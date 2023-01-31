Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Get ready for ads in the Microsoft Store
Microsoft is encouraging developers to start using Microsoft Store Ads, which allow people and companies to boost their app’s placement in the Windows store. The company writes in its blog that the ads are “designed to help developers grow their business by getting their apps or games in front of the right customers at the right time, and to inspire Microsoft Store customers with great content,” but similar systems for iOS and Android haven’t always provided the best experience.
The Verge
The EU has reportedly issued a formal warning to Microsoft over the Activision Blizzard deal
Microsoft is seemingly facing more regulatory opposition to its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to Politico, the European Union has issued a formal antitrust warning against Microsoft regarding the $68.7 billion deal. Politico didn’t share exact details about the contents of the warning, but the publication says that in...
The Verge
Is this Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing?
Microsoft is reported to be capitalizing on the success of ChatGPT by integrating the AI chatbot into its search engine Bing. But what might that look like? We may now have some idea, thanks to Bing users who said a new, AI-assisted version of the search engine mysteriously appeared (and disappeared) earlier today.
The Verge
Google struggled to grow over the holidays despite ‘great momentum’ on YouTube and Pixels
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai opened his company’s latest earnings announcement by boasting about “great momentum in Cloud, YouTube subscriptions, and our Pixel devices.” But read a little further, and the numbers show a company is struggling to grow: its revenue for the holiday quarter — the big one for many companies, especially those in the ad business — was essentially flat compared to 2021. It also had worse margins, meaning it was earning less on the money it did spend.
The Verge
Here’s how Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup stacks up against the iPhone 14
Apple’s iPhone 14 now has a new rival: the Samsung Galaxy 23. Announced during the company’s recent Unpacked event alongside a slate of new Galaxy Books, the S23 series is available for preorder starting this week with a street date of February 17th. The new phones arrive with faster performance, bigger batteries, and updated selfie cameras, with the Ultra offering an even higher resolution camera than its predecessor.
The Verge
Meta’s Quest 3 headset will have better mixed reality tech, according to Zuckerberg
A key feature from Meta’s $1,499.99 Quest Pro headset will make an appearance — in some form — in a more affordable consumer-focused headset coming later this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the company’s latest earnings release. That key feature is support for Meta Reality, the technology that’s designed to allow virtual reality headsets to also be used for augmented reality, resulting in a so-called mixed reality headset.
The Verge
Apple won’t name a new head of hardware design
Apple won’t name a new head of hardware design to replace outgoing exec Evans Hankey, according to Bloomberg. Hankey took over hardware design leadership in 2019 after former chief design officer Jony Ive left to start LoveFrom, his own design company, but Bloomberg reported in October that Hankey would be leaving early this year.
The Verge
The Xbox 360 store won’t be closing down, despite what an Xbox support page says
Microsoft will not be closing down the Xbox 360 Marketplace, the company tells The Verge, even though text on an official Xbox support page indicated that was the plan. Earlier this week, Microsoft said that it would be pulling many beloved games like Jet Set Radio and The Orange Box from the 360 store on February 7th. That was disappointing enough, but then, thanks to a tweet from Wario64, we saw that text on a support page said the company planned to shutter the Xbox 360 Marketplace “over the next year” and that it encouraged players to “purchase any 360 games or DLC by May 2023.” As of this writing, you can still see the message here by scrolling down a little bit.
The Verge
The Last of Us Part I on PC delayed by a few weeks
The Last of Us Part I for PC has been delayed to March 28th, developer Naughty Dog announced on Friday. The remake of the first The Last of Us game was originally set to launch on March 3rd, so the delay isn’t too long, but it still might be disappointing to fans who may have circled the original date on their calendars.
The Verge
YouTube’s livestream co-hosting feature is rolling out on iOS and Android
YouTube is rolling out a collaboration feature that allows two users to livestream together. “Go Live Together” was first introduced in November last year, but as per a recent tweet from YouTube (and our own tests), seems to now be available more broadly across iOS and Android mobile devices.
The Verge
Samsung’s SmartThings Station is a smart home hub worth plugging in
I am a fan of multipurpose smart home hubs. No one has the space or patience for yet another single-function plastic box plugged into their router. Beyond acting as the brains of your Apple smart home, the HomePod is a great speaker; Google’s Nest Hub Max helps run your Google Home and is a superb digital photo frame. And the new Samsung SmartThings Station? It’s a SmartThings hub that also charges your phone.
The Verge
EA and Meta weren’t the only companies to ax games this week
Over the course of this week, the developers of several major live service titles announced that their games would be shutting down. That means that players who actively enjoyed those games — and possibly spent money on them — might have to move on to something else. The...
The Verge
Samsung’s colorful Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for its best price to date
Happy Saturday, readers! During its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung introduced a new line of Galaxy Book3 laptops with better displays and Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors. However, if you don’t need an ultraportable laptop or a high-end machine squarely aimed at the MacBook Pro 16, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in its fiery, “fiesta red” colorway for $499 ($200 off), its lowest price to date.
The Verge
Google is holding an event about search and AI on February 8th
Google is about to share more about its work in artificial intelligence. Next week, Google will be holding an event about how it’s “using the power of AI to reimagine how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need,” according to an invite sent to The Verge. The 40-minute event will be streamed on YouTube on February 8th at 8:30AM ET.
The Verge
Aqara’s affordable smart home lineup makes first jump to Matter
After a brief delay, Aqara is taking its first tentative step towards supporting the new Matter home connectivity standard with the release of a beta firmware update for its M2 hub. Aqara is first targeting M2 hubs manufactured in 2022 and sold outside of China. The company estimates it will take four to six weeks for all M2 hubs to be updated to version V4.0.0 (beta). Other Aqara hubs will receive the Matter-enabled firmware in “the following months.”
The Verge
Hustle bros are jumping on the AI bandwagon
The grind-set, side-hustle, passive-income crew has a new favorite toy: ChatGPT. On YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, a motley assortment of established and would-be financial influencers are pumping out videos advising how you — yes, YOU — could be making tens of thousands of dollars in your sleep with the help of OpenAI’s chatbot.
The Verge
Sonos is offering up to $100 off its soundbars and speakers ahead of the Super Bowl
It’s far too easy to overlook a key component of a great Super Bowl watch party experience: quality audio. Although we’ve already covered some of the best TV deals taking place ahead of the big game, it’s also advisable to not assemble a room full of football fans when all you have for sound is the tinny built-in speakers on your TV. Thankfully, Sonos is running a sale until February 12th on a few of its speakers and soundbars, which can help you level up your system when it comes to watching sports and listening to music.
Comments / 0