Report: MRI negative for Eagles LG Landon Dickerson (elbow)

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 5 days ago

An MRI on Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson's hyperextended right elbow came back negative, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday.

The Daily Post-Athenian

