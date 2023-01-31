ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 50,000 pounds of sausage recalled over listeria concerns

WASHINGTON — Several sausage products across the US are being recalled over fears they could be contaminated with listeria. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that Daniele International, a Rhode Island company, is recalling approximately 52,914 pounds of ready-made sausage, including charcuterie products. The agency's Food Safety and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Frozen Beef Recall Pins Blame on E. Coli Contamination

Stop if you're heard this before. Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products are being recalled in the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
OREGON STATE
SELF

CDC Warns Against OTC Eye Drops Linked to 50 Infections in 11 States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears after the over-the-counter eye drops were linked to 50 reported infections, as well as one associated death. Though a recall hasn’t been initiated yet, per EzriCare, both doctors and their patients should immediately stop using the product until the CDC’s investigation is complete, according to a statement from the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Rice Recall Details and What to Know

You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
foodsafetynews.com

BBC

Salmonella: Chicken recall 'not needed in NI' over contamination fears

A recall of Irish raw chicken products that are potentially contaminated with salmonella is not required in Northern Ireland, food authorities have said. The Food Safety Authority in the Republic of Ireland has extended a recall of some items. The affected products, by processor Western Brand, are sold in stores...
KMZU

WASHINGTON STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Narcity

Health Canada Has Added 6 Items To Their Food Recall List Due To Insects, Glass, Mould & More

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recently issued several recalls and safety alerts for food items sold in Canada. According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada involve undeclared allergens, E. coli, extraneous materials in the form of glass, and microbial contamination in the form of mould and insects.
Popculture

Cookies Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergen

Certain cookies are being recalled after they were found to pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers. On Wednesday, B&G Foods announced a voluntary recall of its Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies. The cookies were recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as they may contain peanut, an ingredient that was not listed on the label.
