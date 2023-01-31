ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

tourcounsel.com

Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS Opens in York County

YORK-There’s a new special-event venue in town to assist party planners with creating memorable and customizable events. A VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS offers 3,000 square feet of venue space for celebratory occasions such as weddings, birthdays, baby showers, corporate events, and more. According to a Facebook post made by...
YORK COUNTY, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

Going once, twice: Weird pieces of Military Circle mall — from playground toys to food court trash cans — up for auction

Would the large hanging clock that greeted Military Circle visitors for years look great in your living room? How about an entire mall directory sign?. The city of Norfolk is selling off dozens of items from the mall in several online estate sale auctions. The auctions, organized by Lady Antiquity Estate Sales, are open until Friday for one lot and Saturday for the second. More lots will be going up in the near future, Lady Antiquity owner Sharon Roberts said.
NORFOLK, VA
matadornetwork.com

Colonial Charm, Carriage Rides, and Seafood: Why Williamsburg, Virginia Is the Perfect Winter Getaway

As the centerpiece of Virginia’s Historic Triangle, Williamsburg is known as the heart of America’s colonial preservation. While millions of visitors flock to the city each year to experience the world’s largest living history museum, it’s also grown into a vibrant tourist destination for artisans, nature lovers, history buffs, anyone who appreciates delicious food.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Beach IT’ country music festival likely coming to Virginia Beach in June

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A country music-centered festival is poised once again to take over the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer. Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council is scheduled to consider approving a sponsorship agreement for a new festival dubbed “Beach IT;” a three-day, two-stage “celebration” between 1st and 8th Street beaches.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base downs Chinese surveillance balloon

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base downs …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Suffolk Police investigate armed robbery on Wilroy …. Suffolk Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened yesterday, February 4. https://bit.ly/40uht7a. 7 displaced, 5 dogs rescued after fire...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Local musicians host benefit concert for man killed in Hampton crash

Local musicians are hosting a benefit concert Friday in honor a man killed in a crash in Hampton. The concert is in honor of 69-year-old Alexander Hundley who died following a two-vehicle crash in Hampton on Jan. 27. Local musicians host benefit concert for man killed …. Local musicians are...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. On February 5, around 2:03 a.m. police responded to J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they found...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Gelati Celesti opens in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Gelati Celesti Ice Cream Shop is a familiar name in Hampton Roads. "We opened our first location in Virginia Beach in 2019, and it went off crazy," Director of Retail Operations Suzy Rosser said. After opening, owners quickly realized people wanted more. "We've been hearing from...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

