'Frostquakes' Reported In Maine As Arctic Blast Deep Freezes New England
Other wild winter weather in the Northeast included sea smoke and steam devils.
NECN
Parts of Northern Maine Are Under a Blizzard Warning. Here's Why
Blizzard warnings are in effect through 7 p.m. on Saturday for parts of northern Maine. With winds expected to gust as high as 50 mph, the blizzard warning is in effect for parts of Aroostook county due to the potential for blowing snow. The National Weather Service warns that widespread...
Fierce Arctic Front Brings Wind Chill Factors to -55 and Colder
The Arctic cold front has been the topic of conversation with the threat of cold weather only seen once every ten years. It’s something else when you see the actual wind chill factors. Aroostook County will see temps ranging from -55 to -61. The U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou posted the wind chill numbers on their Facebook.
Aroostook County Closings and Cancellations for Friday, Feb. 3
With forecasters calling for blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills on Friday and Saturday in northern Maine, schools and many other offices are closed in the interest of public safety. Here are the latest closings and cancellations. This list will be updated frequently. Schools, Colleges, Universities. All Valley Unified Schools...
wagmtv.com
Firefighters Battle Blaze In Bitter Cold
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - At approximately 1:00 pm today, a call came in of a fire at 32 Industrial Street in Presque Isle. Upon the arrival of crews, the roof of the building was already collapsed. No one was in the building. Mutual aid has been provided by fire crews from Mapleton, Easton and Caribou.
Equipment Failure Cancels Flights at Presque Isle Airport
Flights in and out of Presque Isle International Airport (PQI) were cancelled Saturday evening and Sunday due to the failure of a critical piece of FAA equipment. This weather observation equipment is owned, operated, and maintained by the Federal Aviation Administration and not by the airport or the airlines, according to a news release from Public Information Officer Kim Smith.
Victim of Caribou Apartment Building Fire Identified
State officials have identified the man who died last week in an apartment building fire on Water Street in Caribou. The body was found after firefighters responded to the early morning blaze on January 25th at a multi-unit apartment building adjoining other businesses. The Maine Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified the man as 30-year-old Jason Donahue of Caribou.
fiddleheadfocus.com
California musicians swap coasts for homestead lifestyle in northern Aroostook
This couple made their dream of an off-grid homesteading lifestyle come true after buying a home sight unseen in Van Buren.
Waterfront Home is a Luxurious Treasure on Madawaska Lake, Maine
This big estate at 835 Little Madawaska Lake Rd in Westmanland has several living spaces with a massive yard leading right to the water's edge. The 5900 sq. ft. main house is on a private point. The interior design is an open space concept with breathtaking views of the lake. But wait, there’s more…
wagmtv.com
Identity of Individual Found Dead During Water Street Fire Released
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, 30 Year Old Jason Donahue has been identified as the individual that was recovered following the fire on Water Street on January 25th, 2023. The Maine State Police and State Fire Marshall’s Office say they are continuing to...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Rossignol promoted to Katahdin Trust assistant vice president, system administrator
HOULTON, Maine — Katahdin Trust, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Rossignol to assistant vice president, system administrator. In this role, Rossignol will be responsible for ensuring that the Bank’s integrated systems operate efficiently as well as continue to provide technical assistance and training for system users.
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
Big Country 96.9
