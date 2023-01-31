Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas cosmetics company hosts relationship safety panel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local female-owned businesses are coming together to highlight safe and healthy relationships during the month of love. Las Vegas company Esoes Cosmetics teamed up with Parasol Aesthetics Dermatology & Wellness to kick off their 'Kysse & Tell: What True Love Is' event on Sunday. Multiple...
news3lv.com
Circus Circus Las Vegas hosting job fair for several positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a job fair to fill more than 100 line-level and management positions ahead of the spring season. The job fair will be hosted inside Circus Circus’ Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
news3lv.com
Our Lady of Las Vegas Women's Guild holds annual diaper drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Our Lady of Las Vegas Women's Guild held its annual diaper drive on Sunday. Their goal was to surpass last year's collection of over 50,000 diapers, which are then distributed to the community free of charge. Members say they hope to end diaper insecurity...
Ojos Locos opens as first Latino-focused hotel in North Las Vegas
It's more than just the food — it's a celebration of culture and pride for the Latino community as the new Ojos Locos Cantina and Casino opens its doors.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas rally after beating death of Tyre Nichols canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATED (2:22 p.m.):. The rally for Tyre Nichols at MLK Blvd. is canceled. The Las Vegas community is gathering in support after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols' death continues to bring on calls for action after the 29-year-old died following a severe beating...
news3lv.com
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas hosts 15th annual helmet giveaway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local children are getting ready to ride with their brand-new helmets. Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas teamed up with CCSD Police to kick off the 15th annual helmet giveaway. BMX champion Ricardo Laguna hosted the event on Saturday and performed a live show of bike...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley nail salons face spike of customers skipping bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local salon owners say they’re seeing a spike in customers skipping out on their bills. Many places are afraid to do anything after a customer killed a Las Vegas nail salon manager after failing to pay a $35 manicure bill. Krystal Whipple was sentenced...
news3lv.com
First look at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a sneak peek inside the first-ever hotel and casino dedicated to serving the Latino community. The Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino along with the newly rebranded Hotel Jefe is preparing to open its doors in North Las Vegas. The site was originally the...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
news3lv.com
Kassi Beach House serves up viewing party for big game
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kassi Beach House is serving up specials for the big game and Valentine's Day. Jason Bartucci joined us to break down what you can expect.
news3lv.com
Vehicle fire breaks out inside parking garage at Miracle Mile Shops
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A vehicle fire broke out at Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday afternoon, according to Pulse Point. Clark County Fire responded to the incident around 12: 53 p.m. The fire was extinguished around 3 p.m. Check back for updates.
news3lv.com
Family donates Torah to local Jewish community in son's honor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Jewish community is getting a new Torah thanks to a generous donation. Members of the Congregation Ner Tamid held a consecration ceremony on Sunday. The Torah was donated by Jack and Elaine Chernikoff in honor of their son Harvey Alan Chernikoff who passed...
8newsnow.com
48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base bring 3,000 service members together
The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23, at Nellis Air Force Base. The exercises provide military aircrews with intensive air combat drills in a safe and realistic training environment. 48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base …. The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23,...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas celebrates 16 Police Academy graduates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is congratulating 16 new graduates from the Police Academy. The North Las Vegas Police Department hosted the graduation with a badge pinning and swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The department welcomed 15 officers and 1 correctional officer from the Vegas...
This is the most used gun in Las Vegas crimes, ATF report indicates
A federal report on guns and crime shows that police recovered and traced more than 23,000 weapons over a five-year span in Las Vegas, with pistols accounting for three of every four weapons.
8newsnow.com
Woman formerly affiliated with 'The Circle' speaks on interaction with Nathan Chasing Horse before his arrest
Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in what police call a cult called "The Circle," a former member spoke to 8 News Now. Only on 8: Woman formerly affiliated with ‘The Circle’ …. Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse...
Lodging
Fontainebleau Las Vegas: How One of the Country’s Largest Construction Projects Is Shaping Up
Brett Mufson, president of Fontainebleau Development, a real estate development group specializing in large-scale lifestyle developments, recently added to his title “president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” one of the largest construction projects in the United States. Set to debut in the fourth quarter of 2023, the property is Fontainebleau’s first in Las Vegas and marks the brand’s western expansion. LODGING recently caught up with Mufson to learn how the project is progressing and how his team is “pioneering a new hotel for a new era and ushering in the next generation for the Las Vegas Strip.”
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor
Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Politics Now: 2/4/2023. Miracle Mile Shops parking garage fire.
New Las Vegas Strip Project Means the End of an Era
Aside from Wayne Newton, nothing lasts forever on the Las Vegas Strip and one famed attraction and a major casino brand may be going away very soon.
news3lv.com
Gallus Medical Detox shares tips on how to keep 'Dry January' going
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — January might be over, but that doesn't mean you have to end "Dry January." There are health benefits to drinking less, and Steve Carleton, the chief clinical officer at Gallus Medical Detox Centers, joined us to share some information and tips.
Comments / 0