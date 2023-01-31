An Azle woman died from injuries sustained in an automobile/pedestrian accident that occurred at 10:50 a.m. Sunday in downtown Livingston. According to the accident report filed by Livingston Police Officer Chad Lilley, a 2022 Chevrolet C2500 pickup truck driven by Wesley A. Bryant, 36 of Livingston, was stopped at a red light facing south on Washington Avenue, attempting to turn east. Teressa M. May, 55 of Azle, was attempting to cross the roadway heading north but was not in the crosswalk. As the light turned green for Bryant to go, he waited on two cars to continue north before making his turn to the east. He made his turn at the same time May began to cross the street east of the crosswalk, striking her.

LIVINGSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO