Maine State

We got through it, weathering extreme cold not experienced in decades

PENOBSCOT BAY — The record in Maine was apparently a wind chill factor of -43F in 1971, in Portland (at least since 1948). We almost broke that Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, when the wind chill bottomed out at -38F in the Midcoast. The polar vortex that dumped the Arctic blast here came with a week’s warning. Still, the gusts of wind, sometimes at 50 mph or more, sounded, “like my roof was blowing off,” said one local, who has seen 70-plus winters come and go in the Midcoast.
PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

The ‘Hillbilly Weatherman’ Gives Maine R-Rated Winter Forecasts

When the sh#t hits the fan, the Hillbilly Weatherman comes to the rescue!. Well, here we all are, hunkered down into the depths of a Maine winter, which can be pretty brutal. Normally, we depend on our good buddy WABI-TV-5 meteorologist, Todd Simcox, or the wacky Frankie MacDonald, to inform us of any blockbuster storm headed our way, but one dude takes a raunchy, no holds barred, tell it like it is, attitude to telling us that we are about to get dumped on.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

The Average Temperature in Maine Homes is Kind of Ridiculous

Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow, and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter, and the answers were quite astounding.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop

BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
BANGOR, ME
Alina Andras

MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze

A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows will still be frigid

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wind Chill Warnings have been downgraded to Wind Chill Advisories which are set to expire by 7 p.m. Up north, areas of blowing snow will still cause reduced visibilities, especially near open fields. Their Blizzard Warning is set to expire by 7 p.m. The arctic high-pressure jogs to our south tonight, this will allow winds to calm down and switch from a frigid northwesterly direction to a southwesterly direction. This shift in winds will aid in a relief from the dangerous cold as we get into Sunday. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with overnight low temperatures dropping into the single digits and teens below zero inland and single digits above zero along the coast.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

With bitter cold closing in, Maine hunkers down

With temperatures forecast to drop throughout the day Friday and reach well into the negative digits Friday night and Saturday, businesses and first responders were prepping for what may be a difficult cold spell. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures as low as negative 15 in the Portland...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

MAINE STATE
Z107.3

MAINE STATE
WMTW

Dangerous wind chills this afternoon

The Arctic outbreak has arrived here in Maine with rapidly falling temperatures into the afternoon and brutally cold wind chill values. Sunshine will be out there but it will do little to counter the push of frigid that will allow below zero numbers by late this afternoon. By 5PM, wind chills will fall to minus 20 at the coast and minus 40 in the mountains. By tonight those numbers crash to 40 below and. Make sure to have a winter survival kit if you need to head outside, and dress in many layers with all exposed skin covered up.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend

All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
MAINE STATE
