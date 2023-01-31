Beyoncé won a Grammy Sunday night (Feb. 5), but she wasn't on hand to accept it because she was running late for Music's Biggest Night. The Renaissance hit-maker beat out Mary J. Blige and PJ Morton to win Best R&B Song for her song "Cuff It." Since she wasn't on hand to pick up her win, producer Nile Rogers accepted it in her honor while host Trevor Noah explained that she was still on her way to the show.

2 DAYS AGO