Tyler Huntley's Pro Bowl nod has NFL world calling for cancellation of event: 'Time to be done with the Pro Bowl'

Read full article on original website
I
5d ago
6 games, 658 yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions…….. Pro Bowl???? 😂😂😂😂I got better numbers than that… Last week I work 5 days, paid 2 bills, bounced 5 checks, I borrowed some gas ⛽️ money, and my checking account is overdrawn by 658 dollars, with ZERO calls from the Pro Bowl committee 🤷🏽♀️🤞🏾
Reply(12)
45
Denise Waddle
5d ago
Pro bowl used to best of the best, played after Super Bowl. Now it’s like an Oprah show. You get a place and you get a place.
Reply(5)
21
Straight Shooter
4d ago
The pro bowl is not what it used to be...neither is the NFL...the best players of yesteryear would completely demolish the players of today!
Reply(1)
14
Related
Sporting News
Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams
The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
sportszion.com
Patrick Mahomes’ Agent Leigh Steinberg hints Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts close to receiving multi-year contract extension
Jalen Hurts might be in for a treat! The star quarterback of the Eagles has been playing phenomenal football throughout the season and has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Now that he has proven his potential, he might receive a multi-year contract from Chief executive Howie Roseman says Leigh Steinberg.
“All Signs Point” to 1 Man for Vikings Defensive Coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings cut ties with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell over two weeks ago after the team embarrassingly lost at home to the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs. New York marched up and down the field on Minnesota’s defense, and Donatell was subsequently not retained for next year.
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
sportszion.com
Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s arrest warrant reveals more gruesome details reportedly pointed gun at woman
Offseason hasn’t even begun for the Cincinnati Bengals, and already they are facing a major issue. The team’s running back, Joe Mixon, is facing an arrest warrant issued on a count of aggravated menacing. According to reports, Mixon is accused of threatening a woman with the words, “You...
Colin Cowherd on why Tony Romo is regressing as an NFL analyst: 'It's because he's got the golf bug'
Nearly three years ago, Golfweek’s Forecaddie wondered aloud if Tony Romo’s new mega-deal with CBS Sports would put a crimp in his emerging golf lifestyle, one that included yearly appearances at numerous celebrity golf tournaments and even some appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour.
Superstar NFL Quarterback Refusing Requests Of His Team
Here at OnlyHomers, we have been covering the ongoing saga of the future of Derek Carr, and the fact that we are very aware that he will almost certainly not be in a Las Vegas Raiders jersey ever again, and we have learned more about that.
Sporting News
What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove
The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
Raiders hire ex-UNLV quarterback, ex-Commanders coordinator as offensive assistant
Scott Turner still has a Las Vegas area code. As a former backup quarterback at UNLV, he knows the area. So it seems like a natural fit that the longtime NFL assistant join the Raiders as passing game coordinator.
Is Antonio Brown the greatest receiver in Steelers history?
It seems like every time former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown shows up in the media, the conversation about where he stands in Steelers history comes up. A lot of where you stand on the debate comparing Brown to his Steelers’ peers has to do with age. Many old-school fans point to what Lynn Swann and John Stallworth did when the Steelers were the most dominant franchise in the NFL and give one of them the nod. Honestly, the fact they played together probably hurts them in this argument for me. Both players are known for some of the most memorable catches of all time but from a pure numbers standpoint, they were fitting of the era.
Indianapolis Colts ‘expected’ to hire Jeff Saturday as head coach
The Indianapolis Colts coaching search is one of the longest in NFL history, but interim coach Jeff Saturday reportedly remains
Click2Houston.com
Source: Texans interview Vikings assistant, former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for senior role on offense
HOUSTON – The Texans interviewed highly regarded Minnesota Vikings assistant and former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for a senior offensive assistant staff position, according to a league source. A Houston native and former Texas A&M and NFL quarterback, Johnson, 34, is the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Vikings,...
Gisele Bündchen Reacted To Tom Brady's Announcement That He's Retiring From The NFL Again
"Wishing you only wonderful things."
Former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks to interview for 49ers' DC job
The San Francisco 49ers are one step closer to taking another beloved member of the Carolina Panthers family. As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the NFC West champions will interview former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator vacancy. The highly desirable job was left open by DeMeco Ryans, who has just been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans.
Sporting News
Why the NFL changed Pro Bowl to new flag football game format in 2023
The Pro Bowl returns to Las Vegas this weekend, but the events won't look much like they did last year. The weekend is now centered on a flag football game featuring some of the NFL's biggest stars, but the league has made sure there is something for everyone this year.
Sporting News
How do Super Bowl squares work? Here are best numbers, rules & tips to win your 2023 grid
There are two popular games you'll hear friends talking about on Super Bowl Sunday. One, of course, is the Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs. The second one is Super Bowl squares. That leads to one of the most-popular questions of Super Bowl week. "How do you...
NFL World Reacts To Broncos Defensive Coordinator Decision
The Denver Broncos are going to have a new defensive coordinator for next season and beyond. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to get out of his contract so he can pursue other opportunities, one of which could be in ...
Arizona Cardinals make decision on Lions DC Aaron Glenn
According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Arizona Cardinals have eliminated several head coaching prospects. The three known remaining candidates are Brian Flores (Steelers assistant coach), Mike Kafka (Giants offensive coordinator), and Lou Anarumo (Bengals defensive coordinator). Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has also been informed and remains under contract. Meanwhile, Aaron Glenn (Lions defensive coordinator) and Brian Callahan (Bengals offensive coordinator) have been ruled out, but are still being considered for other positions.
Sporting News
What channel is NFL Pro Bowl on today? Time, TV schedule, live streams for 2023 AFC vs. NFC flag football game
The Pro Bowl has been reconfigured for 2023 and beyond, moving away from an actual football game after struggling to attract the kind of interest the NFL is accustomed to seeing. The league did not do away with the event, though. The Pro Bowl is now the Pro Bowl Games,...
Sporting News
NFL Pro bowl prize money breakdown: How much do NFL players make for winning 2023 game?
The NFL Pro Bowl has certainly lost its luster in recent years. It has become less competitive with players rightly focused on their overall health and protecting their careers as opposed to going all-out in the meaningless game. So, why does the NFL still host the event? It's all about...
Comments / 112