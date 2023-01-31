Read full article on original website
Couple accused of kidnapping child who overdosed on cocaine from New Orleans hospital
According to deputies, the child was admitted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans late Monday night and tested positive for cocaine. the child’s parents allegedly took the child from the hospital after the state was granted custody.
Judge drops case against Bridge city escapee after DA misses filing deadline
A judge has thrown out the case against juveniles Kendall Myles and Kayla Smith for the alleged carjacking and shooting of Scott Toups after DA Jason Williams missed the indictment filing deadline.
WDSU
18-year-old Popeyes employee shot on St. Charles Avenue by angry customer
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting at the Popeyes on Saint Charles Avenue that injured an 18-year-old woman. According to police, the suspect was involved in an altercation with the employees inside the business. The suspect received a refund and was escorted out of Popeyes. The suspect then went...
NOLA.com
Case dismissed against Bridge City escapee accused of Uptown carjacking after DA misses deadline
The case against a Bridge City Center for Youth escapee and another youth who allegedly carjacked and shot an Uptown man was dismissed after the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office missed a deadline to bring formal charges in adult court. Escapee Kendell Myles, 17, will remain incarcerated for a separate...
thegazebogazette.com
Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime
On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
fox8live.com
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After being issued a refund and escorted out of a business, New Orleans police say a woman grabbed a gun from her car and opened fire. According to the NOPD, a woman was involved in an altercation with employees inside the unidentified business in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 2.
fox8live.com
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
fox8live.com
Family of teen fatally shot by Gulfport officer demands release of bodycam footage
GULFPORT, Miss. (WVUE) - The family of Jaheim McMillan marked his sixteenth birthday on Wednesday (Feb. 1) by demanding transparency four months after he was fatally shot by police in Gulfport, Mississippi. Family and friends gathered at the Courthouse Road Pier to celebrate McMillan’s life with a barbecue and a...
WDSU
16-year-old arrested for pointing an airsoft gun at a St. Tammany Parish school bus
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announces that they have arrested a 16-year-old boy for being accused of pointing an airsoft gun at a school bus. According to deputies, a bus driver was bringing the students home on Watts Thomas Road in Bush when she observed the teen pointing what appeared to be a firearm at the bus.
WLBT
Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have arrested five people following protests at Gulfport City Hall Thursday evening. After months of protests outside Gulfport’s public safety complex without interactions between protesters and police, heated exchanges erupted on 15th Street. Gulfport Police say they responded to City Hall in reference...
NOLA.com
Kenner man again found guilty of killing, dismembering love rival
A Kenner man was convicted a second time this week of killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a swamp, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about four hours before voting unanimously on Tuesday to find Viusqui Perez Espinosa, 50,...
WDSU
Woman admits to shooting, killing man in Westwego
WESTWEGO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Westwego Thursday morning. According to JPSO, around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to a resident in the 700 block of Goldie Lane. When officers arrived they found a man with...
an17.com
Bogalusa man pleads guilty to violating federal gun control, controlled substances acts
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – CARLOS WALKER, age 33, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on January 31, 2023 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NOLA.com
Shar Pei puppy named Toby dognapped from Lakeview home during burglary; $1,300 reward offered
A 3-month-old Shar Pei puppy named "Toby" was stolen from a Lakeview home during a burglary on Monday. Toby's worried owner, Scott Elston, The Humane Society of Louisiana and an anonymous donor are offering a $1,300 reward for Toby's safe return. "I'm really devastated," Elston said Thursday. "That was my...
NOPD: Disgruntled customer fires shot through restaurant window, strikes fast food employee
A woman is wanted after the New Orleans Police Department says she opened fire on a fast food employee on Thursday evening.
WLOX
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you drive down Commission Road on the south side of the Seabee Base in Gulfport, you’ll see a wall of huge shipping containers lining the roadway. They were set up in an effort to protect service members and base residents from gun violence outside the gates.
WDAM-TV
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill this past Saturday night. According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight...
fox8live.com
Mayor’s office responds after Zurik investigation showed her security on clock while nowhere near her
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s office responds after a Lee Zurik investigation showed members of her security team were on the clock while they were nowhere near the mayor, sometimes not even in the same state. Lee’s latest “Outside the Office Investigation” found on Monday, Aug. 22,...
Suspect attempts to steal car in Uptown, returns the next day to try again
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who may be connected to an attempted carjacking in the Uptown area.
darkhorsepressnow.com
20-Year-Old Killed In Wreck In Forrest County
On Thursday, January 26, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Forrest County. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 98 when the car left the road and hit a tree.
