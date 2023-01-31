ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0YAF_0kXaPkRL00
Scott Eisen

MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump , telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.

Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.

“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story . “I think he should have stayed out of it totally, not even send surrogates. Just let the chips fall where they may. Same with [House Speaker Kevin] McCarthy.”

The far-right wing of the GOP recently pushed for McDaniel to be ousted as RNC leader after the party’s disappointing midterm election results , rallying around conservative activist Harmeet Dhillon . Fox News star Tucker Carlson went so far as to say “we are rooting for you” to Dillon before the RNC election, which she lost by a fairly wide margin.

Echoing other MAGA influencers demoralized over McDaniel’s victory, Fredericks said, “We’ve all been saying to stop giving money to the RNC.” The conservative pundit had scheduled a public debate between the chair candidates during the RNC meetings, which McDaniel sidestepped . In fact, Trump-worshiping pillow magnate Mike Lindell was the only candidate to attend , prompting Fredericks to harshly criticize the Republican chairwoman.

The conservative pundit then turned back to Trump, blasting the 2024 GOP presidential contender for prioritizing his feuds with the press over everything else. Specifically, he brought up Trump’s recent $49 million lawsuit against veteran journalist Bob Woodward over their taped interviews.

“He sent a big thing out yesterday about, I don't know, ‘fake news’ or he’s suing somebody,” Fredericks sighed. “I’m telling you, folks, I’m just telling you. Nobody cares. I mean, they just don't care!”

Noting that Americans care more about the “price of eggs” and inflation, the right-wing radio host said “people are hurting” and “just don’t care” about the ex-president’s Truth Social posts and gripes about CNN.

“I’m telling you, it’s all grievances,” he exclaimed. “No one cares. They just don’t care! I just don’t care.”

At the same time, Fredericks also pointed out to Trump that he has no one else to blame but himself over the dozens of hours of taped interviews with Woodward.

“I mean, you’ve got all the publicity you'll ever need,” he concluded. “And you think you’re going to sit down with Bob Woodward for 100 hours with a tape recorder on and think that somehow at the end of the day, honestly, that that is going to work to your advantage if you’re Donald Trump. Like, somehow, he was going to convince Woodward what a great president he is.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 340

Nelson Woods
4d ago

It is long past time for this to be said: tRump is not the Hokey Pokey. He is not what it’s all about. The ideas he pushes are not his own. He sings the racist greatest hits.

Reply(30)
263
refbob
4d ago

Still took Fredricks years to get to this point whereas others knew about Trump before he ran against Hilary. Maybe he stopped drinking the Koolaid.

Reply(3)
161
Cfrz
4d ago

A true great president doesn't have to convince anyone that they are a great president, the people would already know it. Trump knew he WASN'T even a good man let alone a good president. That's why he was trying to convince someone who others trusted. By the way Trump is the snake in this man's saying.. Not Windward!

Reply(15)
169
Related
Anthony James

Kellyanne Conway Reveals The Only Person On The Planet That Donald Trump Fears

It is not a hidden truth that the former President of the United States of America is a bold man who is not afraid of exposing the truth or taking anybody on. When he was the President of the country, many people knew how rigid the system was. He has often been commended by different political analysts for his courage, steadfastness and resilience.
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
39K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy