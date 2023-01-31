ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Man Shares How to Stop a Home Invader With a Simple Zip Tie

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you're interested in learning how one man used zip ties to protect his home from intruders, watch the video below!. Zip ties are a...
SheKnows

Rachael Ray Just Shared a Genius Way to Use Up Your Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie chicken is a staple in my house. It’s so easy to create a quick meal — plus, it’s only $5 at Costco, making it a budget friendly choice, too. Lest you get tired of the same seasoned chicken every night, Rachael Ray just shared a new recipe to transform your leftover rotisserie chicken into something unique and delicious! The Rachael Ray Show host shared her savory Chicken Chow Mein recipe on her website and on Instagram yesterday. Although she cooked chicken on the tutorial video, she gave us all permission to use a rotisserie chicken instead (yes, please!).   “Rachael’s take...
Epicurious

Penne With Spinach and Ricotta

When making tortelloni filled with spinach and ricotta, I sometimes ended up with leftover filling. It occurred to me that it would make a very nice pasta sauce, so I added a little cream to the mixture and it was delicious—so much so that I’ve been making it just to use as a pasta sauce. If you use packaged baby spinach, it is also very quick and simple to prepare.
Ridley's Wreckage

Homemade Ranch Dressing - You’ll Never Buy Ranch Again

I’m obsessed, my family obsessed. So much so that we have eaten salads smothered in this delicious dressing for the past two weeks with absolutely NO COMPLAINTS. Okay so your right, it hasn’t been just salads, I’ve also drenched my burgers, chicken, baked potatoes and my spaghetti .... yes spaghetti drenched in this dressing. It’s that freakin good, so good I’ve contemplated drinking it... from the jar, of course while no one is looking....
Allrecipes.com

What Are Bay Leaves — And Do They Really Do Anything?

Bay leaves are mysterious little buggers. Everyone knows they belong in any seasoned cook's spice cabinet — but why? Here's what you need to know about the divisive ingredient:. What Are Bay Leaves and What Do They Taste Like?. A bay leaf is, well, a leaf. It comes from...
Dicle Belul

Cinnamon Apple Fries

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cinnamon Apple Fries.
Dicle Belul

Quick Pickled Red Onions

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Pickled Red Onions.
The Daily South

The Best Way To Store Kitchen Towels

The kitchen towel is an indispensable part of cooking and cleaning in any busy kitchen. From drying hands to wiping spills and getting that little morsel of food from the side of a dish, one is always ready to use during any meal or prep time. You can usually find...
makeuseof.com

These 9 DIY Projects Are Perfect for Any Cat Lover

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cats! They are cute, cuddly, full of personality, and will often, if not always, ignore your existence. But we still love them because our hearts and houses would be empty without them. Even with their snobbish nature, these cute furry animals always have a way of warming hearts; they deserve everything nice. Got a cat or know someone who has one? Try building any of these 9 DIY projects perfect for any cat lover.
Meech "the blogger"

Opinion| Putting A Passive-Aggressive Person In Their Place Completely

Being passive-aggressive is never a good look, but if you're being put in your place by a good friend then it's time to take action. If you're a good friend, then you know that there is nothing worse than having someone be passive-aggressive toward you. It's a feeling of helplessness and guilt that can make anyone feel alone in their world.
Mashed

Steak Seasoning Elevates Asparagus To The Savory Veg Hall Of Fame

If you're an asparagus person, you have likely perfected the exact method for seasoning your stalky greens so that they transform into a deliciously zesty side dish. You might just be a salt and pepper sprinkler, or maybe you go all out, dashing it with a bit of this and that from your spice cabinet and topping it off with a drizzle of lemon. Even if you don't care for asparagus much, there are plenty of ways to kick up the flavor that just might make you a convert. That's the beauty of this diverse veggie. Not only that, but asparagus is rich in antioxidants, vitamin K, and dietary fiber, and contains other essential minerals and antioxidants that the body can greatly benefit from (via Healthline).
