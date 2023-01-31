ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 97-5

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

Why Did Will Smith Back Out of His Surprise 2023 Grammys Performance?

Why didn't Will Smith perform at the 2023 Grammys?. Smith was reportedly set to take the stage as a surprise performer at the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night (Feb. 5), but he never made it to the event. Prior to the main show, Questlove revealed Smith's planned performance while...
Hot 97-5

Grammys In Memoriam Sparks Outrage After Aaron Carter Is Left Out

Fans were outraged after the 2023 Grammys omitted the late Aaron Carter from its annual In Memoriam segment Sunday night (Feb. 5). Carter, who passed away at the age of 34 on Nov. 5, 2022, was remembered by countless celebrities at the time, including his brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.
Hot 97-5

Celebrities Who Died in 2023: RIP to the Stars We Lost This Year

The celebrities who died in 2023 won't soon be forgotten. A number of stars have passed away this year, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo and English rock icon Jeff Beck. It's never easy to lose our beloved celebrities and public figures, many of whom...
Hot 97-5

‘Where’s Beyonce?’ Goes Viral After Queen Bey Is Literally Late for the 2023 Grammys

Beyoncé won a Grammy Sunday night (Feb. 5), but she wasn't on hand to accept it because she was running late for Music's Biggest Night. The Renaissance hit-maker beat out Mary J. Blige and PJ Morton to win Best R&B Song for her song "Cuff It." Since she wasn't on hand to pick up her win, producer Nile Rogers accepted it in her honor while host Trevor Noah explained that she was still on her way to the show.
Hot 97-5

Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Died With Millions in Debt

Lisa Marie Presley was allegedly in millions of dollars of debt when she died. According to TMZ, the singer-songwriter and rock 'n' roll heiress owed $4 million when she died Jan. 12. However, her estate will reportedly receive much more than that thanks to the star's multiple life insurance policies.
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy