The Dallas Mavericks rolled the dice in acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon, and oddsmakers took notice of the gamble like the rest of the NBA. Seeing how Irving requested a trade from the Nets two days prior, it wouldn’t be fair to say the reported deal sent shockwaves through the league. However, given the All-NBA talent just left the fourth-seeded team in the Eastern Conference and joined the Western Conference’s sixth seed, it made for what could be a title-altering blockbuster.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO