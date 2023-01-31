Read full article on original website
Five Penguins Likely To Be Traded Before Deadline
With the trade deadline nearing, which Pittsburgh Penguins are most likely to be dealt by March 3rd?
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade Superstar
We are just days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and OnlyHomers will be your home for LIVE reporting on the latest trades and rumors ahead of the deadline. As the hours and days tick closer to the Thursday, February 9 deadline, we are hearing more rumblings about what teams may decide to do.
NBC Sports
Crosby admits red-hot Bruins are 'kind of a different breed right now'
The NHL regular season is on pause right now as the league celebrates its best players at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida this weekend. The league standings are pretty tight at the All-Star break. In the Eastern Conference, six of the eight teams outside of a playoff spot are...
What Reported Kyrie Irving Trade To Mavericks Means For Celtics
It wasn’t too long ago the Brooklyn Nets once again looked like an Eastern Conference contender, a team more than capable of challenging the Boston Celtics, who were on their own respective rampage through the NBA. During a stretch from Nov. 27 to Jan. 8, the Nets won 18...
The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition was a hot mess and fans ripped the event
The NHL’s All-Star weekend got off to a pretty rough start for hockey fans. On Friday night, the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition began in Florida as part of the league’s weekend All-Star festivities. For may hockey fans, the skills competition is a fun, if corny, event that’s actually produced some brilliant moments in the past. Remember Trevor Zegras’ blindfold goal? Or how Johnny Gaudreau wanted to light his stick on fire but wasn’t allowed to?
NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Brian Flores Announcement
Brian Flores is going to be a busy man in the coming days. The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant and former Miami Dolphins head coach will reportedly have a second interview for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Sunday. Rapoport added ...
This NBA Team Could Look To Pair Kyrie Irving With MVP Candidate
Once again, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is trying to force his way onto the trade block. Like he did this past offseason, Irving told the Nets he wants to be dealt before next week’s trade deadline, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday. While the Lakers are a prime...
NHL All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Tournament Online, On TV
The NHL All-Star Game is upon us and we will see some of the league’s best players from each division play for bragging rights. The tournament features 3-on-3 hockey for two 10-minute halves. The winner of each game will face one another to be crowned the All-Star Game champion.
Best Twitter Follows Leading into Super Bowl LVII
As Super Bowl LVII quickly approaches, we want to ensure you’re up to date with all possible information regarding both teams. After some thorough Twitter scrolling, here’s who we recommend giving a follow for the next week or so to make sure you’re ready to go for the big game. Philadelphia Eagles Follows:
Why Joe Mazzulla Doesn’t Believe In ‘Motivation’ Ahead Of All-Star Break
BOSTON — With seven games left before the Boston Celtics officially close out the first half of their season and head into the NBA All-Star break, interim head coach Joe Mazzulla isn’t too keen on the idea of motivation. The Celtics don’t have a whole lot of areas...
NBA Rumors: Mavericks Beat Out This Team In Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks weren’t the only team interested in Kyrie Irving before ultimately acquiring the talented guard in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. Dallas beat out the Los Angeles Lakers for Irving, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. After the Mavericks came to a blockbuster agreement with the Nets, Wojnarowski reported that LA had “several conversations” with Brooklyn about a potential deal for Irving.
Nets Fans Boo Kyrie Irving Following Trade Request, Sudden Injury
There aren’t many buildings in the NBA that Kyrie Irving can go to without getting booed. In fact, Brooklyn Nets fans may have just made it zero. Irving, as he is one to do, alienated his own fan base Friday, reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets. The decision to move on from Brooklyn seemingly came out of nowhere, but NBA fans were far from surprised the eight-time All-Star would pull such a move.
Red Sox Reportedly May Still Add Infielder; Could Reunion With All-Star Be On Way?
Boston certainly sounds like its still busy ahead of spring training
Joe Mazzulla ‘Not Really Disappointed’ With Celtics Loss Vs. Suns
BOSTON — The tables took a complete turn for the Boston Celtics when they hosted the Phoenix Suns for the first time since their 125-99 blowout win against the Western Conference squad back on Dec. 7. On Friday, Boston opened the night with one of its coldest starts (8-for-22...
Mavericks’ Gamble For Kyrie Irving Shakes Up Betting Boards
The Dallas Mavericks rolled the dice in acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon, and oddsmakers took notice of the gamble like the rest of the NBA. Seeing how Irving requested a trade from the Nets two days prior, it wouldn’t be fair to say the reported deal sent shockwaves through the league. However, given the All-NBA talent just left the fourth-seeded team in the Eastern Conference and joined the Western Conference’s sixth seed, it made for what could be a title-altering blockbuster.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Cold First Quarter Leads To Loss Vs. Suns
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics came up short after a cold start against Phoenix Suns, 106-94, on Friday night at TD Garden. The Celtics fell to 37-16 while the Suns improved to 28-26 on their season. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. When the Celtics faced the Brooklyn...
How Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla’s Reacted To Jaylen Brown’s All-Star Nod
BOSTON — On Thursday, it was announced that Jaylen Brown earned an All-Star reserve spot and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla provided his reaction before they returned to the floor against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Brown?s career-high 27 points per game certainly suggests that the 26-year-old...
Shrine Bowl Winners and Losers: Defensive Studs Shine for Steelers in Vegas
The East-West Shrine Bowl offered plenty of potential for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Draft.
