Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier Betts
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior Bowl
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to program
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik Gilbert
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
klkntv.com
Police give timeline of shooting at Omaha Target
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Omaha Police Department has provided a moment-to-moment timeline of Tuesday’s shooting at Target. The breakdown details the movements of the gunman, 32-year-old Joseph Jones, as he entered the Target and began shooting his AR-15. This is how the incident unfolded, according to the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman loses $18,000 in bitcoin scam, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman lost $18,000 in a bitcoin scam on Wednesday, police say. A 56-year-old woman got a notification on her computer that she had been hacked and was asked to call the provided number for help. The victim was told that $18,000 had been...
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
klkntv.com
Car plows into Panda Garden restaurant in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car rammed into a Lincoln restaurant early Friday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Panda Garden restaurant near 48th and O Streets. A Lincoln Police officer at the scene said the car was parked when the driver hit the accelerator and...
klkntv.com
Crews battle van fire in Lincoln’s South Salt Creek neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews battled a van fire in the South Salt Creek neighborhood Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire near Third and C Streets around 12:30 p.m. Officials say no one was injured in the blaze. Authorities are not sure of the...
klkntv.com
NAPE members approve deal with State of Nebraska granting raises
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After months of heated negotiations, the State of Nebraska has struck a deal with its workers. Gov. Jim Pillen announced an agreement Wednesday between the state and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees. All of the union’s more than 8,000 members will be getting a...
klkntv.com
Intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road to close until fall of 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning Feb. 6, the intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close for construction, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The closure is part of the Lincoln South Beltway project. During this closure, work will continue on the 70th Street roundabout. Traffic will...
klkntv.com
Omaha woman says CPR saved her life, urges people to be ready for heart attacks
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, causing a third of their deaths each year, according to the American Heart Association. And the group says awareness of the disease is slipping. So, the American Heart Association is spreading the word by asking people...
klkntv.com
United flight makes emergency landing in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Boeing 777 passenger plane out of Chicago made an emergency landing Saturday at the Lincoln Airport. The United Airlines flight, carrying about 325 passengers, was reporting engine problems, according to an airport spokeswoman. The plane made a safe touchdown in Lincoln about 11:40 a.m.
klkntv.com
Tradition rooted in history: Nebraska National Guard sends off 99 troops overseas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — 99 Nebraska Army National Guard 1-134 Cavalry Squadron Charlie Troop soldiers were honored at a send-off gathering Sunday morning. The squadron will be deployed along the Arabian Peninsula as part of Operation Spartan Shield; troops will be participating in security details until late December. It...
klkntv.com
Mythbusters-inspired event at Morrill Hall encourages investigative skills
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Morrill Hall opened its doors this morning to get families and their young ones to spend the day exploring facts and myths about fossils. This year’s Dinosaurs and Disasters event was themed after the popular show Mythbusters. Families would tour 24 stations around the...
klkntv.com
Bill encouraging donations for private school aid returns to Nebraska Legislature, with changes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Opportunity Scholarships Act is once again dividing lawmakers, educators and families across Nebraska. A public hearing was held Friday on Legislative Bill 753. It would give a tax credit to people who donate to programs that cover tuition and fees for students who attend...
klkntv.com
Gov. Jim Pillen appoints replacement on Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen selected his replacement on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday. Pillen, who served as the District 3 Regent since 2012, resigned one day prior to being sworn in as governor. Jim Scheer, a former state senator, will now fill...
klkntv.com
Nebraska baseball names team captains for 2023 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska baseball named its five team captains for the 2023 season on Friday. Catcher Griffin Everitt, infielders Brice Matthews and Efry Cervantes, and pitchers Shay Schanaman and Kyle Perry will lead the Huskers. Nebraska will open its season against San Diego on Feb. 17. On...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 3
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High school basketball teams from around the city squared off Friday night. Here are the highlights and scores. Lincoln Parkview Christian 73, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35. Norris 57, Lincoln Christian 30. Girls basketball. Lincoln East 59, Norfolk 26. Lincoln Pius X 37, Lincoln North Star 29.
klkntv.com
LPS’s Adams Elementary celebrates National Blue Ribbon Award
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Adams Elementary School received the National Blue Ribbon Award for an outstanding performance in 2022. On Friday, it was honored in a schoolwide assembly. The school choir opened up the assembly with “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”. The Blue Ribbon Award is given...
klkntv.com
Warmer air arrives in time for the weekend
Thursday’s cold front delivered another reinforcing shot of cold air. Temperatures started off in the single digits in southeast Nebraska on Friday morning, with wind chills below zero. We should see temperatures rise into the 30s by afternoon. Meanwhile, with winds transitioning out of the south at 10-20 mph,...
klkntv.com
Unadilla Billie predicts cold weather; town celebrates prediction during warm weekend
UNADILLA, Neb. (KLKN) — After seeing her shadow early Thursday morning, Unadilla Billie has been the center of attention for the village of Unadilla. The new stuffed mascot of Nebraska’s unique celebration was on display for the public to interact with during this weekend’s Groundhog’s Day celebrations.
klkntv.com
Full moon tonight; warm again Sunday
The first day of the warmer stretch came Saturday afternoon for most of the state, but it was especially warm in southeast Nebraska. Highs near Falls City reached the mid-50s, while Lincoln recorded 50°F for a high just before about 3 p.m. A more detailed look at highs across the state can be found below:
