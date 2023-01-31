ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Rumor: Jazz Asking for Big Return to Trade Beasley or Vanderbilt

By Patrick Byrnes
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMlem_0kXaPn5W00

The Utah Jazz asking price is high heading into the trade deadline.

Utah Jazz shooting guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt continue to garner interest heading into the trade deadline, but is the asking price too high? NBA insider Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype is reporting that Utah wants first-round picks for the pair.

“Utah’s Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt have been discussed in trade talks with several teams around the league. In those conversations, Utah has given the indication that it would take the equivalent of a first-round pick to acquire each player, league sources told HoopsHype.”

If we’re being honest, receiving a first-round pick for Vanderbilt by himself might be asking a bit much. The fifth-year pro becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024 and has an offensive skill set that doesn’t always translate in today's NBA. This doesn’t mean that Vanderbilt couldn't bring an asset back, but he’ll most likely need to be packaged in an exchange if Utah wants a first-round pick back.

On the other hand, Beasley may be Utah’s most valuable asset that the team is actually willing to part with. Currently, Beasley leads the league in three-point shots made for a reserve and is under team control for a reasonable price tag through 2024. Whether that’s enough to garner a first-round pick back remains to be seen, but having a player that can space the floor like Beasley will keep the phone ringing at Jazz HQ.

The rumors have been of the smoke-and-mirrors sort up to this point, but with the trade deadline only 10 days away, Jazz fans can expect the speculation to heat up surrounding Utah.

Mike Conley, Kelly Olynyk, and Jordan Clarkson are other names to keep an eye on moving forward. With an overabundance of shooting guards currently on the Jazz roster, expect one to be moved before the deadline to clear a path for an increased role for first-year player Ochai Agbaji.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

2 NBA Teams Reportedly Interested In Kyrie Irving Trade

Two teams have reportedly emerged as interested trade suitors for Kyrie Irving. The superstar point guard requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and he wants it to happen before next week's trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9. According to veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los ...
DALLAS, TX
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Larry Brown Sports

Top NBA reporter reveals 4 biggest trade candidates at deadline

There could be some former All-Stars and Finals run contributors who are on the move at this year’s NBA trade deadline. Appearing this week on “Up & Adams,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania, one of the go-to reporters for NBA news, revealed the four biggest candidates for trade ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Charania named... The post Top NBA reporter reveals 4 biggest trade candidates at deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideTheJazz

InsideTheJazz

Salt Lake Cty, UT
747
Followers
583
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheJazz is a FanNation channel covering the Utah Jazz

 https://www.si.com/nba/jazz

Comments / 0

Community Policy