Winter Weather Advisory issued for Frazier Mountain Communities, Grapevine, Tehachapi by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; Tehachapi WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 to 5 inches above 6,000 feet. Snow accumulations of up to 1 to 2 inches between 3,000 and 6,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sequoia NP, South End of the Upper Sierra by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING Snow is ending across the warning area. Therefore, the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 PM. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Tehachapi Mountains and the Grapevine Pass along Interstate 5 through 10 AM Monday morning.
