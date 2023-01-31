ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

WDSU

18-year-old Popeyes employee shot on St. Charles Avenue by angry customer

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting at the Popeyes on Saint Charles Avenue that injured an 18-year-old woman. According to police, the suspect was involved in an altercation with the employees inside the business. The suspect received a refund and was escorted out of Popeyes. The suspect then went...
thegazebogazette.com

Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime

On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
GULFPORT, MS
fox8live.com

Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner man again found guilty of killing, dismembering love rival

A Kenner man was convicted a second time this week of killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a swamp, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about four hours before voting unanimously on Tuesday to find Viusqui Perez Espinosa, 50,...
KENNER, LA
WDSU

Woman admits to shooting, killing man in Westwego

WESTWEGO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Westwego Thursday morning. According to JPSO, around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to a resident in the 700 block of Goldie Lane. When officers arrived they found a man with...
WESTWEGO, LA
an17.com

Bogalusa man pleads guilty to violating federal gun control, controlled substances acts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – CARLOS WALKER, age 33, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on January 31, 2023 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
BOGALUSA, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

20-Year-Old Killed In Wreck In Forrest County

On Thursday, January 26, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Forrest County. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 98 when the car left the road and hit a tree.
FORREST COUNTY, MS

