ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Feb. 1–10)

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cf9CT_0kXaQmAa00

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as work to replace all of the city's lead service lines nears completion.

READ MORE: Benton Harbor lead service line replacement project at 99%

Residents may pick up bottled water at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 1: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 2: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 3: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Monday, Feb. 6: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 8: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 9: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 10: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Fire severely damages Elkhart home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
ELKHART, IN
103.3 WKFR

Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?

Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment

OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Pickup truck, semi collide in I-94 crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A minor injury crash involving a pickup truck and a semi caused traffic on westbound I-94 to be down to one lane Tuesday. The crash was reported near the 52nd Street exit in Lawrence, around 11 a.m., according to the Michigan Drive Map. Kalamazoo...
LAWRENCE, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man known as 'Chicago' faces charge in 2005 rape case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man turned himself in concluding a decades-long sexual assault investigation, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, allegedly gave a 14-year-old alcohol and marijuana in 2005 before sexually assaulting her, Nessel said. The girl met Hopkins through a friend...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
BRISTOL, IN
22 WSBT

Basement fire in abandoned Elkhart building causes $250,000 damage

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A basement fire in an empty downtown Elkhart office building early Wednesday morning caused an estimated quarter-million dollars in damage. Elkhart Firefighters responding to an alarm on West Franklin Street found smoke leaking into that building from the abandoned former Chase Bank building next door.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
PLYMOUTH, IN
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy