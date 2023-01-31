Read full article on original website
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
americanmilitarynews.com
MSP: Speeding Macomb County driver had a loaded submachine gun on his lap
A 21-year-old Macomb County man who was pulled over for speeding Tuesday night spent the evening in jail after police found loaded weapons in his car, according to Michigan State Police. “It is unclear what the drivers intentions were with the weapons,” MSP said in a statement. State Police...
2 killed, 4 injured in Upper Peninsula crash caused by nasty winter weather
Two people from Ohio are dead and four other people are injured after a crash caused by nasty winter weather in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Saturday.
Man dies after ice sailing crash on Pontiac Lake
A man died after crashing an ice sailboat on Pontiac Lake late Sunday morning, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
2 killed, 4 others injured in collision in Northern Michigan
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI – Two people died in a crash Saturday, Feb. 4, that was caused by inclement weather, Mackinac County sheriff’s deputies said. Four other people were also hospitalized in the collision. Police said the driver was traveling along U.S. Route 2 – about 13 miles west...
abc12.com
MSP finds multiple weapons in vehicle during traffic stop
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Michigan State Police troopers confiscate several weapons during a traffic stop in Flint. According to MSP, troopers stopped a car around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening in the area of Mason and Taylor streets for an expired registration. After approaching the vehicle, troopers observed multiple firearms in plain view.
72-year-old Oakland County man killed after pulling in front of SUV while turning out of parking lot
A 72-year-old Independence Township man has died after a two-car crash in Northern Oakland County along Dixie Highway on Saturday afternoon.
State trooper fatally shoots suspected drunk driver during interaction in Northern Michigan: MSP
An alleged drunk driver is dead in Northern Michigan after a trooper fired his weapon and struck the man on Friday night, authorities said..
'Let the helicopter do its thing': MSP helps Detroit cops track down suspect in stolen vehicle [VIDEO]
You can try to run from the law, but there aren’t too many places to hide from Michigan State Police’s Aviation Unit as one suspect fleeing from Detroit police in a stolen vehicle found out on Friday evening.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Florida man identified, arraigned for OWI and fleeing police during Fort Gratiot Twp. chase
44-year-old Richard Tumminia of Spring Hill, Florida, was arraigned earlier Friday, February 3, on charges of fleeing and eluding, OWI, and resisting & obstructing after he led St. Clair County Sheriff deputies on a chase Wednesday morning while fleeing a possible abduction attempt in Sanilac County. The charges stem from...
fox2detroit.com
MSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Northern Michigan
HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Northern Michigan Friday night. Troopers responded around 9 p.m. on Feb. 3 for a car in the ditch on northbound I-75, north of the West Federal Highway exit in Beaver Creek Twp. Officials said the car appeared to have driven off the left side of the freeway into the ditch.
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired after fight outside Los Arcos restaurant in Allen Park
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Allen Park police are investigating after shots were fired outside a restaurant on Sunday. The shooting happened at Los Arcos, which is located on Allen Road near W. Outer Drive. According to police, there was a fight between several individuals inside the restaurant. The...
Police, car dealership team up to help Oakland County woman who returned $15k in cash she found while walking to work
Efforts are underway to help a good Samaritan in Oakland County after she returned a bag full of cash she found at a gas station during her walk to work last week.
Wayne County man is 9th snowmobiling fatality in Michigan this winter: DNR
A 38-year-old Wayne County man was killed in Northern Michigan earlier this week after losing control of his snowmobile and crashing into a tree, authorities say.
Bay City man killed in one-vehicle crash in Monitor Township
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Bay City recently killed in a one-vehicle crash. The night of Jan. 31, Dustin K. Vogel was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre north on Two Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. About 9:30 p.m., he ran off the road into a ditch before crashing into a concrete barrier.
wlen.com
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement on Death of 15-year-old Adriana Davidson
Ann Arbor, Mi – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the death of 15 year old Adriana Davidson, an Ann Arbor Pioneer student who was found near the athletic field’s bleachers. The department says that they know that in the absence of facts, myths...
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
New report reveals dangerous intersections, uptick in crashes in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Traffic crashes in Washtenaw County increased in 2021 after a sharp drop during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report that also includes data on the county intersections that see the most wrecks. The annual crash report from the Washtenaw Area...
Mother reacts to learning son identified as one of bodies found in Highland Park
(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said since her son, Armani Kelly went missing, she had a feeling he may have been killed. She desperately searched for answers for the past two weeks. "I didn't know I had this in me, but that's my baby," Kemp said. Kemp's search came to an end today after the Michigan State Police confirmed the identities of three bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park. In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale."I don't feel strong no more, I am tired and...
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
