Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade Superstar

We are just days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and OnlyHomers will be your home for LIVE reporting on the latest trades and rumors ahead of the deadline. As the hours and days tick closer to the Thursday, February 9 deadline, we are hearing more rumblings about what teams may decide to do.
The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition was a hot mess and fans ripped the event

The NHL’s All-Star weekend got off to a pretty rough start for hockey fans. On Friday night, the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition began in Florida as part of the league’s weekend All-Star festivities. For may hockey fans, the skills competition is a fun, if corny, event that’s actually produced some brilliant moments in the past. Remember Trevor Zegras’ blindfold goal? Or how Johnny Gaudreau wanted to light his stick on fire but wasn’t allowed to?
NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Brian Flores Announcement

Brian Flores is going to be a busy man in the coming days. The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant and former Miami Dolphins head coach will reportedly have a second interview for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Sunday. Rapoport added ...
NHL All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Tournament Online, On TV

The NHL All-Star Game is upon us and we will see some of the league’s best players from each division play for bragging rights. The tournament features 3-on-3 hockey for two 10-minute halves. The winner of each game will face one another to be crowned the All-Star Game champion.
Best Twitter Follows Leading into Super Bowl LVII

As Super Bowl LVII quickly approaches, we want to ensure you’re up to date with all possible information regarding both teams. After some thorough Twitter scrolling, here’s who we recommend giving a follow for the next week or so to make sure you’re ready to go for the big game. Philadelphia Eagles Follows:
NBA Rumors: Mavericks Beat Out This Team In Kyrie Irving Trade

The Dallas Mavericks weren’t the only team interested in Kyrie Irving before ultimately acquiring the talented guard in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. Dallas beat out the Los Angeles Lakers for Irving, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. After the Mavericks came to a blockbuster agreement with the Nets, Wojnarowski reported that LA had “several conversations” with Brooklyn about a potential deal for Irving.
Nets Fans Boo Kyrie Irving Following Trade Request, Sudden Injury

There aren’t many buildings in the NBA that Kyrie Irving can go to without getting booed. In fact, Brooklyn Nets fans may have just made it zero. Irving, as he is one to do, alienated his own fan base Friday, reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets. The decision to move on from Brooklyn seemingly came out of nowhere, but NBA fans were far from surprised the eight-time All-Star would pull such a move.
Mavericks’ Gamble For Kyrie Irving Shakes Up Betting Boards

The Dallas Mavericks rolled the dice in acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon, and oddsmakers took notice of the gamble like the rest of the NBA. Seeing how Irving requested a trade from the Nets two days prior, it wouldn’t be fair to say the reported deal sent shockwaves through the league. However, given the All-NBA talent just left the fourth-seeded team in the Eastern Conference and joined the Western Conference’s sixth seed, it made for what could be a title-altering blockbuster.
