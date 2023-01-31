ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 19-25. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 26, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
17-Year-Old Central Maine Boy Arrested & Charged After Shooting His Brother Tuesday

A Central Maine teenager has been charged and taken into custody following an incident which ended in him allegedly shooting his older brother Tuesday. The Kennebec Journal reports that Tuesday's incident occurred at a residence located at 31 Pleasant Drive in the Maine town of Jay. The paper says that a 17-year-old boy, and his 20-year-old brother, got into some kind of a verbal altercation a little before 1 pm.
JAY, ME
Two Maine Women Busted In Drug Smuggling Case At Bangor Jail

Two Penobscot County Jail inmates have been charged with felonies. The charges came as a result of an investigation that was triggered after 3 female inmates overdosed at the Penobscot County Jail last month. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, authorities started looking into how the inmates came to...
BANGOR, ME
Maine woman accused of stealing checks from veterans pleads guilty

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Chelsea woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several charges including stealing checks from a homeless veteran. According to the Kennebec Journal, 55-year-old Tracy Dorweiler pleaded guilty to 14 charges of theft and forgery from 2019 to 2020. In most cases, she stole checks from veterans’ facilities....
AUGUSTA, ME
Maine teen accused of shooting older brother

JAY (WGME) -- Police arrested a teen from North Jay for allegedly shooting his older brother on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The 17-year-old boy was reportedly charged with aggravated assault after an argument allegedly led to him pull out a handgun and shoot his 20-year-old brother at a home on Pleasant Drive.
JAY, ME
State Lawmaker Facing Criminal Charges

House District 45 Rep. Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro, represents Bremen, Friendship, Waldoboro and Washington. The Democrat lawmaker is being asked to resign after being indicted on a forgery charge. According to NewsCenter Maine, he has already been removed from his only committee assignment on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.
MAINE STATE
Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, notice

UNION — Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, 91, died peacefully, Friday, February 2, 2203 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. To read a...
ROCKPORT, ME
Teen arrested after shooting his brother at Jay home

JAY, Maine — A 17-year-old boy is now facing a felony assault charge after police say he shot his 20-year-old brother Tuesday afternoon. Jay Police Chief Richard Caton says officers responding to 31 Pleasant Drive for a report of a shooting just before 1 p.m. found the 20-year-old with a gunshot wound.
JAY, ME
Feb. 4 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Waldo County warming centers, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

The Belfast American Legion, 143 Church Street, Belfast, will be hosting a warming center this weekend. The warming center will be open Friday, February 3, at 1:30 p.m. and remain open through the night and all day Saturday, February 4. People in need of this resource may enter the Belfast...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Fire damages Gifford's Ice Cream plant in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN (WGME) --The Gifford’s Ice Cream plant in Skowhegan will be shut down for a while after a fire Thursday morning. The fire on Hathaway Street reportedly started in a freezer in a processing room around 9:30 a.m., according to officials with Gifford’s Ice Cream. Gifford’s says 36...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Lewiston woman sentenced to four years in prison for meth distribution

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Maine woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for intending to distribute methamphetamine. According to the Sun Journal, 23-year-old Shawna Burch of Lewiston pleaded guilty last year to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines. On September 6 of 2021, a Lewiston police officer pulled...
LEWISTON, ME
Maine's largest city sets new drug overdose record

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to 56 drug overdose calls in January, including six that were deadly. That was a new record for the city. Police said it was 11 more than January 2022 and 34 more than January 2021. Police said Narcan was administered in 38 cases,...
PORTLAND, ME

