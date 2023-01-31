ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate

By Michael Scheidt
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3xpu_0kXaOnGh00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening.

Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southern University released this statement Tuesday:

Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening.

Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the University Counseling Center at 225-771-2480 or counselingcenter@subr.edu during normal business hours. Our Holistic Behavior 24-Hour Crisis Hotline can be reached at 225-368-9602. Other resources can be found at subr.edu/counselingcenter.

Southern University

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 23-year-old Meagan Schwaner has been identified as the victim in a two-car crash that took place on I-10 early Saturday morning. According to a press release sent out by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to the scene of the crash around 2:40 a.m. Schwaner, the driver of a 2013 Honda Accord, was heading eastbound on I-10 in Hancock County when she collided with a trailer being pulled by a truck, also traveling eastbound.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge celebrates 70th Anniversary of Bus Boycott

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When most people hear “bus boycott,” they think of Montgomery, Alabama. Not knowing that Baton Rouge paved the way for other bus boycotts around the country. This year marks the 70th Anniversary of the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott and we’re highlighting the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tourcounsel.com

Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate

Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

NOPD responds to a vehicle crash, finds gunshot victim inside

NEW ORLEANS — A vehicle crash in Gentilly turns into a homicide investigation. The New Orleans Police Department is now investigating a homicide after responding to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Clover Street and Franklin Avenue Saturday evening. “Officers responding to an initial call of a vehicle...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models

The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
HAHNVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits

10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits. Houma, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on January 31, 2023, that in May of 2021, the LSP Insurance Fraud-Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a criminal fraud complaint against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation progressed, investigators discovered a group of 16 suspects who allegedly knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents in 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have been injured in an accident in order to obtain financial benefits, which resulted in over $85,000 being stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
American Songwriter

Big Freedia to Open New Orleans-Based Hotel and Nightclub

As if Big Freedia could get any bigger, the star has announced plans to open a hotel and nightclub in her home of New Orleans, Louisiana. “This dream of mine has been in the works for a long time, I’ll be one of the first black hotel owners in New Orleans,” the hip-hop icon shared on social media. “Will keep y’all posted on the official opening date, can’t wait to see y’all at Hotel Freedia.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

69K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy