WCAX
VTrans & Vermont Fish and Wildlife promote new roadkill app
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The next time you see road kill, the state wants you to report it. They want those reports through a new app created by VTrans and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The state is asking drivers to report when and where they see road kill...
WCAX
Wind chills close schools, put first responders on patrol
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Schools are closed or delayed across Vermont as the temperature drops, and people are preparing to hunker down during this cold snap. It is bone-chillingly cold out Friday. Vermonters are used to the cold, but it’s been an unusually warm winter so this comes as a shock to the system.
WCAX
Contaminated cannabis: State warns of pesticide in some Vermont pot
Cold weather can wreak havoc on car engines. But there are a few things you can do -- to make sure you're not stuck waiting for a tow.
WCAX
Police investigating fatal shooting in New Hampshire
New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild. There are now 16 new employees at the Burlington Police Department, as the department works to rebuild its ranks. Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun. Updated: 4 hours ago. The temperature...
WCAX
Ex-Jay Peak president claims the State of Vermont “covered up” Kingdom Con
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The former president of Jay Peak Resort Bill Stenger says the State of Vermont of “covered up” the $200 million fraud that sent him to federal prison. In a six-page affidavit obtained by Channel Three News, Stenger calls himself an “unknowing pawn.”. Stenger...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire low temperatures by town: Feb. 3-4, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many communities in New Hampshire saw temperatures well below zero as dangerously cold temperatures gripped the state.
WCAX
Warming shelters open up across Vermont as temperatures drop
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With dangerous windchills in the forecast for our region, the state is reminding folks of warming and overnight shelters available for those who may need them. In Barre, the Good Samaritan Church on North Seminary Street has flexible hours. In Burlington, there is the Miller Center...
WCAX
Friday Weathercast
Cold weather can wreak havoc on car engines. But there are a few things you can do -- to make sure you're not stuck waiting for a tow.
WCAX
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
WCAX
State leaders propose temporary facility to house Vermont’s young offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are proposing a new, temporary facility to house Vermont’s youngest offenders. Thursday, the Department for Children and Families presented a plan to build a secure modular facility on the campus of the Northwest Correctional Facility. The eight-bed facility and improvements to a separate...
WCAX
Ski resorts to suspend lift operations during cold snap
The Middlebury Snowbowl is like no other ski area in Vermont. Opening in the 1930s, it's owned and operated by Middlebury College.
WCAX
Fuel dealers, customers balk at clean heat proposal
Many ski areas plan to suspend lift operations Friday -- and possibly Saturday -- as frigid weather brings wind chills as high as minus 40.
Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis
The Cannabis Control Board chair said the tainted product from Holland Cannabis had not been tested before it was sold and should never have been on store shelves because it was not registered with the board. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis.
WCAX
Efforts to get Vermont’s homeless inside as temperatures plummet outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In freezing conditions like this, the best bet is to stay inside. But that can be a problem for people without permanent housing. That’s why community organizations across Vermont are ramping up operations to try to save lives. “The hardest part, I think, about being...
WCAX
Region braces for brutal cold
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brutally cold weather is expected to hit the region early Friday, causing life-threatening conditions through the first part of the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued Wind Chill Watches for most of our region from early Friday through Saturday afternoon, with wind chills reaching upwards of wind chills as low as 45 below zero.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing man in freezing temperatures
The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing once again located a missing person and possibly saved their life. This time in freezing temperatures. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, yesterday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m., police and firefighters learned that a man in his 70s had gone walking in the Granville State Forest near West Harland Road that afternoon. The man had not returned home and was long overdue. Granville Firefighters and members of the State Police K9 Unit, Special Emergency Response Team, and Air Wing responded to search for the man.
WCAX
In The Garden: Orchids
A new documentary about online harassment is making its U.S. debut at the statehouse Tuesday, and former Bennington representative Kiah Morris will be featured in the film. Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed. Winter Renaissance Fair brings in the crowds this weekend. Updated: 15 hours ago. The event, organized by...
WCAX
Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -About 50 Vermont national guard soldiers were deployed to the Middle East and Southwest Asia Saturday. The sendoff took place at 10 Saturday morning for company C, 3-126 Army Aviation. Officials say the deployment involves medical evacuation missions in the region. Six helicopters from Vermont will also...
mynbc5.com
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
nbcboston.com
Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England
As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
