ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Former LSU DE Zavier Carter Reveals Transfer Destination

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmaDq_0kXaPmCn00

Carter was expected to take on a larger role in 2023, elected to take talent elsewhere.

LSU defensive end Zavier Carter has committed to and is enrolled at UNLV, LSU Country has learned.

In two seasons with the Tigers, Carter saw the field in 18 games while totaling seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble during his time in Baton Rouge.

Carter became the 16th LSU player to enter the transfer portal and certainly had a wide variety of suitors. A menace up front who was expected to take on a larger role with BJ Ojulari declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, Carter elected to take his talent elsewhere to finish his collegiate career.

The Tigers have added four key defensive linemen to their transfer portal class over the last few weeks. Retooling this position group, coach Jamar Cain has gone above and beyond to get this unit right heading into 2023.

LSU Has Prioritized Defensive Line in Transfer Portal

With BJ Ojulari and Roy declaring for the NFL Draft, this defensive line certainly has some work to do this offseason when it comes to adding depth up front.

This position group will need to retool going into 2023. With Maason Smith returning, Mekhi Wingo looking to take an even bigger role next year, Quency Wiggins stepping in and a few more talented guys up front, this unit will need a couple of savvy veterans.

Jamar Cain has proven to be one of the top recruiters in the country at the defensive line position. How will he utilize the portal this month? Well he’s utilized it to perfection after adding four proven big guys up front:

  • Arizona transfer Paris Shand
  • Florida transfer Jalen Lee
  • West Virginia transfer Jordan Jefferson
  • Oregon transfer Bradyn Swinson

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Georgia football recruits who will have an immediate impact in 2023

Georgia football fans can anticipate these true freshmen making immediate impacts this fall. Despite winning back-to-back national championships, it is the start of a new offseason program for Kirby Smart’s juggernaut Georgia football program. The Dawgs have as good of a chance as anyone of pulling off an unprecedented...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Two-way lineman Tionne Gray names top five

St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central junior Tionne Gray has named a top five of Minnesota, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. Gray is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect currently listed as a defensive lineman on 247Sports but could also project to offensive tackle. He played both ways as a junior and also has some tight end experience.
COLORADO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl

Jerry Jones has said the Dallas Cowboys are planning to draft a quarterback this year, and it sounds like there is one he has his eye on. Jones attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., this week to get a closer look at some prospects. He told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that he was particularly... The post Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Athlon Sports

Byron Leftwich Interviews For Noteworthy NFL Job

Byron Leftwich was fired last month after four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leftwich might not have to wait long to get another shot at leading an NFL offense. Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic reported Friday that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Decision reached on when Oklahoma, Texas will join SEC

Oklahoma and Texas are anxious to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, but the two schools are going to have to stick to their original timeline for doing so. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC ahead of the 2025 season. The two schools held negotiations... The post Report: Decision reached on when Oklahoma, Texas will join SEC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

It's decision day for four-star Mazeo Bennett

Decision day has arrived for long-time South Carolina football target Mazeo Bennett. Listed as an “athlete” but being recruited as a wide receiver all the way, the Greenville (S.C.) class of 2024 four-star standout will announce his decision at noon on Friday, Feb. 3. Bennett Tweeted that time...
COLUMBIA, SC
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy