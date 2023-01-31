Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening.

Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southern University released this statement Tuesday:

Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening.

Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the University Counseling Center at 225-771-2480 or counselingcenter@subr.edu during normal business hours. Our Holistic Behavior 24-Hour Crisis Hotline can be reached at 225-368-9602. Other resources can be found at subr.edu/counselingcenter.

