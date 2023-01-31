Report: Manchester United Agree Personal Terms With Chelsea Target Marcel Sabitzer

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Chelsea target Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich.

Manchester United have now agreed personal terms with Chelsea target Marcel Sabitzer, and all that is left in the deal now is an agreement between Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Chelsea were interested in Sabitzer as an alternative to Enzo Fernandez if the deal fell through but they are growing in confidence of completing that deal over in Lisbon.

Sabitzer wants Manchester United, and he will travel to Manchester tonight.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marcel Sabitzer has agreed personal terms with Manchester United.

The Austrian left Munich airport at 6pm German time and is now on his way to complete some medical tests if the clubs can come to a full agreement.

Sabitzer was identified by Manchester United as a replacement for the injured Christian Eriksen who will be out until May with an ankle injury.

The Austrian has struggled for game time at Munich this season and was immediately open to a move to United to play for the club and work under Erik Ten Hag and his project.

Chelsea are focusing on completing the Enzo Fernandez deal and are unlikely to try and hijack the potential move to United.

It will be a straight loan with no option to buy according to David Ornstein, but United may choose to keep the player if he impresses during his six month stint at the club.

A deal is now close and Marcel Sabitzer is expected to sign for United.

