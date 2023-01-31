ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

A Look At Some of Poughkeepsie, New York’s Roughest Streets

A YouTuber gives a video tour of some of the worst spots in Poughkeepsie and it has gotten thousands of views. Take a peek at some of these rough areas. When most New Yorkers think of dangerous cities in Upstate New York that will probably immediately think of Newburgh, Troy or Schenectady. They may not think of Poughkeepsie right away.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?

Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
BUFFALO, NY
23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges

Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges. Let's be honest for a moment. With all amazing things throughout history, the origin can be unclear and confusing. Don't expect any less for the history of hamburgers. Since at least the 1890s, "hamburger steak sandwiches" have been advertised in U.S. newspapers from New York to Hawaii. So who invented this?
HAWAII STATE
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
New York Parent Gets Ticket, Dirt Bike and 15-Year Old Grounded?

Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
Tony Hawk to Revitalize Iconic New York Skate Park

The most famous skateboarder in the world is bringing a New York skate park back from the dead and it's not that far from the Hudson Valley. Skateboarding is one of the most popular action sports in the world. We see both kids and adults out on a skateboard often here in the Hudson Valley.
BROOKLYN, NY
Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation

There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
GARDINER, NY
Everything You Need To Know About New York State’s 2024 Budget

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her $227 billion spending plan. On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul outlined her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget. "I'm committed to doing everything in my power to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers," Hochul said. "We will make bold, transformative investments that lift up New Yorkers while maintaining solid fiscal footing in uncertain times."
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
FISHKILL, NY
Schenectady, NY
