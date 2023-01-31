ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis Announces Diversity-Equity Crackdown in Florida Universities

By Gordon Byrd
 5 days ago

BRADENTON -- Governor DeSantis announces changes for the state university system to get rid of what he calls ideological bias.

He's urging state lawmakers to zero out spending for administrators to oversee "diversity, equity and inclusion" programs.

The governor says DEI administrators at universities impose "ideological litmus test(s)" for would-be faculty members and cause administrative "bloat" that takes away money which could be used to hire more professors.

DeSantis says he also wants to tighten tenure and allow university presidents to more aggressively review faculty performance. He wants university presidents to be able to call pop reviews of faculty members perfornance, outside the current five-year renewal window.

The governor also says the legislature is ready to budget millions to hire new professors. DeSantis says lawmakers are ready to assign $15 million for new faculty and scholarships at Sarasota's New College of Florida this year, $10 million for each year following, and as much as $100 million for recruiting and retention of faculty members.

DeSantis says potential students, faculty and donors are asking about attending, teaching at or supporting New College after the changes he made earlier this month, appointing six new members to the Board of Trustees. "They want to endow professorships... and it shows you that if the mission is sound, people really respond to it."

The governor characterized New College in its current incarnation as a flop, responding to a question about its ranking as one of the best public colleges in the country by U.S. News. DeSantis points out that there are very few public liberal arts colleges. He pointed to a Forbes report calling the university one of the poorest returns on investment. He says many people in Sarasota haven't even heard of the school, and that despite its designation as the state's honors college, most of Florida's bettter students fo to Florida or Florida State,

