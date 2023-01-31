Effective: 2023-02-05 21:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING Snow is ending across the warning area. Therefore, the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 PM. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Tehachapi Mountains and the Grapevine Pass along Interstate 5 through 10 AM Monday morning.

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO