Tyler Huntley's Pro Bowl nod has NFL world calling for cancellation of event: 'Time to be done with the Pro Bowl'

By Joe Rivera
Sporting News
 5 days ago
5d ago

6 games, 658 yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions…….. Pro Bowl???? 😂😂😂😂I got better numbers than that… Last week I work 5 days, paid 2 bills, bounced 5 checks, I borrowed some gas ⛽️ money, and my checking account is overdrawn by 658 dollars, with ZERO calls from the Pro Bowl committee 🤷🏽‍♀️🤞🏾

Denise Waddle
5d ago

Pro bowl used to best of the best, played after Super Bowl. Now it’s like an Oprah show. You get a place and you get a place.

Straight Shooter
4d ago

The pro bowl is not what it used to be...neither is the NFL...the best players of yesteryear would completely demolish the players of today!

