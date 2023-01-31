ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas cosmetics company hosts relationship safety panel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local female-owned businesses are coming together to highlight safe and healthy relationships during the month of love. Las Vegas company Esoes Cosmetics teamed up with Parasol Aesthetics Dermatology & Wellness to kick off their 'Kysse & Tell: What True Love Is' event on Sunday. Multiple...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Circus Circus Las Vegas hosting job fair for several positions

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a job fair to fill more than 100 line-level and management positions ahead of the spring season. The job fair will be hosted inside Circus Circus’ Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Our Lady of Las Vegas Women's Guild holds annual diaper drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Our Lady of Las Vegas Women's Guild held its annual diaper drive on Sunday. Their goal was to surpass last year's collection of over 50,000 diapers, which are then distributed to the community free of charge. Members say they hope to end diaper insecurity...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas rally after beating death of Tyre Nichols canceled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATED (2:22 p.m.):. The rally for Tyre Nichols at MLK Blvd. is canceled. The Las Vegas community is gathering in support after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols' death continues to bring on calls for action after the 29-year-old died following a severe beating...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas hosts 15th annual helmet giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local children are getting ready to ride with their brand-new helmets. Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas teamed up with CCSD Police to kick off the 15th annual helmet giveaway. BMX champion Ricardo Laguna hosted the event on Saturday and performed a live show of bike...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

First look at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a sneak peek inside the first-ever hotel and casino dedicated to serving the Latino community. The Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino along with the newly rebranded Hotel Jefe is preparing to open its doors in North Las Vegas. The site was originally the...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Family donates Torah to local Jewish community in son's honor

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Jewish community is getting a new Torah thanks to a generous donation. Members of the Congregation Ner Tamid held a consecration ceremony on Sunday. The Torah was donated by Jack and Elaine Chernikoff in honor of their son Harvey Alan Chernikoff who passed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas celebrates 16 Police Academy graduates

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is congratulating 16 new graduates from the Police Academy. The North Las Vegas Police Department hosted the graduation with a badge pinning and swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The department welcomed 15 officers and 1 correctional officer from the Vegas...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Lodging

Fontainebleau Las Vegas: How One of the Country’s Largest Construction Projects Is Shaping Up

Brett Mufson, president of Fontainebleau Development, a real estate development group specializing in large-scale lifestyle developments, recently added to his title “president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” one of the largest construction projects in the United States. Set to debut in the fourth quarter of 2023, the property is Fontainebleau’s first in Las Vegas and marks the brand’s western expansion. LODGING recently caught up with Mufson to learn how the project is progressing and how his team is “pioneering a new hotel for a new era and ushering in the next generation for the Las Vegas Strip.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor

Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Politics Now: 2/4/2023. Miracle Mile Shops parking garage fire.
LAS VEGAS, NV

