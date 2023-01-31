ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

wagmtv.com

Firefighters Battle Blaze In Bitter Cold

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - At approximately 1:00 pm today, a call came in of a fire at 32 Industrial Street in Presque Isle. Upon the arrival of crews, the roof of the building was already collapsed. No one was in the building. Mutual aid has been provided by fire crews from Mapleton, Easton and Caribou.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Big Country 96.9

Equipment Failure Cancels Flights at Presque Isle Airport

Flights in and out of Presque Isle International Airport (PQI) were cancelled Saturday evening and Sunday due to the failure of a critical piece of FAA equipment. This weather observation equipment is owned, operated, and maintained by the Federal Aviation Administration and not by the airport or the airlines, according to a news release from Public Information Officer Kim Smith.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Big Country 96.9

Victim of Caribou Apartment Building Fire Identified

State officials have identified the man who died last week in an apartment building fire on Water Street in Caribou. The body was found after firefighters responded to the early morning blaze on January 25th at a multi-unit apartment building adjoining other businesses. The Maine Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified the man as 30-year-old Jason Donahue of Caribou.
CARIBOU, ME
wagmtv.com

Identity of Individual Found Dead During Water Street Fire Released

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, 30 Year Old Jason Donahue has been identified as the individual that was recovered following the fire on Water Street on January 25th, 2023. The Maine State Police and State Fire Marshall’s Office say they are continuing to...
CARIBOU, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Rossignol promoted to Katahdin Trust assistant vice president, system administrator

HOULTON, Maine — Katahdin Trust, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Rossignol to assistant vice president, system administrator. In this role, Rossignol will be responsible for ensuring that the Bank’s integrated systems operate efficiently as well as continue to provide technical assistance and training for system users.
HOULTON, ME
Big Country 96.9

Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee

A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
