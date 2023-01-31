Read full article on original website
Related
'Frostquakes' Reported In Maine As Arctic Blast Deep Freezes New England
Other wild winter weather in the Northeast included sea smoke and steam devils.
penbaypilot.com
We got through it, weathering extreme cold not experienced in decades
PENOBSCOT BAY — The record in Maine was apparently a wind chill factor of -43F in 1971, in Portland (at least since 1948). We almost broke that Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, when the wind chill bottomed out at -38F in the Midcoast. The polar vortex that dumped the Arctic blast here came with a week’s warning. Still, the gusts of wind, sometimes at 50 mph or more, sounded, “like my roof was blowing off,” said one local, who has seen 70-plus winters come and go in the Midcoast.
The ‘Hillbilly Weatherman’ Gives Maine R-Rated Winter Forecasts
When the sh#t hits the fan, the Hillbilly Weatherman comes to the rescue!. Well, here we all are, hunkered down into the depths of a Maine winter, which can be pretty brutal. Normally, we depend on our good buddy WABI-TV-5 meteorologist, Todd Simcox, or the wacky Frankie MacDonald, to inform us of any blockbuster storm headed our way, but one dude takes a raunchy, no holds barred, tell it like it is, attitude to telling us that we are about to get dumped on.
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes is Kind of Ridiculous
Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow, and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter, and the answers were quite astounding.
foxbangor.com
Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop
BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Saturday February 4, 2023 at 6AM.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
observer-me.com
Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze
A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
wabi.tv
Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows will still be frigid
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wind Chill Warnings have been downgraded to Wind Chill Advisories which are set to expire by 7 p.m. Up north, areas of blowing snow will still cause reduced visibilities, especially near open fields. Their Blizzard Warning is set to expire by 7 p.m. The arctic high-pressure jogs to our south tonight, this will allow winds to calm down and switch from a frigid northwesterly direction to a southwesterly direction. This shift in winds will aid in a relief from the dangerous cold as we get into Sunday. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with overnight low temperatures dropping into the single digits and teens below zero inland and single digits above zero along the coast.
Beware! Maine May See A Ground Blizzard On Friday And Saturday
During the winter, we spend a good part of the week, both on-air and off-air, talking about the weather. This week has been no different. As soon as we had cleaned up from the last snow / slush storm, we started talking about this frigid weather. You think we'd be numb to it by now. Nope!
mainebiz.biz
With bitter cold closing in, Maine hunkers down
With temperatures forecast to drop throughout the day Friday and reach well into the negative digits Friday night and Saturday, businesses and first responders were prepping for what may be a difficult cold spell. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures as low as negative 15 in the Portland...
WGME
Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
Hate Maine Winter? Then Why Do You Live Here?
I have spent the majority of my life here. There are several reasons why I love to call Maine home. These include the beautiful landscapes, lack of people, and virtually no traffic (waiting for 15 minutes on Forest Ave is not traffic. Try living on the Beltway in DC). One...
wabi.tv
Heating fuel assistance available for Mainers as we brace the cold this Weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers who need heating oil assistance are encouraged to reach out for help as we experience severely cold weather this weekend. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnership, is urging Mainers not to wait for their tank to be empty before seeking assistance. In...
NECN
Parts of Northern Maine Are Under a Blizzard Warning. Here's Why
Blizzard warnings are in effect through 7 p.m. on Saturday for parts of northern Maine. With winds expected to gust as high as 50 mph, the blizzard warning is in effect for parts of Aroostook county due to the potential for blowing snow. The National Weather Service warns that widespread...
The 2023 Maine State Fair Schedule Is Here
Who wants a doughboy? After the harsh reality of this winter is long gone, we will have so many things to look forward to once again. And it just wouldn't be summer and fall in the State of Maine without the fair!. Hard not to dream of hot summer days...
WMTW
Maine ski resorts change operations as frigid temperatures continue to drop
PORTLAND, Maine — As dangerously cold temperatures sink in throughout Maine, many ski resorts in the area are changing how they will operate Friday and Saturday. Night skiing has been cancelled. The main base will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, the main...
WMTW
Dangerous wind chills this afternoon
The Arctic outbreak has arrived here in Maine with rapidly falling temperatures into the afternoon and brutally cold wind chill values. Sunshine will be out there but it will do little to counter the push of frigid that will allow below zero numbers by late this afternoon. By 5PM, wind chills will fall to minus 20 at the coast and minus 40 in the mountains. By tonight those numbers crash to 40 below and. Make sure to have a winter survival kit if you need to head outside, and dress in many layers with all exposed skin covered up.
Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend
All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maine Will Chill You to the Bone
You don't need a thermometer to let you know it's really cold if you can feel the freezing temps biting at you, telling you to get inside and stay warm. And don't even get me started on wind chill. But did you know that even with temperatures dipping well below...
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0