ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Zoo increases security in wake of animal disappearances, death in Dallas

By Abby Church
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HHIR_0kXaPpbk00

Fort Worth Zoo has increased security measures in wake of a series of suspicious animal disappearances and one animal death at neighboring Dallas Zoo.

On Monday, the Dallas Zoo announced the disappearance of two emperor tamarin monkeys from their enclosure. Officials believe the pair of monkeys were stolen. Police are searching for a person of interest .

On Jan. 23, zoo officials in Dallas said they had found one of the zoo’s vultures, Pin, dead in its enclosure . The vulture had a suspicious wound and its death didn’t appear to be natural. And on Jan. 13, officials discovered one of the zoo’s clouded leopards named Nova was missing from her enclosure after keepers found a suspicious opening in her habitat’s wall. Nova was found that same afternoon on zoo grounds and returned to her enclosure without injury.

While Fort Worth Zoo has 24/7 security and cameras in public and behind-the-scenes areas, officials have increased day and night patrols and have been checking perimeter fencing and back-of-house areas, as well as conducting habitat checks, a spokesperson for the zoo wrote in an email.

“The safety and security of our guests, staff and animals is our utmost priority,” the spokesperson said.

Comments / 6

Linda Montgomery
5d ago

As a young woman I loved taking my little kids to the zoo. We packed a picnic lunch and just had a great time. Animals housed in our zoos have great lives. Their habitats are closely recreated to mimick the surroundings they would encounter in the wild. I hope these attacks stop. It is like the very core of our civilization is under attack on every level. Their is no shortage of weirdos out their and they seem to have become emboldened over the past 2 years. They apparent lack of leadership in the United States seems to be trickling down.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

1 arrested after threatening to 'blow up' TCU campus, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has been arrested after making threats to "blow up" Texas Christian University's campus Thursday morning, Fort Worth police said.Around 9 a.m. Feb. 2, police were notified about a person making threats to staff at the university.When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot inside his vehicle of which he refused to exit. At one point, he opened his vehicle door and threatened to blow up the campus, police said.Police said the man eventually exited his vehicle and surrendered after Fort Worth SWAT showed up.SWAT officers cleared the vehicle and found no explosives; However, a loaded handgun was found underneath the driver's seat.The man was arrested for terroristic threat. His identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
22K+
Followers
607
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy