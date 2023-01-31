Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomers
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges
Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges. Let's be honest for a moment. With all amazing things throughout history, the origin can be unclear and confusing. Don't expect any less for the history of hamburgers. Since at least the 1890s, "hamburger steak sandwiches" have been advertised in U.S. newspapers from New York to Hawaii. So who invented this?
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These walking tours show the 'forbidden' parts of NYC you won’t find in a guidebook
On a typical tour of Manhattan, the big tourist attractions—Times Square, the Empire State Building, Central Park—get all the attention. But on these new walking tours by a local author, you’ll see fascinating historical sites that you won’t find in a typical guidebook. K. Krombie’s Purefinder...
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town New York
One of the best restaurants in the nation is hiding just outside of Tarrytown, New York in Pocantico Hills. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, which opened in 2004, is known all around the world and is popular with foodies and celebrities. It has two Michelin stars and everything on the menu is innovative, beautiful, tasty, and memorable. This farm-to-table, upscale restaurant in small-town New York is absolutely incredible. Read on to learn more about it.
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from New Jersey: We wanted to sell our NJ house at the peak and be close to parks, ballet, and theater
Twins Julie and Anne, former VPs at JP Morgan, sold the longtime home they co-owned in Spring Lake, New Jersey, and bought a co-op on the Upper West Side, where they love walking in local parks and enjoy going to ballet, theater, and opera performances. Here’s their story. We...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
rew-online.com
The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate
Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your Glasses In New York State?
If you have prescription glasses or contacts, can you get a ticket if you drive without them on? The majority of people in the United States need glasses or contacts to correct vision issues,. About 75% of adults use some sort of vision correction, according to The Vision Council. About...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Single Mom Recounts Being Scammed at the 'Worst Hotel in Times Square'
It seems like this woman was an easy target.
Do Pink Pigeons Exist Or Did Someone Dye This Bird Found In New York?
New York State is filled with beautiful, majestic and rare animals. From moose to black bear, fisher and fox you never know what you may encounter in the wild and maybe even in your backyard. Here is one that I am willing to bet you have never seen before, a pink pigeon.
tourcounsel.com
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
Essence
WATCH: Take A Look Inside of Keke Palmer’s Disney Themed Baby Shower
On Saturday, February 4th, the Brooklyn Museum will be hosting its famous First Saturday event held on every first Saturday of every month. In celebration of Black History Month, Urban Outfitters is also having a pop-up at The Brooklyn Museum that day. Black artists that have shaped culture have created seven separate collections as part of Urban Outfitters’ celebration of Black History Month. Prominent artists such as Kehinde Whiley, Ron Bass, and Mía Lee, fashion brands PISHPOSH, Riveriswild, Electric Circus, and musician Oswan Benjamin. Each capsule collection is a perspective of the Black experience from their points of view. Four of those collections by Bass, Riveriswild, Benjamin, and Electric Circus will be featured at the Brooklyn Museum’s First Saturday market from 5 pm to 10 pm.
tourcounsel.com
Paramus Park | Shopping mall in New Jersey
We close with one of the best malls, outlets and stores in New Jersey; Paramus Park is an attractive, brightly lit mall with many shops, restaurants, and lounge areas. In addition, the atmosphere is pleasant, so you will enjoy walking through its facilities. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, LL Bean, UNIQLO...
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
These are the top 10 snowiest winters in New York City history. How many did you experience?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has experienced ruthless winters that smothered streets in heavy snowfall. The top 10 snowiest winters in the city’s recorded history, which dates back to 1869, have seen totals surpass four feet and reach heights surpassing six feet — a colossal gulf from non-existent accumulation observed through the end of this January.
We can’t wait — Global bakery chain opening another NJ location
We all know that New Jersey is known for its great food. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a new kid coming to town. You may never have heard of Paris Baguette, but the rest of the world has. With thousands of locations all over the world,...
fox5ny.com
Bald eagles boom in the New York City area
NEW JERSEY - Have you seen them?. Bald eagles are booming in the New York City area, and Don Torino, president of the Bergen County Audubon Society, is keeping his eyes on the birds, calling it nothing short of a miracle. — Don Torino. Bald eagles are back in New...
New York Parent Gets Ticket, Dirt Bike and 15-Year Old Grounded?
Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0