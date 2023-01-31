UGA Players Measure in at Senior Bowl, Kenny McIntosh Already Impressing

The Reese's Senior Bowl is where the NFL Draft process begins for the NFL Drafting world. The nation's top seniors are invited to Mobile, Alabama to compete all week long in practices leading up to Saturday's game.

Georgia has four players participating in this week's events, with Monday being the measurements portion of the week along with the first practice.

Senior safety Chris Smith has already begun to hear criticisms of his size in the lead-up to the draft. The safety has received the "undersized" throughout his career already. And after measuring in at 5'10 2/12", 188 pounds, with 9 5/8" hands, 31 5/8" arms, and a 75" wingspan.

Senior offensive lineman Warren McClendon started for the better part of three seasons in Athens at the right tackle position and has plenty of film to evaluate for NFL Decision makers. That being said, it's a big week for the Brunswick, Georgia product to establish he can stick at tackle.

McClendon measured in at 6'4, 290 pounds, with 10" hands, 34" arms, and 80 5/8" wingspan. The 34" arm length is plenty to remain at tackle.

Running back Kenny McIntosh will have questions about his ability to withstand a large workload on the NFL level, and people will be surprised to know he will likely be one of the bigger backs available in the class, measuring in at 5'11 7/8", 210 pounds, with 9" hands, 30 5/8" arms, and a 76 5/8" wingspan. He's expected to have a great week at the senior bowl practice sessions.

Additionally, McIntosh played through a handful of injuries this season according to sources. Most notably a deep-thigh bruise the during the middle of the season in the lead up to the Missouri contest. McIntosh had 65 yards on 10 carries in that game in the midst of a struggling portion for Georgia's offense. Georgia would go on to win that game by just four points, their second smallest margin of victory all season.

Players Participating in 2023 Senior Bowl

Chris Smith (Safety)

Kenny McIntosh (Running Back)

Jack Podlesney (Kicker)

Warren McClendon (Offensive Line)

How to Watch The Reese's Senior Bowl

Gameday: Saturday, Feb. 4th, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 4th, 2023 Game time: 2:30 pm ET

2:30 pm ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The NFL Network will have practice highlights and coverage from the Senior Bowl week leading up to the game as well.

