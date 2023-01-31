GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
2-8-1
(two, eight, one)
Cash 3 Midday
7-9-7
(seven, nine, seven)
Cash 3 Night
8-2-9
(eight, two, nine)
Cash 4 Evening
7-2-8-6
(seven, two, eight, six)
Cash 4 Midday
9-0-2-2
(nine, zero, two, two)
Cash 4 Night
3-6-8-7
(three, six, eight, seven)
Cash4Life
05-11-24-26-46, Cash Ball: 3
(five, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-six; Cash Ball: three)
Fantasy 5
23-24-25-35-36
(twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $241,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
8-2-3-3-1
(eight, two, three, three, one)
Georgia FIVE Midday
4-8-1-3-1
(four, eight, one, three, one)
Mega Millions
07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4
(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 653,000,000
