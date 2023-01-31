Report: MRI negative for Eagles LG Landon Dickerson (elbow)

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
#27. Detroit Lions
- Blown lead: 21 points- Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 41, Detroit Lions 38- Date: Nov. 4, 1990The Lions may be hapless in this century, but they glittered with stars in 1990. Highlighted by QB Rodney Peete's two TD…
#18. Cleveland Browns
- Blown lead: 23 points- Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 32, Cleveland Browns 30- Date: Nov. 10, 1991It was Bill Belichick's first season as an NFL head coach, so we shouldn't be too hard on him. But the Browns, who he…
#26. Chicago Bears
- Blown lead: 21 points- Final score: San Francisco 49ers 35, Chicago Bears 28- Date: Oct. 18, 1953Three straight first-quarter TDs by the Bears—including a TD pass and three extra-point boots by QB/kicker George Blanda—put the Niners in a 21-0…
#7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Blown lead: 25 points- Final score: St. Louis (now Arizona) Cardinals 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28- Date: Nov. 8, 1987When the third quarter ended, it seemed like the Bucs might as well take a victory lap around the St.…
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) dumps gatorade on head coach Nick Sirianni in the final minutes of a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial…
#15. San Francisco 49ers
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Minnesota Vikings 28, San Francisco 49ers 27- Date: Dec. 4, 1977It was 12 degrees (minus-two if you count the wind-chill factor) in Minnesota's Metropolitan Stadium five years before Minnesotans opened their first indoor…
#3. Kansas City Chiefs
- Blown lead: 28 points- Final score: Indianapolis Colts 45, Kansas City Chiefs 44- Date: Jan. 4, 2014In a wild-card playoff battle, four Alex Smith TD passes put KC ahead 38-10 in the third quarter. But then the Colts galloped…
#21. Philadelphia Eagles
- Blown lead: 23 points- Final score: Minnesota Vikings 28, Philadelphia Eagles 23- Date: Dec. 1, 1985The Vikings looked to be paddling against a tidal wave. The Ron Jaworski-led Eagles scored 10 in the first quarter, 10 in the second,…
Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history
When the Cincinnati Bengals blew a 4-point lead over the Los Angeles Rams with 1:25 left in the 2022 Super Bowl, crushing though it was for Cincy fans, it fell far short of the biggest blown lead in Super Bowl…
#32. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Blown lead: 17 points- Final score: Baltimore Ravens 39, Jacksonville Jaguars 36- Date: Sept. 10, 2000The Ravens were desperate for a win—finally—against the Jaguars after losing eight straight games to their divisional rivals. But the prospects weren't good when…
#22. Green Bay Packers
- Blown lead: 22 points- Final score: Los Angeles Rams 30, Green Bay Packers 28- Date: Oct. 12, 1952It looked bad for the Rams, which had the NFL's best offense throughout the early 1950s when the Packers mounted a 28-6…
#17. Washington Redskins (now Commanders)
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 24- Date: Oct. 27, 1946Serving in the U.S. Army to help the Allied Powers win World War II was surely more important to Eagles QB Tommy…
#2. Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans)
- Blown lead: 32 points- Final score: Buffalo Bills 41, Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 38- Date: Jan. 3, 1993This wild-card playoff game proved to be the wildest game in NFL history, if "wildness" is measured by the magnitude of…
#13. New England Patriots
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Miami Dolphins 34, New England Patriots 27- Date: Dec. 15, 1974Don Shula was regarded by many as the NFL coaching GOAT in the pre-Belichick 1970s as he led the Dolphins to Super Bowl…
#6. Atlanta Falcons
- Blown lead: 25 points- Final score: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28- Date: Feb. 5, 2017The Falcons' worst-ever blown lead happened on the worst possible occasion: Super Bowl LI. Atlanta initially pulled off the rarity of making Tom…
#10. Dallas Cowboys
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Detroit Lions 34, Dallas Cowboys 30- Date: Oct. 2, 2011QB Tony Romo was on a roll for more than half the game, putting America's Team ahead of the Lions, 27-3. But then Detroit's…
