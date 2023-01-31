Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) cleared for Bucks Saturday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with right knee soreness. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 30.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 56.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Draymond Green replacing Jonathan Kuminga in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is replacing Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is making another start.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid is dealing with left foot soreness. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Julius Randle and Co. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) available for Minnesota Sunday
Kyle Anderson (back) is available for the Minnesota Timberwolves' Sunday night game against the Denver Nuggets. Anderson is dealing with a back injury, but it won't keep him out of tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Anderson, who has a $6,000 salary on FanDuel, to score 30.6 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Nikola Vucevic (quad) active for Bulls on Saturday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Nikola Vucevic will play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Vucevic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a left quadricep contusion. Our models project Vucevic for 19.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and...
numberfire.com
DeAndre Jordan starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Nikola Jokic is sidelined due to left hamstring tightness, and as a result, Jordan will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole playing off Warriors’ bench Saturday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole is not in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Klay Thompson is replacing Poole in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is staying in the lineup. numberFire’s models project Poole for 32.0 FanDuel points on Saturday....
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (injury management) ruled out for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray was listed doubtful, so this news comes as no real surprise. He'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set due to left knee injury management. Look for Bones Hyland or Bruce Brown to start at point guard.
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) starting for Magic Sunday
The Orlando Magic listed Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) as a starter for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Carter Jr. did not play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves as he nursed a foot injury, but will be active and starting for this afternoon's tilt against the Hornets. He could see extra work in his return with Mo Bamba suspended for the next four games.
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) won't play Sunday for Denver
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon was listed doubtful, so this news comes as no real surprise. He'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set due to a sprained left ankle. Look for Jeff Green to draw the start in the frontcourt.
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson starting for Spurs on Friday in place of injured Jeremy Sochan (back)
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Richardson will get the start on Friday with Jeremy Sochan sidelined with lower back soreness. Our models expect Richardson to play 32.2 minutes against the 76ers. Richardson's Saturday projection includes 14.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Suns starting Dario Saric for inactive Cam Johnson (injury management) on Friday
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is starting in Friday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Saric will make his 12th start at power forward after Cam Johnson was held out for injury management reasons. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Saric to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Saric's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (foot) questionable for Bulls on Saturday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Caruso is dealing with midfoot soreness and is questionable to face Portland on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.2 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Caruso's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole will start for Warriors in place of injured Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Steve Kerr announced. It's not just for Monday, as superstar Stephen Curry is set to miss at least a few weeks due to a still-undisclosed leg injury - though reports are he partially tore ligaments. It seems as though he'll be out through the All-Star Break at the very least, and Poole will now be handed the keys to the offense at point guard.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Dejounte Murray starting on Saturday in place of inactive Trae Young (illness)
Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Murray will enter the starting lineup on Saturday with Trae Young sidelined with an illness. The Hawks are 7.5-point underdogs against Denver on Saturday. Their implied team total of 112.0 points is...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against the Nuggets. Gobert's Sunday projection includes 15.3...
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (illness) questionable for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Thompson plays, Kevon Looney or Jonathan Kuminga would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) active for Lakers on Saturday
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is available for Saturday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis will make his 28th start this season after the 29-year old was listed as probable. In a matchup versus his former team, numberFire's models project Davis to score 48.6 FanDuel points. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Christian Braun starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is sidelined due to a sprained right ankle, and as a result, Braun will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
