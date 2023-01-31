Read full article on original website
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your Glasses In New York State?
If you have prescription glasses or contacts, can you get a ticket if you drive without them on? The majority of people in the United States need glasses or contacts to correct vision issues,. About 75% of adults use some sort of vision correction, according to The Vision Council. About...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Power outages cut in half as temperatures rise across the Hudson Valley
The number of power outages across the region has been cut in half as the temperatures have risen from morning to mid-afternoon on Saturday. As of 3:30 p.m., 3,574 customers of the four utility companies serving the region had no power. Westchester and Ulster counties have the largest numbers of outages. Con Edison said...
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
Sneak Peek: New York State Walmarts Changing Into Stores That ‘Wow’
Walmart is transforming locations into "stores that wow." We've got a look at the changes. Walmart is showing off a new and improved look at a number of stores across the country. New York State Walmart Gets Remodeled. Walmart officially remodeled five stores including one in New York State. The...
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
Help: New York Couple Found Dead In “Horrific Hoarding House’
A Hudson Valley couple was found dead inside a "horrific hoarding house" with 150 cats. Help is needed. On Tuesday, the Yorktown Police Department confirmed police activity in the area of 149 Cordial Road. "The Yorktown Police Department is currently involved in police activity on Cordial Road near Curry Street....
BREAKING: Eggs Under $3 at Western New York Grocery Store
True story. Eggs are under 3 bucks at all of the chain's stores in Western New York!. I can't believe that this is making so many people excited, but then again, it is pretty good news. Egg prices, which have hit an all-time high in the United States, are causing...
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
Everything You Need To Know About New York State’s 2024 Budget
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her $227 billion spending plan. On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul outlined her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget. "I'm committed to doing everything in my power to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers," Hochul said. "We will make bold, transformative investments that lift up New Yorkers while maintaining solid fiscal footing in uncertain times."
Who Can Legally Declare You Dead in New York State?
I recently read a news article that shared info about a woman who was living in a nursing home. The nursing home thought that she had died, so they had a funeral home come and pick her up to get ready for her final services. When the mortician opened up...
Watch as Men in Upstate NY Marvel at Massive Moose on the Move
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
New York Parent Gets Ticket, Dirt Bike and 15-Year Old Grounded?
Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
Do Pink Pigeons Exist Or Did Someone Dye This Bird Found In New York?
New York State is filled with beautiful, majestic and rare animals. From moose to black bear, fisher and fox you never know what you may encounter in the wild and maybe even in your backyard. Here is one that I am willing to bet you have never seen before, a pink pigeon.
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State
The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
This Upstate New York Deli Made the Top 100 Places to Eat In the Country
Do you consider yourself a foodie? Do you love a great steak, the perfect pizza and the art of hand rolled sushi? If you dream of dining, you need to know the only New York restaurant ranks in the 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat according to Yelp!. The first...
These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State
When it comes to the divide between rich and poor in New York State, it seems to be growing exponentially. The rich are definitely getting richer and thanks in part to ridiculous inflation and stagnant wages, the poor are getting poorer. New York as a whole, however, has a vast amount of wealth, thanks mostly in part to NYC,
How Gov. Hochul Plans To Spend New York State Taxpayers’ Money Next Year
Governor Kathy Hochul recently released highlights from her proposed 2024 FY budget. Here's a portion of how she plans to spend taxpayer's money and other funding available to New York State. Gov. Hochul's proposed budget includes funds to help make childcare more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers:. - $389...
