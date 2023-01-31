Read full article on original website
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
South Carolina Hosting Austin Swartz
South Carolina is hosting guard Austin Swartz for an unofficial visit as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer announces suspension of 3 South Carolina football players
Shane Beamer has announced 3 South Carolina football players are suspended as of Friday, including 2 members of the 2023 recruiting class. Those players are Edge Monteque Rhames II, safety Anthony Rose and safety Cameron Upshaw. Rhames is a 4-star prospect and the No. 5 player out of the state of South Carolina for the 2023 recruiting class per the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
Friday Night Notes: The Year of the Gamecock, Top 2024 recruit on the move again and more
USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond. South Carolina is on fire to start the new year. Over the last few...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Battle But Fall to No. 8 South Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team (6-1) fought but fell to No. 8 South Carolina (6-0) 7-0, suffering its first loss of the season on Friday night at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. The Tigers and Gamecocks battled from the very beginning in doubles play, but...
Fuquay-Varina safety Malcolm Ziglar adds offer from South Carolina
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — Fuquay-Varina safety Malcolm Ziglar added an SEC offer on Friday. According to his Twitter account, Ziglar received an offer from South Carolina, adding yet another Power 5 school to the list of colleges who hope to land a commitment from him. Ziglar stands at 6-foot-2 and...
Where Will Mazeo Bennett Commit?
South Carolina Football target and 2024 in-state prospect Mazeo Bennett is set to make his college decision. Where will he go?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer's recruitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor is more important than you think
Shane Beamer and South Carolina celebrated the 2023 National Signing Day with the No. 16 class, according to 247Sports, with the biggest commitment of the day coming from Archbishop Carroll athlete Nyckoles Harbor. And while securing a 5-star talent like Harbor is a grand achievement for the Gamecocks, the signing is bigger than you might think on multiple levels.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mazeo Bennett, 4-star WR out of South Carolina, announces new SEC commitment
Mazeo Bennett, a 6-foot and 180-pound 4-star wide receiver out of Greenville, South Carolina (Greenville), has committed to play in the SEC. Bennett announced on Friday that he’s committed to South Carolina in the Class of 2024. He reportedly chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Florida State. Bennett is the No. 3 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 31 wide receiver in the country. Justin Stepp recruited Bennett to the Gamecocks.
South Carolina Ready For Round Two With Kentucky
Dawn Staley and South Carolina will look to win their 28th straight game when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday night.
Talent Makes Gamecocks Dangerous Despite Misleading Record
Road to meaningful game against Kentucky runs directly through South Carolina
South Carolina Cruises To Another Win
The South Carolina Gamecocks cruised to another win over the Kentucky Wildcats.
Former Gamecocks Standing Out At Senior Bowl
Former South Carolina football players Darius Rush and Zacch Pickens have showcased their talents in Mobile this week.
South Carolina Football: Where the Gamecocks Stack Up in Recruiting in the SEC
Signing Day has come and gone (both the Early and the Traditional), and college football fans are imagining all the different ways their team can go 15-0 on the way to a national championship. “The future is bright” is a common refrain this time of year on the college football calendar, but which teams can honestly say “we got better” after the 2023 recruiting period has ended? South Carolina football fans believe their program can answer with a resounding “Yes!”
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
Columbia Star
Diamond Hornets sign National Letters of Intent
Lower Richland’s Cameron Newton (l) and Demonti Garrett signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday, February 1. Newton will continue his football career at Newberry College. Garrett signed with Wingate University.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys defeat Dreher to spoil Blue Devil senior night
Orangeburg-Wilkinson came into Dreher’s gym and played spoiler in the final home game for the Blue Devils' seniors, winning 48-35. It was a low-scoring defensive contest between Dreher and the Bruins. Turnovers and missed shots often occurred for both teams. “Got outside of what we are supposed ...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
tourcounsel.com
Columbia Place Mall | Shopping mall in Dentsville, South Carolina
Columbia Place (formerly Columbia Mall) is one of South Carolina's largest shopping malls, with nearly 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. The mall is located just off Interstate 20 and Interstate 77 on Two Notch Road in Columbia, South Carolina.
WLTX.com
Meet Darren Norris, Camden's interim police chief
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Police Department has seen several changes in leadership since the beginning of the year with the retirement of Chief Joe Floyd, followed by the departure of who would've been the interim chief of police, Capt. Tom Borowski. Now, the new leadership has arrived. "It...
