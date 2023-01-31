Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Man Shares How to Stop a Home Invader With a Simple Zip Tie
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you're interested in learning how one man used zip ties to protect his home from intruders, watch the video below!. Zip ties are a...
Rachael Ray Just Shared a Genius Way to Use Up Your Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken
Rotisserie chicken is a staple in my house. It’s so easy to create a quick meal — plus, it’s only $5 at Costco, making it a budget friendly choice, too. Lest you get tired of the same seasoned chicken every night, Rachael Ray just shared a new recipe to transform your leftover rotisserie chicken into something unique and delicious! The Rachael Ray Show host shared her savory Chicken Chow Mein recipe on her website and on Instagram yesterday. Although she cooked chicken on the tutorial video, she gave us all permission to use a rotisserie chicken instead (yes, please!). “Rachael’s take...
Woman Repurposes Beautiful Box of Chocolates Into Keepsake Storage Box
...because it's way too pretty to throw away.
Vet-Recommended Healthy Snack for Dogs Is So Easy to Make at Home
This healthy dog snack is a great alternative to processed treats.
Epicurious
Penne With Spinach and Ricotta
When making tortelloni filled with spinach and ricotta, I sometimes ended up with leftover filling. It occurred to me that it would make a very nice pasta sauce, so I added a little cream to the mixture and it was delicious—so much so that I’ve been making it just to use as a pasta sauce. If you use packaged baby spinach, it is also very quick and simple to prepare.
Why Should You Keep A Lucky Frog In Your Home, According To Feng Shui
Chan Chu, or the lucky frog, can always be seen sitting on top of a pile of money. Here's why should you keep a lucky frog in your home, according to feng shui.
Homemade Ranch Dressing - You’ll Never Buy Ranch Again
I’m obsessed, my family obsessed. So much so that we have eaten salads smothered in this delicious dressing for the past two weeks with absolutely NO COMPLAINTS. Okay so your right, it hasn’t been just salads, I’ve also drenched my burgers, chicken, baked potatoes and my spaghetti .... yes spaghetti drenched in this dressing. It’s that freakin good, so good I’ve contemplated drinking it... from the jar, of course while no one is looking....
Woman Uses Thrifted Fabric as Makeshift Wallpaper and It Looks So Good
Plus, it’s way easier to put it up!
Professional Tells Us How to Properly Use Masking Tape and Shocked Is an Understatement
This is a game changer.
Allrecipes.com
What Are Bay Leaves — And Do They Really Do Anything?
Bay leaves are mysterious little buggers. Everyone knows they belong in any seasoned cook's spice cabinet — but why? Here's what you need to know about the divisive ingredient:. What Are Bay Leaves and What Do They Taste Like?. A bay leaf is, well, a leaf. It comes from...
Cinnamon Apple Fries
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cinnamon Apple Fries.
Quick Pickled Red Onions
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Pickled Red Onions.
The Daily South
The Best Way To Store Kitchen Towels
The kitchen towel is an indispensable part of cooking and cleaning in any busy kitchen. From drying hands to wiping spills and getting that little morsel of food from the side of a dish, one is always ready to use during any meal or prep time. You can usually find...
makeuseof.com
These 9 DIY Projects Are Perfect for Any Cat Lover
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cats! They are cute, cuddly, full of personality, and will often, if not always, ignore your existence. But we still love them because our hearts and houses would be empty without them. Even with their snobbish nature, these cute furry animals always have a way of warming hearts; they deserve everything nice. Got a cat or know someone who has one? Try building any of these 9 DIY projects perfect for any cat lover.
Opinion| Putting A Passive-Aggressive Person In Their Place Completely
Being passive-aggressive is never a good look, but if you're being put in your place by a good friend then it's time to take action. If you're a good friend, then you know that there is nothing worse than having someone be passive-aggressive toward you. It's a feeling of helplessness and guilt that can make anyone feel alone in their world.
Steak Seasoning Elevates Asparagus To The Savory Veg Hall Of Fame
If you're an asparagus person, you have likely perfected the exact method for seasoning your stalky greens so that they transform into a deliciously zesty side dish. You might just be a salt and pepper sprinkler, or maybe you go all out, dashing it with a bit of this and that from your spice cabinet and topping it off with a drizzle of lemon. Even if you don't care for asparagus much, there are plenty of ways to kick up the flavor that just might make you a convert. That's the beauty of this diverse veggie. Not only that, but asparagus is rich in antioxidants, vitamin K, and dietary fiber, and contains other essential minerals and antioxidants that the body can greatly benefit from (via Healthline).
I tried Tyler Florence's recipe for creamy mashed potatoes, and his trick is worth the extra money and effort
I tested the Food Network star's method for making the popular side dish, and it was delicious, but should be reserved for special occasions.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1