A Look At Some of Poughkeepsie, New York’s Roughest Streets
A YouTuber gives a video tour of some of the worst spots in Poughkeepsie and it has gotten thousands of views. Take a peek at some of these rough areas. When most New Yorkers think of dangerous cities in Upstate New York that will probably immediately think of Newburgh, Troy or Schenectady. They may not think of Poughkeepsie right away.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your Glasses In New York State?
If you have prescription glasses or contacts, can you get a ticket if you drive without them on? The majority of people in the United States need glasses or contacts to correct vision issues,. About 75% of adults use some sort of vision correction, according to The Vision Council. About...
Help: New York Couple Found Dead In “Horrific Hoarding House’
A Hudson Valley couple was found dead inside a "horrific hoarding house" with 150 cats. Help is needed. On Tuesday, the Yorktown Police Department confirmed police activity in the area of 149 Cordial Road. "The Yorktown Police Department is currently involved in police activity on Cordial Road near Curry Street....
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges
Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges. Let's be honest for a moment. With all amazing things throughout history, the origin can be unclear and confusing. Don't expect any less for the history of hamburgers. Since at least the 1890s, "hamburger steak sandwiches" have been advertised in U.S. newspapers from New York to Hawaii. So who invented this?
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
Who Can Legally Declare You Dead in New York State?
I recently read a news article that shared info about a woman who was living in a nursing home. The nursing home thought that she had died, so they had a funeral home come and pick her up to get ready for her final services. When the mortician opened up...
New York Parent Gets Ticket, Dirt Bike and 15-Year Old Grounded?
Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
Hudson Valley Student Caught With Gun At New York State School
A Hudson Valley student was caught with a loaded weapon inside a local school. School officials were told a Rockland County, New York student was found with a loaded gun inside a school. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. Late Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School...
It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?
Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
Tony Hawk to Revitalize Iconic New York Skate Park
The most famous skateboarder in the world is bringing a New York skate park back from the dead and it's not that far from the Hudson Valley. Skateboarding is one of the most popular action sports in the world. We see both kids and adults out on a skateboard often here in the Hudson Valley.
Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation
There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous highways. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Everything You Need To Know About New York State’s 2024 Budget
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her $227 billion spending plan. On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul outlined her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget. "I'm committed to doing everything in my power to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers," Hochul said. "We will make bold, transformative investments that lift up New Yorkers while maintaining solid fiscal footing in uncertain times."
Watch as Men in Upstate NY Marvel at Massive Moose on the Move
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
The Home of Boy Scout Troop #1 is Right Here in Upstate New York
There are many small, "unknown" museums all around Upstate New York. We have tons of intersting history and fascinating stories to tell as a state. But I must admit, this is one of the most unique ones around and certainly one of the best. Growing up, we always heard about...
Do Pink Pigeons Exist Or Did Someone Dye This Bird Found In New York?
New York State is filled with beautiful, majestic and rare animals. From moose to black bear, fisher and fox you never know what you may encounter in the wild and maybe even in your backyard. Here is one that I am willing to bet you have never seen before, a pink pigeon.
