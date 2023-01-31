ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

abc12.com

MSP finds multiple weapons in vehicle during traffic stop

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Michigan State Police troopers confiscate several weapons during a traffic stop in Flint. According to MSP, troopers stopped a car around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening in the area of Mason and Taylor streets for an expired registration. After approaching the vehicle, troopers observed multiple firearms in plain view.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Northern Michigan

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Northern Michigan Friday night. Troopers responded around 9 p.m. on Feb. 3 for a car in the ditch on northbound I-75, north of the West Federal Highway exit in Beaver Creek Twp. Officials said the car appeared to have driven off the left side of the freeway into the ditch.
fox2detroit.com

Shots fired after fight outside Los Arcos restaurant in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Allen Park police are investigating after shots were fired outside a restaurant on Sunday. The shooting happened at Los Arcos, which is located on Allen Road near W. Outer Drive. According to police, there was a fight between several individuals inside the restaurant. The...
ALLEN PARK, MI
MLive

Bay City man killed in one-vehicle crash in Monitor Township

MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Bay City recently killed in a one-vehicle crash. The night of Jan. 31, Dustin K. Vogel was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre north on Two Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. About 9:30 p.m., he ran off the road into a ditch before crashing into a concrete barrier.
BAY CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Mother reacts to learning son identified as one of bodies found in Highland Park

(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said since her son, Armani Kelly went missing, she had a feeling he may have been killed. She desperately searched for answers for the past two weeks. "I didn't know I had this in me, but that's my baby," Kemp said. Kemp's search came to an end today after the Michigan State Police confirmed the identities of three bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park. In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale."I don't feel strong no more, I am tired and...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI

