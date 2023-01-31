ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

NBA Rumors: Nets Trade Kyrie Irving To Mavericks In Blockbuster Move

Kyrie Irving is on the move. Irving on Sunday was traded from the Nets to the Mavericks, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. According to Charania, Dallas will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three draft picks to Brooklyn in exchange for the star point guard. Those selections reportedly are a 2029 unprotected first-rounder and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

LeBron James Addresses Potential Kyrie Irving-To-Lakers Trade

LeBron James on Saturday night didn’t flat-out advocate for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving. But Los Angeles’ franchise cornerstone did make it abundantly clear that the superstar point guard could help the Purple and Gold try to reach their ultimate goal. After the LA’s loss to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

MRI on Ben Simmons's Knee Comes Back Clean

Nick Friedell of ESPN reports that Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said a recent MRI on Ben Simmons’s left knee came back clean. Simmons continues to deal with soreness in the area, forcing him to miss the Nets’ last three games. Brooklyn’s latest game was a 139-96 blowout loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
BOSTON, NY
NESN

NBA Rumors: What Nets Want From East Rival For Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving became the hottest topic in the NBA news realm once again Friday. Irving, who’s no stranger to headlines for controversial reasons, found himself in a familiar place when reports revealed his trade request from the Brooklyn Nets amid his fourth season with the team. The Nets, who...
IRVING, NY
NESN

Jalen Ramsey Decks Tyreek Hill During NFL Pro Bowl Flag Football Game

The NFL turned its Pro Bowl into a flag football game for the first time this year to avoid contact and the potential for injuries. Looks like Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t get the memo. In trying to prevent a touchdown at the exhibition event Sunday,...
NESN

NBA Rumors: West Contender Made ‘Strong Offer’ To Nets For Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving’s trade market continues to grow, with yet another playoff contender entering the mix. The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly have made a “strong offer” to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Irving, according to The Athletic’s Law Murray. This comes just 24 hours after news surfaced of the All-Star guard’s trade request from the Nets, which prompted a vague response from Brooklyn head coach Jacque Vaughn and a sea of displeased fans in attendance at Barclays Center on Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Kyrie Irving Reportedly Feels After Trade To Mavericks

Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets and he received just that as Brooklyn reportedly dealt the star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, a mere two days after Irving’s request. The talented-yet-controversial All-NBA guard is said to be “ecstatic” about the joining the Mavericks...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

NBA Rumors: This Team Prepared To Pursue Nets Star Kevin Durant

Did the Nets’ blockbuster trade Sunday tip the hourglass on Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn tenure?. It’s a scenario at least one team reportedly is prepared for. The Nets reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks four days ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which leaves Durant without a superstar running mate in the Big Apple. Time will tell how Irving’s trade impacts Durant’s commitment to Brooklyn, but considering the superstar forward wanted a change of scenery as recently as last summer, his optimism about the future of the franchise might be back down to a low level.
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

Mavericks’ Gamble For Kyrie Irving Shakes Up Betting Boards

The Dallas Mavericks rolled the dice in acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon, and oddsmakers took notice of the gamble like the rest of the NBA. Seeing how Irving requested a trade from the Nets two days prior, it wouldn’t be fair to say the reported deal sent shockwaves through the league. However, given the All-NBA talent just left the fourth-seeded team in the Eastern Conference and joined the Western Conference’s sixth seed, it made for what could be a title-altering blockbuster.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

What Nets’ Jacque Vaughn Revealed From Chat With Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn found himself in an odd position Friday. With the Nets tasked with weathering the storm of Kevin Durant’s injury, news broke out about Kyrie Irving’s trade request before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Vaughn, who debuted in the role after replacing ex-head coach Steve Nash, has done more than Brooklyn could ask for. The Nets have remained relatively competitive with the All-Star break approaching and remain in the hunt despite a 4-7 stretch since Durant’s injury on Jan. 8.
IRVING, NY
NESN

NBA Odds: Which Teams Have Best Chance At Landing Kyrie Irving?

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is the leading topic of NBA discussions for all the wrong reasons again. Irving fueled more drama by reportedly requesting a trade Friday and wants the Nets to deal him prior to next Thursday’s trade deadline. Irving, who was recently named an All-Star Game...
IRVING, NY
NESN

Super Bowl LVII: Mahomes vs. Hurts Quarterback Breakdown

Two of the NFL’s best signal callers are set to go face to face in Super Bowl LVII, with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. The importance of quarterbacks will never be understated in the NFL, and both of these...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Nets Fans Boo Kyrie Irving Following Trade Request, Sudden Injury

There aren’t many buildings in the NBA that Kyrie Irving can go to without getting booed. In fact, Brooklyn Nets fans may have just made it zero. Irving, as he is one to do, alienated his own fan base Friday, reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets. The decision to move on from Brooklyn seemingly came out of nowhere, but NBA fans were far from surprised the eight-time All-Star would pull such a move.
IRVING, NY
NESN

David Pastrnak Explains Decision To Do ‘Happy Gilmore’ At Skills Competition

David Pastrnak put on a show at the NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition when he went full “Happy Gilmore” during his turn in the breakaway challenge. The Boston Bruins forward took the ice in a “Gilmore” Bruins jersey — exactly like the one Adam Sandler donned in the movie — and even had a little help from Linus Ullmark, who was Pastrnak’s caddie.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NBA Rumors: Mavericks Long-Term Plan For Kyrie Irving Situation

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks opted for a gamble Sunday when the organization acquired talented-yet-controversial guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. The eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA honoree brings an on-court skill set that will make him and now Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic one of the league’s most feared offensive tandems. However, Irving’s tumultuous past also makes him a flight risk at every turn. Add in the fact the 30-year-old Irving is set to hit free agency after the 2022-23 campaign and it makes Dallas’ decision all the more questionable.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy