Face ID, as the Dynamic Island would shrink to a hole-punch cutout instead of the pill shape cutout we currently have.

According to the Korean version of The Elec, “in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, when the display screen is turned on, the hole for the under panel Face ID is not visible, and only the lens hole for the front camera is visible, increasing the sense of immersion.”

Apple is expected to adopt an underpanel camera (UPC) sequentially after applying under panel Face ID to the front of the iPhone. UPC also has a front camera module mounted under the display, and when the camera function is not in use, the camera lens hole is not visible and the display function is supported. The application principle of underpanel Face ID and UPC is the same.

For the iPhone 15 series, all models are expected to feature the same design as the Dynamic Island, although only the high-end models will have ProMotion and Always-On Display.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Netflix Premium plan adds spatial audio and more download devices

Netflix has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2023. The streaming service has been canceling original shows left and right, scrapping completed movies before they debut, and is preparing to crack down on password sharing in the coming weeks. Subscribers aren’t exactly thrilled with the choices Netflix has been making, but maybe a few upgraded features for Netflix Premium plan users will be enough to distract us from all the turmoil.
BGR.com

The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked

Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
BGR.com

Long-promised Apple Pay Later feature is coming soon

Announced at WWDC 2022, Apple Pay Later is one of the features planned to launch during iOS 16’s lifecycle. Exclusive to the US, this function will bring a “seamless and secure way” to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments spread over six weeks, with zero interest and no fees of any kind.
BGR.com

Apple stops signing iOS 16.2 after iOS 16.3 rollout

With iOS 16.3 now available, Apple stopped signing iOS 16.2. With that, you can no longer downgrade to older iOS 16 build versions – but if you are experiencing any bug or unreliability, an iOS 15 version is still available. If you don’t recall, with iOS 16.2, Apple made...
BGR.com

Every Galaxy Book 3 model Samsung revealed at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung revealed the Galaxy S23 on Wednesday at its latest Galaxy Unpacked event. But the flagship phone wasn’t the only product line that the company refreshed this week. Samsung also announced three new laptops: the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. The Pro and Pro 360 are direct successors to last year’s Galaxy Book 2 models, but the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a brand new, premium entry to the lineup.
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 live stream: How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023

The first major smartphone launch of 2023 has finally arrived. On Wednesday, Samsung will host its first in-person event since 2020 to reveal the Galaxy S23 series, which has been the subject of countless leaks in recent weeks. As per usual, we know virtually everything there is to know about the phone, but whether or not you’ve been avoiding the steady stream of leaks, you might want to tune in to see everything the company has to offer at Galaxy Unpacked today.
BGR.com

Report: iPad won’t fold in 2024, but a foldable MacBook could launch in 2025

Rumors about Apple planning to enter the foldable market aren’t new. We have already heard about a foldable iPhone, a foldable iPad, and even a hybrid foldable iPad/Mac. After analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said early this week that Apple was working on a foldable iPad, Bloomberg‘s journalist Mark Gurman and display analyst Ross Young debunked this possibility.
BGR.com

Sony WH-1000XM5 vs Apple AirPods Max: Which premium headphones are better?

If you’re looking for a new pair of premium noise-cancelling headphones — and regularly use Apple devices — you might be deciding between the Apple AirPods Max and the Sony WH-1000XM5. It makes sense. Both headphones are top-of-the-line options that are loaded with features. But they’re also...
BGR.com

Apple announces 2 billion active devices milestone

In its Q1 2023 earnings, Apple shared an important detail on how many of its devices are currently active. According to CEO Tim Cook, the company’s user base continues to grow as Apple now has 2 billion devices active worldwide. The last time Apple shared this information, it had...
BGR.com

Next-gen Apple Watch Ultra may boast an even larger display

Apple is planning to add a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra to its lineup by 2024, according to a new report from Digitimes. While the current model boasts an already-large 1.93-inch display, the new device will reportedly boast a gargantuan 2.1-inch display. As a point of comparison, the entry-level Apple Watch Series 8 features a 1.61-inch display.
BGR.com

Best Galaxy S23 cases you can already buy now

Samsung is announcing the new Galaxy S23 series on Wednesday, February 1. Of course, everything we need to know about the new flagship smartphone series has already leaked. We know they’re going to be powerful and sleek new smartphones with major upgrades in every important area. And we also know the Galaxy 23 housing is made mainly of glass, so anyone who buys one will absolutely need a protective case.
BGR.com

Beats Fit Pro are on sale for $150, or get Beats Studio Buds for $100

Apple’s various AirPods models are all on sale right now, with prices starting at just $99 for AirPods 2. You can check out all the other discounts in our guide on the best AirPods deals of February 2023. Now, there are also some deep discounts available on Apple’s other...
BGR.com

Twitter is developing a payments feature, they should call it X and crush PayPal

One of Elon Musk’s grand visions for Twitter is to become an “everything” app similar to the WeChat giant in China. Since taking over the most influential social network in the world, Musk has not been quiet about his ideas for Twitter’s future, which includes a built-in platform for payments. This would also be centered around the ability to park capital in money market accounts, shop for goods, and support a creator marketplace in ways that might be similar, or better, than YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook, as examples.
BGR.com

ChatGPT Plus is here and it’s $20 a month

If you want to jump to the front of the line to talk to a conversational AI, ChatGPT Plus is here for you. In a blog post, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT and DALL·E 2, has announced ChatGPT Plus, a premium subscription plan for its conversational AI. The paid subscription service costs $20 per month and will give customers priority access, faster performance, and “priority access to new features and improvements.” Here’s how OpenAI describes the benefits of the paid plan:
BGR.com

Apple posts Q1 earnings: Revenue hits $117.2 billion amid drop in iPhone sales

As is typically the case, Apple’s earnings for the quarter were anchored by the iPhone. And while Apple stopped releasing sales figures a while ago, we can still glean how briskly the iPhone is selling by looking at overall sales figures. For the quarter gone by, the iPhone accounted for $65.5 billion in revenue. As a point of comparison, Apple during last year’s holiday quarter saw iPhone-based revenue check in at $71.6 billion.
BGR.com

BGR.com

355K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy