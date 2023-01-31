Read full article on original website
Related
Why Did Will Smith Back Out of His Surprise 2023 Grammys Performance?
Why didn't Will Smith perform at the 2023 Grammys?. Smith was reportedly set to take the stage as a surprise performer at the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night (Feb. 5), but he never made it to the event. Prior to the main show, Questlove revealed Smith's planned performance while...
Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan Shades Pamela Anderson in Since-Deleted TikTok
The internet is forever and Brittany Furlan learned this after she posted videos shading her husband, Tommy Lee's, ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, before deleting the post. Furlan received backlash earlier this week after she posted a video where she claimed that Anderson wouldn't care if she died. Furlan used the “90s...
Grammys In Memoriam Sparks Outrage After Aaron Carter Is Left Out
Fans were outraged after the 2023 Grammys omitted the late Aaron Carter from its annual In Memoriam segment Sunday night (Feb. 5). Carter, who passed away at the age of 34 on Nov. 5, 2022, was remembered by countless celebrities at the time, including his brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.
Celebrities Who Died in 2023: RIP to the Stars We Lost This Year
The celebrities who died in 2023 won't soon be forgotten. A number of stars have passed away this year, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo and English rock icon Jeff Beck. It's never easy to lose our beloved celebrities and public figures, many of whom...
‘Where’s Beyonce?’ Goes Viral After Queen Bey Is Literally Late for the 2023 Grammys
Beyoncé won a Grammy Sunday night (Feb. 5), but she wasn't on hand to accept it because she was running late for Music's Biggest Night. The Renaissance hit-maker beat out Mary J. Blige and PJ Morton to win Best R&B Song for her song "Cuff It." Since she wasn't on hand to pick up her win, producer Nile Rogers accepted it in her honor while host Trevor Noah explained that she was still on her way to the show.
Why Doesn’t Priscilla Presley Want Riley Keough to Be a Co-Trustee for Lisa Marie Presley’s Estate?
The late Lisa Marie Presley's trust currently names her daughter Riley Keough, 33, as a co-trustee. However, the actress's grandmother, Priscilla Presley, is legally challenging that. Here's why... In legal documents, Priscilla is challenging "the authenticity and validity" of her late daughter Lisa Marie's trust. The 77-year-old believes she should...
Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking
An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
Pamela Anderson’s Ex-Husband Is Leaving Her With $10 Million in His Will
Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters says he is leaving the actress $10 million in his will. Speaking to Variety as part of a profile on Anderson, Peters revealed for the first time that he plans to leave the Baywatch icon millions after he dies. "I will always love Pamela, always...
Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Died With Millions in Debt
Lisa Marie Presley was allegedly in millions of dollars of debt when she died. According to TMZ, the singer-songwriter and rock 'n' roll heiress owed $4 million when she died Jan. 12. However, her estate will reportedly receive much more than that thanks to the star's multiple life insurance policies.
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0