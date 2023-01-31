Effective: 2023-02-05 21:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; Tehachapi WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 to 5 inches above 6,000 feet. Snow accumulations of up to 1 to 2 inches between 3,000 and 6,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO