There aren’t many buildings in the NBA that Kyrie Irving can go to without getting booed. In fact, Brooklyn Nets fans may have just made it zero. Irving, as he is one to do, alienated his own fan base Friday, reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets. The decision to move on from Brooklyn seemingly came out of nowhere, but NBA fans were far from surprised the eight-time All-Star would pull such a move.

IRVING, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO