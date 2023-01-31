ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Air Adventure Park & Cafe to Soon Open in Altamonte Springs

By Paul Soto
What Now Orlando
What Now Orlando
 5 days ago

The growing national adventure park chain Urban Air Adventure Park will be opening a location at 293 East Altamonte Drive in Altamonte Springs , according to a recent press release. The franchise will be run by Oscar Acosta, Haydee Carvallo, and Federico Carvallo.

“Originally from Venezuela, Haydee Carvallo discovered her passion for entrepreneurship while in the U.S. She discovered Urban Air at a children’s birthday party and knew she wanted to get involved, presenting the idea to her husband Federico , who was equally as excited and immediately came on as business partner. A few years later, they asked Oscar to join them, and they love working as a team,” the release states.

“Our Urban Air parks have exceeded our expectations, making it an easy decision to continue to expand within the company,” said co-owner Federico Carvallo. “We have created a community for our employees and customers, both internally and externally, and are excited for those to continue.”

“Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with over 20 different attractions such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air’s Sky Rider, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Every park also offers an easy-to-execute, state-of-the-art, fast-casual café,” the release continues.

“We are looking forward to increasing our presence in Florida, as we know there is high demand for family entertainment centers in the area,” said Jay Thomas, Brand President and CEO of Urban Air. “We are so glad to see our franchisees increasing their reach and growth within their communities.”

What Now Orlando briefly spoke to Haydee Carvallo to inquire about the food & beverage component for their upcoming Florida location, but she was not able to specify and referred us to co-franchisee Oscar Acosta, who did not immediately return a request for comment.

However, considering typical offerings at different Urban Air locations, readers can reasonably expect a menu of kid-friendly fast food offerings such as loaded fries, hot dogs, hamburgers, mac and cheese, and funnel cakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOg4L_0kXaPdGG00
Photo: Official


