ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
svvoice.com

Local Schools Receive State Recognition

Public schools in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale and Cupertino have all received recognition by the State of California. Earlier this month, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced the 356 California elementary schools selected in the 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program. Santa Clara Unified School District had one school recognized...
SUNNYVALE, CA
svvoice.com

Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking

The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
SANTA CLARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy