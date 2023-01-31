Effective: 2023-02-06 01:36:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Mississippi; New Madrid; Scott; Stoddard .Locally Dense Fog Early This Morning Drivers across portions of southeast Missouri, extreme southern Illinois, and extreme west Kentucky should be alert for locally dense fog through early Monday morning. With temperatures near freezing, isolated slick spots may also develop on bridges and overpasses. Be alert for rapidly changing driving conditions and reduce your speed if necessary.

BUTLER COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO