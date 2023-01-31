Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
NBA Rumors: Nets Trade Kyrie Irving To Mavericks In Blockbuster Move
Kyrie Irving is on the move. Irving on Sunday was traded from the Nets to the Mavericks, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. According to Charania, Dallas will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three draft picks to Brooklyn in exchange for the star point guard. Those selections reportedly are a 2029 unprotected first-rounder and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.
LeBron James Addresses Potential Kyrie Irving-To-Lakers Trade
LeBron James on Saturday night didn’t flat-out advocate for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving. But Los Angeles’ franchise cornerstone did make it abundantly clear that the superstar point guard could help the Purple and Gold try to reach their ultimate goal. After the LA’s loss to...
Ex-Celtic Rajon Rondo Reportedly In Talks To Join Kentucky Staff
Rajon Rondo could be heading back to school. The 2008 Boston Celtics champion was one of the best guards at the University of Kentucky and was known for his flashy passes and competitive edge in his 16-year NBA career. Rondo returned to Lexington, Ky., last Saturday and was introduced as...
MRI on Ben Simmons's Knee Comes Back Clean
Nick Friedell of ESPN reports that Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said a recent MRI on Ben Simmons’s left knee came back clean. Simmons continues to deal with soreness in the area, forcing him to miss the Nets’ last three games. Brooklyn’s latest game was a 139-96 blowout loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
NBA Rumors: What Nets Want From East Rival For Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving became the hottest topic in the NBA news realm once again Friday. Irving, who’s no stranger to headlines for controversial reasons, found himself in a familiar place when reports revealed his trade request from the Brooklyn Nets amid his fourth season with the team. The Nets, who...
Kelce Brothers Call Rob Gronkowski To Pass On Unfortunate News
It’s no secret Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will be playing against each other in the Super Bowl, but it also means the brothers are fully focused on football and not the festivities that will go on in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will take...
Jalen Ramsey Decks Tyreek Hill During NFL Pro Bowl Flag Football Game
The NFL turned its Pro Bowl into a flag football game for the first time this year to avoid contact and the potential for injuries. Looks like Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t get the memo. In trying to prevent a touchdown at the exhibition event Sunday,...
NBA Rumors: West Contender Made ‘Strong Offer’ To Nets For Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving’s trade market continues to grow, with yet another playoff contender entering the mix. The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly have made a “strong offer” to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Irving, according to The Athletic’s Law Murray. This comes just 24 hours after news surfaced of the All-Star guard’s trade request from the Nets, which prompted a vague response from Brooklyn head coach Jacque Vaughn and a sea of displeased fans in attendance at Barclays Center on Saturday night.
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Seals Atlantic All-Star Win With Slick Goals
It’s only right that the 2023 NHL All-Star Game has some Boston Bruins flair. Entering the break with an NHL-best record of 39-7-5, the Bruins had three representatives in the event — head coach Jim Montgomery, goaltender Linus Ullmark and forward David Pastrnak. While Pastrnak stole the show...
How Kyrie Irving Reportedly Feels After Trade To Mavericks
Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets and he received just that as Brooklyn reportedly dealt the star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, a mere two days after Irving’s request. The talented-yet-controversial All-NBA guard is said to be “ecstatic” about the joining the Mavericks...
NBA Rumors: This Team Prepared To Pursue Nets Star Kevin Durant
Did the Nets’ blockbuster trade Sunday tip the hourglass on Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn tenure?. It’s a scenario at least one team reportedly is prepared for. The Nets reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks four days ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which leaves Durant without a superstar running mate in the Big Apple. Time will tell how Irving’s trade impacts Durant’s commitment to Brooklyn, but considering the superstar forward wanted a change of scenery as recently as last summer, his optimism about the future of the franchise might be back down to a low level.
This NBA Team Could Look To Pair Kyrie Irving With MVP Candidate
Once again, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is trying to force his way onto the trade block. Like he did this past offseason, Irving told the Nets he wants to be dealt before next week’s trade deadline, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday. While the Lakers are a prime...
Mavericks’ Gamble For Kyrie Irving Shakes Up Betting Boards
The Dallas Mavericks rolled the dice in acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon, and oddsmakers took notice of the gamble like the rest of the NBA. Seeing how Irving requested a trade from the Nets two days prior, it wouldn’t be fair to say the reported deal sent shockwaves through the league. However, given the All-NBA talent just left the fourth-seeded team in the Eastern Conference and joined the Western Conference’s sixth seed, it made for what could be a title-altering blockbuster.
What Nets’ Jacque Vaughn Revealed From Chat With Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn found himself in an odd position Friday. With the Nets tasked with weathering the storm of Kevin Durant’s injury, news broke out about Kyrie Irving’s trade request before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Vaughn, who debuted in the role after replacing ex-head coach Steve Nash, has done more than Brooklyn could ask for. The Nets have remained relatively competitive with the All-Star break approaching and remain in the hunt despite a 4-7 stretch since Durant’s injury on Jan. 8.
NBA Odds: Which Teams Have Best Chance At Landing Kyrie Irving?
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is the leading topic of NBA discussions for all the wrong reasons again. Irving fueled more drama by reportedly requesting a trade Friday and wants the Nets to deal him prior to next Thursday’s trade deadline. Irving, who was recently named an All-Star Game...
Super Bowl LVII: Mahomes vs. Hurts Quarterback Breakdown
Two of the NFL’s best signal callers are set to go face to face in Super Bowl LVII, with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. The importance of quarterbacks will never be understated in the NFL, and both of these...
Nets Fans Boo Kyrie Irving Following Trade Request, Sudden Injury
There aren’t many buildings in the NBA that Kyrie Irving can go to without getting booed. In fact, Brooklyn Nets fans may have just made it zero. Irving, as he is one to do, alienated his own fan base Friday, reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets. The decision to move on from Brooklyn seemingly came out of nowhere, but NBA fans were far from surprised the eight-time All-Star would pull such a move.
David Pastrnak Explains Decision To Do ‘Happy Gilmore’ At Skills Competition
David Pastrnak put on a show at the NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition when he went full “Happy Gilmore” during his turn in the breakaway challenge. The Boston Bruins forward took the ice in a “Gilmore” Bruins jersey — exactly like the one Adam Sandler donned in the movie — and even had a little help from Linus Ullmark, who was Pastrnak’s caddie.
NBA Rumors: Mavericks Long-Term Plan For Kyrie Irving Situation
Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks opted for a gamble Sunday when the organization acquired talented-yet-controversial guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. The eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA honoree brings an on-court skill set that will make him and now Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic one of the league’s most feared offensive tandems. However, Irving’s tumultuous past also makes him a flight risk at every turn. Add in the fact the 30-year-old Irving is set to hit free agency after the 2022-23 campaign and it makes Dallas’ decision all the more questionable.
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0