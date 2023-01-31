What I see in Illinois--- high crime, one of the highest taxed states.! Huge amount of money going to illegals while our own are growing in homelessness.Immigration laws have great purpose. Not only to keep order and clean growth but it has protective value. And citizens deserve that.One quarter of U.S. homeless people are children.HUD reports that on any given night over 138,000 of the homeless in the US are children under the age of 18.Over 57,000 veterans are homeless each night.Nearly 5000 are female.Odd how no one running for or in office or our media is talking about them as much as others and how we can help our own.A mother who caters to others while her children are in need is abusive same with Leaders of a nation. .... I could go on and on facts not being reported on how bad of job our leaders are doing.
