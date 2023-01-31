Community Foundation announces $150,000 donor-advised grant to fund a Community Resource Liaison position as an extension of the Macon County Continuum of Care

February 4, 2023 – The Decatur Park District will be hosting their Love Stinks Trivia Night on February 18th at the Scovill Banquet Facility. Teams can be comprised of up to 8 persons. Dinner will be hosted by Papa Murphy’s and can be purchased as a team or individually. A $200 cash prize will be awarded for the first-place team, as well as additional prizes for the last place team, and best team name! Cash bar, concessions, and 50/50 raffles are also available. All proceeds will benefit Arts at the Decatur Park District and keeping the arts alive in the Decatur community!

