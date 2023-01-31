Rumor: Jazz Asking for Big Return to Trade Beasley or Vanderbilt

The Utah Jazz asking price is high heading into the trade deadline.

Utah Jazz shooting guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt continue to garner interest heading into the trade deadline, but is the asking price too high? NBA insider Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype is reporting that Utah wants first-round picks for the pair.

“Utah’s Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt have been discussed in trade talks with several teams around the league. In those conversations, Utah has given the indication that it would take the equivalent of a first-round pick to acquire each player, league sources told HoopsHype.”

If we’re being honest, receiving a first-round pick for Vanderbilt by himself might be asking a bit much. The fifth-year pro becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024 and has an offensive skill set that doesn’t always translate in today's NBA. This doesn’t mean that Vanderbilt couldn't bring an asset back, but he’ll most likely need to be packaged in an exchange if Utah wants a first-round pick back.

On the other hand, Beasley may be Utah’s most valuable asset that the team is actually willing to part with. Currently, Beasley leads the league in three-point shots made for a reserve and is under team control for a reasonable price tag through 2024. Whether that’s enough to garner a first-round pick back remains to be seen, but having a player that can space the floor like Beasley will keep the phone ringing at Jazz HQ.

The rumors have been of the smoke-and-mirrors sort up to this point, but with the trade deadline only 10 days away, Jazz fans can expect the speculation to heat up surrounding Utah.

Mike Conley, Kelly Olynyk, and Jordan Clarkson are other names to keep an eye on moving forward. With an overabundance of shooting guards currently on the Jazz roster, expect one to be moved before the deadline to clear a path for an increased role for first-year player Ochai Agbaji.

