Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
tourcounsel.com
Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia
Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.
peninsulachronicle.com
VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS Opens in York County
YORK-There’s a new special-event venue in town to assist party planners with creating memorable and customizable events. A VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS offers 3,000 square feet of venue space for celebratory occasions such as weddings, birthdays, baby showers, corporate events, and more. According to a Facebook post made by...
americanmilitarynews.com
Going once, twice: Weird pieces of Military Circle mall — from playground toys to food court trash cans — up for auction
Would the large hanging clock that greeted Military Circle visitors for years look great in your living room? How about an entire mall directory sign?. The city of Norfolk is selling off dozens of items from the mall in several online estate sale auctions. The auctions, organized by Lady Antiquity Estate Sales, are open until Friday for one lot and Saturday for the second. More lots will be going up in the near future, Lady Antiquity owner Sharon Roberts said.
1 injured following shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say one victim was taken to a local hospital and that their condition is unknown.
matadornetwork.com
Colonial Charm, Carriage Rides, and Seafood: Why Williamsburg, Virginia Is the Perfect Winter Getaway
As the centerpiece of Virginia’s Historic Triangle, Williamsburg is known as the heart of America’s colonial preservation. While millions of visitors flock to the city each year to experience the world’s largest living history museum, it’s also grown into a vibrant tourist destination for artisans, nature lovers, history buffs, anyone who appreciates delicious food.
Want a piece of Military Circle Mall? Online auction underway
Military Circle Mall closed for good after 52 years on Tuesday and now fans and just plain Tidewater nostalgia collectors alike have their chance to take home a piece of the former shopping destination.
Norfolk's newest internet, phone and streaming provider operating in select neighborhoods
NORFOLK, Va. — Some Norfolk businesses and homeowners now have a new option when it comes to streaming, making calls, and going online. Metronet has officially started in certain sections of the city. For years Norfolk residents had only one service provider. People living in the city call the...
WAVY News 10
‘Beach IT’ country music festival likely coming to Virginia Beach in June
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A country music-centered festival is poised once again to take over the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer. Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council is scheduled to consider approving a sponsorship agreement for a new festival dubbed “Beach IT;” a three-day, two-stage “celebration” between 1st and 8th Street beaches.
WAVY News 10
F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base downs Chinese surveillance balloon
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base downs …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Suffolk Police investigate armed robbery on Wilroy …. Suffolk Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened yesterday, February 4. https://bit.ly/40uht7a. 7 displaced, 5 dogs rescued after fire...
WAVY News 10
Local musicians host benefit concert for man killed in Hampton crash
Local musicians are hosting a benefit concert Friday in honor a man killed in a crash in Hampton. The concert is in honor of 69-year-old Alexander Hundley who died following a two-vehicle crash in Hampton on Jan. 27. Local musicians host benefit concert for man killed …. Local musicians are...
WAVY News 10
Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. On February 5, around 2:03 a.m. police responded to J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they found...
The big, beautiful mess of a room at the heart of Norfolk
The room that was once the Norfolk Municipal Auditorium, built in the 1940s as Norfolk’s largest entertainment venue, is now where the Virginia Opera builds its sets.
The rise and fall of Virginia's 'Green Book' locations. What's been lost, and what can still be preserved
NORFOLK, Va. — Marion Randall still remembers what the now-abandoned building off Route 17 in Gloucester County used to look like. “It's not demolished, but over the years it’s come to fall down," Randall said. Randall, born in the 1940s in Gloucester County, can still remember the lively...
Shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd sends one person to hospital: Police
Virginia Beach police say one person was injured in a shooting in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard near Town Center on Saturday.
New Freddy’s location opening in Chesapeake
According to a press release, the chain will be opening on Feb. 2 at 721 N Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake.
Hampton launches free mobile pass to visit the city’s Black History sites
The Hampton Black History Site Pass will allow people to check in when they visit Hampton museums and Black heritage sites.
Decade after 'Good Friday miracle' jet crash, Virginia Beach firefighters grapple with cancer diagnoses
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Watch the special report tonight on 13News Now at 11 p.m. At age 44, there are days when Virginia Beach Fire Captain Matt Chiaverotti doesn't have the energy to pick himself up from his recliner that sits by his living room window. Cancer is making...
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Gelati Celesti opens in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Gelati Celesti Ice Cream Shop is a familiar name in Hampton Roads. "We opened our first location in Virginia Beach in 2019, and it went off crazy," Director of Retail Operations Suzy Rosser said. After opening, owners quickly realized people wanted more. "We've been hearing from...
Comments / 0