ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Mujin and Geek+ to Debut Total Order Fulfillment Automation at Manifest Logistics Show in Las Vegas

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3waBIK_0kXaPjYc00

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023--

Mujin, a leading provider of cutting-edge robotics technology, will showcase its innovative order fulfillment solutions at Manifest, a premier event focused on supply chain and logistics innovation. Mujin has teamed up with Geek+, a global leader in mobile robotics for logistics, to demonstrate a total order fulfillment solution featuring pick and place robots seamlessly integrating with mobile robots. This solution automates the process of creating mixed orders from single-SKU containers, delivering increased value for end users.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005937/en/

Mujin Cofounder Ross Diankov with an Order Fulfillment Robot at the Manifest Logistics Trade Show in Las Vegas (Photo: Business Wire)

At the event, taking place Jan 31st - Feb 2nd at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, attendees can witness the latest advancements in robotics and automation and envision the future of supply chain automation. Mujin, in partnership with Geek+, will demonstrate how their technology solves one of the more difficult problems in order fulfillment - storing all necessary products and sorting them into a customer’s order.

In Mujin’s exhibit demonstration, Geek+ mobile robots will take single-SKU product from an automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) and bring them to the picking robots, where the picking robots will pick the right amount of product from the totes to fulfill an order.

“Mujin’s goal is to deliver production-ready systems to end-users by combining proven technologies from its partners with its Mujin Controller platform that leads in motion planning and vision technologies vital to powering the next-generation of automation,” said Ross Diankov, Mujin US CEO and Cofounder. “By partnering with Geek+, one of the leaders in mobile robot technologies, Mujin will be able to accelerate its total solution deployment in North America.”

“Geek+ is excited to partner with Mujin to develop cutting-edge solutions combining two revolutionary technologies to further augment warehouse and distribution center operations,” said Randy Randolph, VP of Channels & Partnerships at Geek+ America. “With Geek+’s full-product portfolio covering every aspect of mobile robotics automation, Mujin can now offer its customers complete, end-to-end warehousing solutions.”

Geek+ has the richest robotic product line in the industry, including full-solution capabilities for picking, storing and sorting in warehouses as well as material handling robots for manufacturing. With its global business network, Geek+ provides customers with comprehensive automation and reliable operation and maintenance services.

In addition to the exhibit, Mujin will host an expert panel titled “You Are Ready for Robots in the Warehouse” featuring industry leaders from Mujin, Geek+, Fanuc, and Walmart. The panel will provide valuable insights on the latest advancements in robotics and automation in the warehouse and logistics industry. Manifest attendees are invited to attend the panel and see the future of supply chain automation at Mujin’s exhibit in Booth #321.

About Mujin

As a specialist in developing and selling “intelligent robot controllers,” a common platform for industrial robots, Mujin has overcome the challenges of installing robots in environments where handled products and surroundings are subject to change, and provides robotics solutions for automating heavy/simple work that was previously done manually at logistics and manufacturing sites.

For more information, please visit: https://mujin-corp.com/

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005937/en/

CONTACT: Mujin

Jeremy Fultz

Marketing Manager

Jeremy.fultz@mujin-corp.comGeek+

Andrew Burer

Head of Marketing, Americas

andrew.burer@geekplus.com

KEYWORD: NEVADA GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HARDWARE RETAIL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY ROBOTICS TRANSPORTATION SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRAVEL OTHER TRANSPORT OTHER RETAIL TRANSPORT OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT ENGINEERING

SOURCE: Mujin

PUB: 01/31/2023 12:44 PM/DISC: 01/31/2023 12:44 PM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Hellmann’s mayonnaise discontinued in South Africa, not globally

CLAIM: Hellmann’s mayonnaise is discontinuing the product globally due to high inflationary import costs. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The popular condiment brand is only discontinuing sales of the mayonnaise in South Africa, according to a spokesperson for the brand. The confusion started when social media users misinterpreted a since-deleted post about the change on Hellmanns’ South Africa Facebook page, which didn’t specify the country.
The Associated Press

Route to Super Bowl dangerous for Mexico's avocado haulers

SANTA ANA ZIROSTO, Mexico (AP) — It is a long and sometimes dangerous journey for truckers transporting the avocados destined for guacamole on tables and tailgates in the United States during the Super Bowl. It starts in villages like Santa Ana Zirosto, high in the misty, pine-clad mountains of the western Mexico state of Michoacan. The roads are so dangerous — beset by drug cartels, common criminals, and extortion and kidnap gangs — that state police provide escorts for the trucks brave enough to face the 40-mile (60-kilometer) trip to packing and shipping plants in the city of Uruapan. Truck driver Jesús Quintero starts early in the morning, gathering crates of avocados picked the day before in orchards around Santa Ana, before he takes them to a weighing station. Then he joins up with other trucks waiting for a convoy of blue-and-white state police trucks — they recently changed their name to Civil Guard — to start out for Uruapan. “It is more peaceful now with the patrol trucks accompanying us, because this is a very dangerous area,” Quintero said while waiting for the convoy to pull out.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter

Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.
Business Insider

For one energy company, digital transformation was the catalyst for positive social impact

As energy prices rise, it's especially vital for companies to commit to caring for their customers. Gas distributor SGN uses Lenovo's suite of products to help vulnerable customers out in the field. This human-centered approach honors Lenovo's commitment to innovation, while ensuring that SGN makes a positive social impact. As...
The Associated Press

PayRetailers Appoints Lorenzo Pellegrino as New Chief Operating & Digital Officer

PayRetailers, LATAM’s leading all-in-one payment technology provider, has announced today the appointment of Lorenzo Pellegrino as Chief Operating & Digital Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005003/en/ Pellegrino comes to PayRetailers at a time of rapid growth, as it has expanded from seven to 11 offices, more than doubled headcount to over 200, and acquired Paygol in Chile and Pago Digital in Colombia. He will lead the deployment of PayRetailers’ resources, working to enhance the company’s technology offering and international platform – to support the merchant community, and the way it can access and move funds quickly and safely. Payment industry leader
US News and World Report

Japan Jan Services Activity Growth at Three-Month High - PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand. Friday's final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing...
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Apple’s sales dip, tech stock rally

Apple suffers 1st quarterly sales decline in nearly 4 years. CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years. It suffered from pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories that curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season. The company’s sales of $117.15 billion for the October-December period represented a 5% decline from the same time in the previous year, a deeper downturn than analysts had projected. It marks Apple’s first year-over-year decrease in quarterly revenue since the January-March period in 2019. The company’s profit also tumbled by 13% from the previous year, a steeper slide than analysts anticipated. Apple’s stock fell nearly 5% in extended trading.
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Daniel Hoff Agency Expands With Addition Of Atlanta Office

EXCLUSIVE: Leading boutique firm, the Daniel Hoff Agency, is celebrating an impressive 30-year track record in entertainment via an expansion into Atlanta with a new office to be led by senior agents Renee Banks and Marta Parrillo. Banks and Parrillo are both longtime veterans of the Daniel Hoff Agency who had previously been based in Los Angeles. The agency, with an established presence in both L.A. and New York, now looks to capitalize on the burgeoning hotbed of production in the South, with local agents to bring the personal touch that has been key to the firm’s growth over the decades. Daniel...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Chris Baker Named Chief Strategic Officer at POSaBIT, Leading Cannabis Fintech

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) (“ POSaBIT ” or the “ Company ”), the premier cannabis payments and point of sale platform, is proud to name Chris Baker to the company’s newly-created Chief Strategic Officer role. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005767/en/ “Chris’ extensive experience leading strategic initiatives and teams is a great fit. We could not be more excited to welcome him to the POSaBIT team,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/Co-Founder of the Company. “I have no doubt Chris will provide tremendous strategic support and insight as our organization continues to expand.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

‘I’ve given up getting paid’: global tech platform accused of exploiting artists

It is a global technology platform that claims to “democratise creativity” by allowing up-and-coming artists to submit work to the world’s biggest brands. But Talenthouse, which boasts clients including Netflix, Sony, Coca-Cola and the United Nations, has been accused of exploiting artists and failing to pay them, in some cases leaving them thousands of pounds out of pocket.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
674M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy