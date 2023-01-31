Community Foundation announces $150,000 donor-advised grant to fund a Community Resource Liaison position as an extension of the Macon County Continuum of Care

Read full article on original website
LISTEN: RCC Days of Giving on Byers & Co
February 2, 2023 – Loren McGinnis of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to talk about the RCC days of giving. She was joined by Mary Garrison of Heritage Behavioral Health Center, Lisa Lambert of The Humane Society of Decatur & Macon County, and Ellen Hearn of Decatur Block By Block. They discussed how their organizations can benefit as recipients of the event. Listen to the podcast now!
LISTEN: Superintendent Dr. Rochelle Clark and Valdimir Talley on Byers & Co
February 3, 2023- Superintendent Dr. Rochelle Clark and Valdimir Talley of Decatur Public Schools joined Byers & Co to talk about the hiring of Mr. Talley as District 61’s new Safety and Security Administrator, his background in law enforcement, their goals, and the reality of what school is currently like versus perception. Listen to the podcast now!
Millikin Names Dr. Sarah Kottich Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer
February 2, 2023 – Dr. Sarah Kottich has been appointed to serve as Millikin University’s Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Kottich served as a consultant to Millikin since November 2022, working on recruitment strategies. Kottich last served as Executive Vice President at the College of Saint...
Hope Academy welcomes Black storyteller Oba William King
February 3, 2023- Hope Academy kicked off Black History Month with a presentation of African Folk stories by Black storyteller, Oba William King. King is a member of the National Association of Black Storytellers, and has been honored for his work. King is an Illinois Humanities Council Road Scholar, a 2009 recipient of the National Association of Black Storytellers Liars Contest Award, and is a recipient for the Illinois Arts Council Fellowship Award.
Millikin receives $124k in state GEER grant
February 4, 2023 – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Board of Higher Education have awarded $10.5 million in grants through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) program to 21 institutions of higher education in Illinois, including Millikin University. These funds will be used to provide academic...
Park district hosts “Love Stinks’ trivia night
February 4, 2023 – The Decatur Park District will be hosting their Love Stinks Trivia Night on February 18th at the Scovill Banquet Facility. Teams can be comprised of up to 8 persons. Dinner will be hosted by Papa Murphy’s and can be purchased as a team or individually. A $200 cash prize will be awarded for the first-place team, as well as additional prizes for the last place team, and best team name! Cash bar, concessions, and 50/50 raffles are also available. All proceeds will benefit Arts at the Decatur Park District and keeping the arts alive in the Decatur community!
LISTEN: Angela Foulke on Byers & Co
February 3, 2023- Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA joined Byers & Co to talk about a story where a woman was misidentified as dead, official aromas of states, driving traditions, work out buzz words, barriers to fitness, fears, and entertainment. Listen to the podcast now!
CMofIL to hold adult only Mardi Gras bash
February 2, 2023 – The Children’s Museum of Illinois is celebrating Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday with an adults only event and fundraiser. The event will be held on Tuesday, February 21st from 6pm-9pm at the museum and will feature food, music, games and fun. Part of the...
