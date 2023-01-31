ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer announces suspension of 3 South Carolina football players

Shane Beamer has announced 3 South Carolina football players are suspended as of Friday, including 2 members of the 2023 recruiting class. Those players are Edge Monteque Rhames II, safety Anthony Rose and safety Cameron Upshaw. Rhames is a 4-star prospect and the No. 5 player out of the state of South Carolina for the 2023 recruiting class per the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
COLUMBIA, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Battle But Fall to No. 8 South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team (6-1) fought but fell to No. 8 South Carolina (6-0) 7-0, suffering its first loss of the season on Friday night at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. The Tigers and Gamecocks battled from the very beginning in doubles play, but...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer's recruitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor is more important than you think

Shane Beamer and South Carolina celebrated the 2023 National Signing Day with the No. 16 class, according to 247Sports, with the biggest commitment of the day coming from Archbishop Carroll athlete Nyckoles Harbor. And while securing a 5-star talent like Harbor is a grand achievement for the Gamecocks, the signing is bigger than you might think on multiple levels.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mazeo Bennett, 4-star WR out of South Carolina, announces new SEC commitment

Mazeo Bennett, a 6-foot and 180-pound 4-star wide receiver out of Greenville, South Carolina (Greenville), has committed to play in the SEC. Bennett announced on Friday that he’s committed to South Carolina in the Class of 2024. He reportedly chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Florida State. Bennett is the No. 3 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 31 wide receiver in the country. Justin Stepp recruited Bennett to the Gamecocks.
GREENVILLE, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football: Where the Gamecocks Stack Up in Recruiting in the SEC

Signing Day has come and gone (both the Early and the Traditional), and college football fans are imagining all the different ways their team can go 15-0 on the way to a national championship. “The future is bright” is a common refrain this time of year on the college football calendar, but which teams can honestly say “we got better” after the 2023 recruiting period has ended? South Carolina football fans believe their program can answer with a resounding “Yes!”
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Diamond Hornets sign National Letters of Intent

Lower Richland’s Cameron Newton (l) and Demonti Garrett signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday, February 1. Newton will continue his football career at Newberry College. Garrett signed with Wingate University.
WLTX.com

Meet Darren Norris, Camden's interim police chief

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Police Department has seen several changes in leadership since the beginning of the year with the retirement of Chief Joe Floyd, followed by the departure of who would've been the interim chief of police, Capt. Tom Borowski. Now, the new leadership has arrived. "It...
CAMDEN, SC

