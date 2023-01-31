ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Police give timeline of shooting at Omaha Target

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Omaha Police Department has provided a moment-to-moment timeline of Tuesday’s shooting at Target. The breakdown details the movements of the gunman, 32-year-old Joseph Jones, as he entered the Target and began shooting his AR-15. This is how the incident unfolded, according to the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman loses $18,000 in bitcoin scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman lost $18,000 in a bitcoin scam on Wednesday, police say. A 56-year-old woman got a notification on her computer that she had been hacked and was asked to call the provided number for help. The victim was told that $18,000 had been...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Car plows into Panda Garden restaurant in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car rammed into a Lincoln restaurant early Friday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Panda Garden restaurant near 48th and O Streets. A Lincoln Police officer at the scene said the car was parked when the driver hit the accelerator and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Crews battle van fire in Lincoln’s South Salt Creek neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews battled a van fire in the South Salt Creek neighborhood Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire near Third and C Streets around 12:30 p.m. Officials say no one was injured in the blaze. Authorities are not sure of the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

NAPE members approve deal with State of Nebraska granting raises

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After months of heated negotiations, the State of Nebraska has struck a deal with its workers. Gov. Jim Pillen announced an agreement Wednesday between the state and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees. All of the union’s more than 8,000 members will be getting a...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road to close until fall of 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning Feb. 6, the intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close for construction, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The closure is part of the Lincoln South Beltway project. During this closure, work will continue on the 70th Street roundabout. Traffic will...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

United flight makes emergency landing in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Boeing 777 passenger plane out of Chicago made an emergency landing Saturday at the Lincoln Airport. The United Airlines flight, carrying about 325 passengers, was reporting engine problems, according to an airport spokeswoman. The plane made a safe touchdown in Lincoln about 11:40 a.m.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Mythbusters-inspired event at Morrill Hall encourages investigative skills

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Morrill Hall opened its doors this morning to get families and their young ones to spend the day exploring facts and myths about fossils. This year’s Dinosaurs and Disasters event was themed after the popular show Mythbusters. Families would tour 24 stations around the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gov. Jim Pillen appoints replacement on Nebraska Board of Regents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen selected his replacement on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday. Pillen, who served as the District 3 Regent since 2012, resigned one day prior to being sworn in as governor. Jim Scheer, a former state senator, will now fill...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska baseball names team captains for 2023 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska baseball named its five team captains for the 2023 season on Friday. Catcher Griffin Everitt, infielders Brice Matthews and Efry Cervantes, and pitchers Shay Schanaman and Kyle Perry will lead the Huskers. Nebraska will open its season against San Diego on Feb. 17. On...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 3

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High school basketball teams from around the city squared off Friday night. Here are the highlights and scores. Lincoln Parkview Christian 73, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35. Norris 57, Lincoln Christian 30. Girls basketball. Lincoln East 59, Norfolk 26. Lincoln Pius X 37, Lincoln North Star 29.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

LPS’s Adams Elementary celebrates National Blue Ribbon Award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Adams Elementary School received the National Blue Ribbon Award for an outstanding performance in 2022. On Friday, it was honored in a schoolwide assembly. The school choir opened up the assembly with “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”. The Blue Ribbon Award is given...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Warmer air arrives in time for the weekend

Thursday’s cold front delivered another reinforcing shot of cold air. Temperatures started off in the single digits in southeast Nebraska on Friday morning, with wind chills below zero. We should see temperatures rise into the 30s by afternoon. Meanwhile, with winds transitioning out of the south at 10-20 mph,...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Full moon tonight; warm again Sunday

The first day of the warmer stretch came Saturday afternoon for most of the state, but it was especially warm in southeast Nebraska. Highs near Falls City reached the mid-50s, while Lincoln recorded 50°F for a high just before about 3 p.m. A more detailed look at highs across the state can be found below:
NEBRASKA STATE

