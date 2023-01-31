ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

7-9-7

(seven, nine, seven)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

