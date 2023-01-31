Fort Worth Zoo increases security in wake of animal disappearances, death in Dallas

Fort Worth Zoo has increased security measures in wake of a series of suspicious animal disappearances and one animal death at neighboring Dallas Zoo.

On Monday, the Dallas Zoo announced the disappearance of two emperor tamarin monkeys from their enclosure. Officials believe the pair of monkeys were stolen. Police are searching for a person of interest .

On Jan. 23, zoo officials in Dallas said they had found one of the zoo’s vultures, Pin, dead in its enclosure . The vulture had a suspicious wound and its death didn’t appear to be natural. And on Jan. 13, officials discovered one of the zoo’s clouded leopards named Nova was missing from her enclosure after keepers found a suspicious opening in her habitat’s wall. Nova was found that same afternoon on zoo grounds and returned to her enclosure without injury.

While Fort Worth Zoo has 24/7 security and cameras in public and behind-the-scenes areas, officials have increased day and night patrols and have been checking perimeter fencing and back-of-house areas, as well as conducting habitat checks, a spokesperson for the zoo wrote in an email.

“The safety and security of our guests, staff and animals is our utmost priority,” the spokesperson said.