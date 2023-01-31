Former LSU DE Zavier Carter Reveals Transfer Destination

Carter was expected to take on a larger role in 2023, elected to take talent elsewhere.

LSU defensive end Zavier Carter has committed to and is enrolled at UNLV, LSU Country has learned.

In two seasons with the Tigers, Carter saw the field in 18 games while totaling seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble during his time in Baton Rouge.

Carter became the 16th LSU player to enter the transfer portal and certainly had a wide variety of suitors. A menace up front who was expected to take on a larger role with BJ Ojulari declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, Carter elected to take his talent elsewhere to finish his collegiate career.

The Tigers have added four key defensive linemen to their transfer portal class over the last few weeks. Retooling this position group, coach Jamar Cain has gone above and beyond to get this unit right heading into 2023.

LSU Has Prioritized Defensive Line in Transfer Portal

With BJ Ojulari and Roy declaring for the NFL Draft, this defensive line certainly has some work to do this offseason when it comes to adding depth up front.

This position group will need to retool going into 2023. With Maason Smith returning, Mekhi Wingo looking to take an even bigger role next year, Quency Wiggins stepping in and a few more talented guys up front, this unit will need a couple of savvy veterans.

Jamar Cain has proven to be one of the top recruiters in the country at the defensive line position. How will he utilize the portal this month? Well he’s utilized it to perfection after adding four proven big guys up front:

Arizona transfer Paris Shand

Florida transfer Jalen Lee

West Virginia transfer Jordan Jefferson

Oregon transfer Bradyn Swinson

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”