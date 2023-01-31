Read full article on original website
More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat recalled
More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat is being recalled due to a packaging malfunction, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Safety said.
KIII TV3
More than 50,000 pounds of sausage recalled over listeria concerns
WASHINGTON — Several sausage products across the US are being recalled over fears they could be contaminated with listeria. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that Daniele International, a Rhode Island company, is recalling approximately 52,914 pounds of ready-made sausage, including charcuterie products. The agency's Food Safety and...
Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge
Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Sausage Recall—Listeria Contamination Fears Over 50,000 Pounds of Meat
Various types of sausages and charcuterie, such as salami and prosciutto, across the U.S. may be tainted by bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections.
Popculture
Frozen Beef Recall Pins Blame on E. Coli Contamination
Stop if you're heard this before. Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products are being recalled in the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
CDC Warns Against OTC Eye Drops Linked to 50 Infections in 11 States
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears after the over-the-counter eye drops were linked to 50 reported infections, as well as one associated death. Though a recall hasn’t been initiated yet, per EzriCare, both doctors and their patients should immediately stop using the product until the CDC’s investigation is complete, according to a statement from the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).
Popculture
Rice Recall Details and What to Know
You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
foodsafetynews.com
Ready-to-eat sausages recalled after inspection finds Listeria on production surfaces
Daniele International LLC, of Mapleville, RI, is recalling 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announcement. FSIS discovered the problem during routine inspection activities where Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces...
Conagra recalls canned meat, poultry due to possible packaging defect
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspections Service announced on Jan. 31 that Conagra Brands is recalling around 2,581,816 lbs. of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination.
More than 400 products including breakfast sandwiches and fruit cups recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible Listeria contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday.
BBC
Salmonella: Chicken recall 'not needed in NI' over contamination fears
A recall of Irish raw chicken products that are potentially contaminated with salmonella is not required in Northern Ireland, food authorities have said. The Food Safety Authority in the Republic of Ireland has extended a recall of some items. The affected products, by processor Western Brand, are sold in stores...
KMZU
Daniele International LLC Recalls Ready-to-Eat Sausage Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2023 – Daniele International LLC, a Mapleville, R.I., establishment, is recalling approximately 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The RTE sausage products were produced...
Charcuterie Sausage Products Recalled From Walmart, Publix, and More Nationwide
The recall is due to listeria concerns.
Major recall announced for sausage, salami products
🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
foodsafetynews.com
Another patient confirmed in outbreak traced to enoki mushrooms; FDA renews warning
Officials with the Food and Drug administration are doubling down on their warning against certain enoki mushrooms because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed another patient in a Listeria outbreak. The public warning issued Jan. 18 came on the heels of a Jan. 17 announcement that the...
Narcity
Health Canada Has Added 6 Items To Their Food Recall List Due To Insects, Glass, Mould & More
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recently issued several recalls and safety alerts for food items sold in Canada. According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada involve undeclared allergens, E. coli, extraneous materials in the form of glass, and microbial contamination in the form of mould and insects.
Popculture
Cookies Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergen
Certain cookies are being recalled after they were found to pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers. On Wednesday, B&G Foods announced a voluntary recall of its Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies. The cookies were recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as they may contain peanut, an ingredient that was not listed on the label.
