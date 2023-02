Myrtle “Mo” Kowalski, age 84 of Lake Orion, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Services for Myrtle will be held on Tuesday, February 7, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Saint Isidore Parish, Palms, MI. Visitation will be held at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Monday, February 6, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a rosary being said at 6:00 p.m. that night at the funeral home.

