(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said since her son, Armani Kelly went missing, she had a feeling he may have been killed. She desperately searched for answers for the past two weeks. "I didn't know I had this in me, but that's my baby," Kemp said. Kemp's search came to an end today after the Michigan State Police confirmed the identities of three bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park. In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale."I don't feel strong no more, I am tired and...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO