Tennessee State

Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?

Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
BUFFALO, NY
23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges

Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges. Let's be honest for a moment. With all amazing things throughout history, the origin can be unclear and confusing. Don't expect any less for the history of hamburgers. Since at least the 1890s, "hamburger steak sandwiches" have been advertised in U.S. newspapers from New York to Hawaii. So who invented this?
HAWAII STATE
These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State

When it comes to the divide between rich and poor in New York State, it seems to be growing exponentially. The rich are definitely getting richer and thanks in part to ridiculous inflation and stagnant wages, the poor are getting poorer. New York as a whole, however, has a vast amount of wealth, thanks mostly in part to NYC,
ALASKA STATE
It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State

The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
Everything You Need To Know About New York State’s 2024 Budget

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her $227 billion spending plan. On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul outlined her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget. "I'm committed to doing everything in my power to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers," Hochul said. "We will make bold, transformative investments that lift up New Yorkers while maintaining solid fiscal footing in uncertain times."
New York Smokers Just Got $100s Worth Of Bad News For 2023

Governor Hochul announced her $227 billion state budget plan for 2023-2024 on February 1. While there are positive notes like pinning minimum wage to inflation, one proposed change has New York smokers furious. The average New York smoker will already spend more than $209,000 on cigarettes over their entire lifetime,...
NEW YORK STATE
If You Want To Live Forever, Here’s Why You Should Stay In New York

If you wanna live forever, you might want to reconsider moving. People in New York are living longer than people in other states. The average life expectancy in the United States is 79 years, with women generally having a longer life expectancy than men. The logic behind that makes sense- Men tend to involve themselves in riskier activities, and another crazy statistic, men are involved in more vehicular accidents. Honestly, here in New York State, it appears we are all drinking from the same fountain that the family in Tuck Everlasting did.
NEW YORK STATE
$40,000 Available In Scholarships For Deserving Students In New York

If you have a student (or you are a student) that is looking to score some scholarship money, the Erie County Agricultural Society would like to hear from you. Scholarships are so important if you're planning on going to college. Just ask someone who is still trying to pay off their student loans now if they regret not writing more essays to score some scholarships while they were in high school. Student tuition, room and board, and books add up real quick.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
New York Parent Gets Ticket, Dirt Bike and 15-Year Old Grounded?

Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
Schenectady, NY
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

