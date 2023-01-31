Read full article on original website
WMTW
Sebago man arrested after reportedly punching sheriff's deputy multiple times
SEBAGO, Maine — A Sebago man faces several charges after his arrest Thursday afternoon for allegedly assaulting a Sheriff's Deputy. Christopher Hunt, 42, is being held at the Cumberland County Jail. On Thursday, Cumberland County Sheriffs were called to the area of Folly Road and Route 114 in Sebago...
WGME
Maine man accused of punching deputy in the face multiple times
SEBAGO (WGME) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says Good Samaritans stopped to help a deputy who was being punched in the face repeatedly by a suspect in Sebago on Thursday. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says they got multiple reports around 2:50 p.m. about a man walking...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 19-25. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 26, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County warming centers
ROCKLAND — The Knox County Emergency Management Agency issued the following warming center list Friday afternoon.
Motorcycle driver sentenced for slamming into Auburn runner
LEWISTON, Maine — Tyrone Fulgham was close to death after being hit by a motorcycle while jogging in Auburn in September of 2021. The father of three lost his leg and underwent 8 different surgeries. The driver of that motorcycle, Mason Perez, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to causing the crash.
17-Year-Old Central Maine Boy Arrested & Charged After Shooting His Brother Tuesday
A Central Maine teenager has been charged and taken into custody following an incident which ended in him allegedly shooting his older brother Tuesday. The Kennebec Journal reports that Tuesday's incident occurred at a residence located at 31 Pleasant Drive in the Maine town of Jay. The paper says that a 17-year-old boy, and his 20-year-old brother, got into some kind of a verbal altercation a little before 1 pm.
Two Maine Women Busted In Drug Smuggling Case At Bangor Jail
Two Penobscot County Jail inmates have been charged with felonies. The charges came as a result of an investigation that was triggered after 3 female inmates overdosed at the Penobscot County Jail last month. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, authorities started looking into how the inmates came to...
Man charged with possessing illegal drugs after 'civil standby' in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A Swanville man is facing charges after police found him to be in possession of illegal narcotics during a civil standby at an Irving Circle K in Belfast on Monday. Shortly before 11:15 a.m. Monday, Belfast police responded to an Irving Circle K at 209 Northport...
WPFO
Maine woman accused of stealing checks from veterans pleads guilty
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Chelsea woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several charges including stealing checks from a homeless veteran. According to the Kennebec Journal, 55-year-old Tracy Dorweiler pleaded guilty to 14 charges of theft and forgery from 2019 to 2020. In most cases, she stole checks from veterans’ facilities....
WGME
Maine teen accused of shooting older brother
JAY (WGME) -- Police arrested a teen from North Jay for allegedly shooting his older brother on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The 17-year-old boy was reportedly charged with aggravated assault after an argument allegedly led to him pull out a handgun and shoot his 20-year-old brother at a home on Pleasant Drive.
truecountry935.com
State Lawmaker Facing Criminal Charges
House District 45 Rep. Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro, represents Bremen, Friendship, Waldoboro and Washington. The Democrat lawmaker is being asked to resign after being indicted on a forgery charge. According to NewsCenter Maine, he has already been removed from his only committee assignment on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.
penbaypilot.com
Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, notice
UNION — Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, 91, died peacefully, Friday, February 2, 2203 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. To read a...
WMTW
Teen arrested after shooting his brother at Jay home
JAY, Maine — A 17-year-old boy is now facing a felony assault charge after police say he shot his 20-year-old brother Tuesday afternoon. Jay Police Chief Richard Caton says officers responding to 31 Pleasant Drive for a report of a shooting just before 1 p.m. found the 20-year-old with a gunshot wound.
penbaypilot.com
Feb. 4 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County warming centers, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
The Belfast American Legion, 143 Church Street, Belfast, will be hosting a warming center this weekend. The warming center will be open Friday, February 3, at 1:30 p.m. and remain open through the night and all day Saturday, February 4. People in need of this resource may enter the Belfast...
Why Is This Maine City On The List Of 15 Towns To Stay Away From?
Recently, Ranker put out a list of 15 towns and cities to "stay away from". Unlike many of their lists, this one was not localized to just one part of the country, or to just the United States. This list featured cities and towns from all over the world. And, sadly, one of our Central Maine cities made the list.
Maine Man Woken Up to House Fire By His Dog, He Escapes But The Dog Dies Saving Him
This is literally the definition of bittersweet. This story is both absolutely incredible and yet overwhelmingly devastating. According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man is alive this morning because his dog alerted him to his house being on fire. And, thanks to his amazing pup, even though his house completely burned to the ground, he's alive to tell the tale.
WPFO
Fire damages Gifford's Ice Cream plant in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN (WGME) --The Gifford’s Ice Cream plant in Skowhegan will be shut down for a while after a fire Thursday morning. The fire on Hathaway Street reportedly started in a freezer in a processing room around 9:30 a.m., according to officials with Gifford’s Ice Cream. Gifford’s says 36...
WGME
Lewiston woman sentenced to four years in prison for meth distribution
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Maine woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for intending to distribute methamphetamine. According to the Sun Journal, 23-year-old Shawna Burch of Lewiston pleaded guilty last year to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines. On September 6 of 2021, a Lewiston police officer pulled...
WMTW
Maine's largest city sets new drug overdose record
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to 56 drug overdose calls in January, including six that were deadly. That was a new record for the city. Police said it was 11 more than January 2022 and 34 more than January 2021. Police said Narcan was administered in 38 cases,...
