'Rye Lane' Cast & Director on the Strange & Messy Charm of Their Impossibly Sweet Romcom
You’ve never seen a romantic comedy quite like Raine Allen-Miller's Rye Lane. Not only is the film oozing with style, passion, and authorial expressivity, but it also features two fantastic lead performances that confirm no other actors could have brought Yas and Dom to screen quite like Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson.
‘Who Invited Charlie?’ Review: Everyone Needs a Pal Like Adam Pally
Remember 2020? The world ended, hand sanitizer became the hot new item, and not wearing a face mask felt like you were streaking in the middle of the mall. It’s not necessarily a time anyone wants to return to, and frankly, the fear and ramifications of the pandemic never fully went away. Is there an appetite for content set during such a bizarre and scary time? Even though it’s been roughly three years since the initial shock and paranoia of it all, it seems like just yesterday that we were spraying cleaning products on our produce and having panic attacks when we needed to touch a doorknob. The indie dramedy Who Invited Charlie? washes away any reservations you might have about a movie set in the COVID times and, more importantly, lets Adam Pally show us what he is capable of.
‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 4 Images Preview Jeffrey Pierce and Melanie Lynskey’s New Characters
The Last Of Us delivered another brilliant episode of television earlier this week covering the beautiful love story between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). It was a romance that was only alluded to in the game and putting the pair of survivors front in center in Episode 3 was the biggest/most emotional change from game to screen so far. With Episode 4 premiering on Sunday, changes and new additions to the story will continue with the introduction of original characters Perry and Kathleen, played by Jeffery Pierce and Melanie Lynskey respectively. Now, new images for Episode 4 tease that the pair may not be Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) friends.
'Willow' Star Ellie Bamber to Play Model Kate Moss in 'Moss & Freud'
Last year it was announced that a film about the partnership and collaboration between supermodel Kate Moss and painter Lucian Freud was in development. Now, the film. s two stars have also been named: Willow star Ellie Bamber and BAFTA winner Derek Jacobi will star in the title roles of Moss & Freud from writer and director James Lucas.
They Cut the Queer Out of 'Scooby-Doo' Movie According to Sarah Michelle Gellar
James Gunn’s a household name now thanks to his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and his upcoming role shepherding the new DC Universe. However, one of his most underrated gems of the 2000s was his scripts for Scooby-Doo and its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. The first film in particular was very ahead of its time in terms of its edgier humorous style and brilliant parody of its source material.
Dominique Thorne on Working With Puffs Power Pals, 'Ironheart' & Her Favorite Cut Moment From 'Black Panther 2'
In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) bursts onto the scene as a teenange genius and a true force to be reckoned with, and it won't be long until fans get to meet her once again, this time in her own Disney+ series, Ironheart. Proving she is a superhero both onscreen and off, Thorne recently partnered with Puffs Power Pals, which provides a soft touch to the world's fiercest superheroes at Children's Healthcare Atlanta.
The Director of ‘Train to Busan’ Shakes Up the Superhero Genre With This Movie
At first glance, the story beats of director Yeon Sang-ho’s film Psychokinesis seem suspiciously familiar. In Yeon's follow-up to his record-shattering phenomenon Train to Busan, protagonist Shin Seok-heon (Ryu Seung-ryong) accidentally inherits superpowers: check. This ordinary guy then rides high on the thrill of sudden uniqueness: check. Even the death of Seok-heon’s ex-wife and the mother of his child, while more brutally honest than most Marvel films would dare, aligns with a loved one's loss serving as the catalyst for personal change. So, will our hero adjust his self-centered worldview and use his powers for good?
The Director of 'Paranormal Activity's Forgotten Found Footage Is His Best
Paranormal Activity’s impact on horror and the moviegoing landscape in general was considerable. With a clever marketing campaign that focused on audience reaction and encouraged prospective viewers to request their local theater play the movie, it created massive buzz and brought the found footage format back into vogue. It also propelled a former software programmer to great success as an up-and-coming director. Over the next few years, Oren Peli would enjoy his newfound status by producing a number of well-known horror movies, including Paranormal Activity sequels, the Insidious movies, and Chernobyl Diaries. It would take a number of years before he got back into the director’s chair, but when he did, it was for something grander and more ambitious than his debut picture: 2015's Area 51.
What Is Elseworlds? Explaining James Gunn’s Plan for Movies Outside the DCU
James Gunn has finally revealed how he plans to bring the DCU to life and all of it hinges on the success of a shared universe and an Elseworlds strategy. Elseworlds was a DC Comics publishing imprint started in 1989 that presented stories set outside the DC Universe's main continuity. These stories typically featured alternate versions of well-known characters and explored "what if" scenarios. The Elseworlds stories offered a fresh perspective on familiar characters and allowed creators to take the characters in new and different directions.
'Poker Face' Episode 5 Ending Explained: Never Forgive, Never Forget
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Poker Face. The previous episode of Poker Face quite literally rocked. We got to jam out with the metal band Doxxxology led by Chloë Sevigny’s Ruby Ruin, a has-been rock star desperate to get another hit song on her hands. So desperate, in fact, that she and her bandmates end up killing their new drummer in an attempt to take credit for his lyrics and music to a new song. But never fear! Our favorite bluff-caller Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) was on it. Charlie also had a close call with Cliff (Benjamin Bratt), the casino security guard who’s been on her tail since Episode 1. Let’s drive and see where Episode 5 takes us.
Best Horror Movies Set in Asylums, From 'Unsane' to 'Shock Corridor'
Asylums and mental health hospitals, for all the good they might do in real life, are often synonymous with horror movies. The setting can lend itself to multiple kinds of horror, from being held prisoner by cruel staff to being unfairly deemed insane, by way of haunted halls and cruel ghosts. However, outside of horror video games which feature this setting regularly, how many horror movies actually take place in asylums? Excluding dramas and thrillers like Girl, Interrupted and Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island, this list curates the best horror movies set in asylums for your perfect mad-house movie marathon:
Why 'Treasure Planet' Was Such a Spectacular Sci-Fi Flop
Few Disney movies -- even those being released today --capture the spirit of adventure quite like Treasure Planet. The Sci-Fi, Steampunk-infused take on Robert Louis Stevenson's 1882 novel was years in the making when it hit theaters in 2002, the passion project of co-directors John Musker and Ron Clements. Its journey to the big screen hadn't been an easy one -- making its ultimate loss at the box office all the more painful for fans of its unique style. Though Treasure Planet has since been labeled one of Disney's "biggest animated flops," its daring creativity makes it a unique entry in the Mouse's catalog.
'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' and 9 Family Movie Sequels Better Than the Original, According to Letterboxd
It's no secret that most sequels to family movies usually pale in comparison to the original film. Even the family movie sequels that are critically acclaimed, like Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and the Toy Story sequels usually are considered worse than the original. However, that makes it that much more interesting when a sequel can rise above its original film, as it rarely happens.
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Who Lives and Who Dies?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie finally premiered on the service on January 26. While the jury’s still out on whether the film delivered the ultimate fan experience, it certainly wasn’t afraid to take risks. So how did we get to the end of the line? And who lived to see the full moon by the time the credits rolled?
'Halloween' Stuntman & Michael Myers Actor George P. Wilbur Dead at 81
Famous Hollywood stuntman and actor George P. Wilbur died at the age of 81 this past Wednesday. While Wilbur had an over 60-year career, the actor will mainly be remembered for his numerous horror contributions. Particularly as Michael Myers in 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. For many fans, Wilbur was one of the best actors to ever wear the iconic white mask with Return of Michael Myers being a fan-favorite film in the beloved slasher franchise.
'Decision to Leave' Ending Explained: An Open Case and An Unfinished Love Story
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Decision to Leave. When the credits roll on Decision to Leave, we are left with the certainty that detective Jang Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) will never sleep again in his life. The protagonist of Park Chan-wook’s most recent thriller about a policeman that falls in love with one of his suspects will have to live forever not just with the knowledge that he let a guilty woman go free, but also with the pain of an unresolved love story. After killing her second husband, Song Seo-rae (Tang Wei) goes to the beach and digs up a hole in the sand. She then jumps into it and waits until she’s drowned by the tides, her life carried away by the ocean she loved so much. All she leaves Hae-joon is a recorded message saying that, maybe, her goal was to become one of his unsolved cases.
'Waller': Release Window, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the DC Series
For those familiar with the DC universe, they know that Amanda Waller is one of the most ruthless, cold, and dangerous characters in the entire universe. Even in a world full of aliens, time travelers, and crazy billionaires dressed in Bat-Suits, Waller is a force to be reckoned with. For that reason, the character has had many iterations in different media played by various actors, including CCH Pounder in Justice League Unlimited (and most of the Batman games), Pam Grier in Smallville, Angela Bassett in Green Lantern, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson in Arrow. While each of these iterations has been slightly different, the new series Waller, starring Viola Davis, is sure to not only let us deep-dive into who Amanda Waller is but also connect us to many possible heroes in what will become the new DC universe. This new series is a spin-off of both Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad. It will follow Waller in her role as the director of ARGUS, which for those who are curious has stood for four different things throughout its history.
Melinda Dillon, 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' Actress, Dead at 83
Two-time Academy Award nominee Melinda Dillon, best known for her roles in Close Encounters of the Third Kind and A Christmas Story has passed away. according to a statement from her family. They revealed she passed away on January 9 at age 83. No further details of her death have been shared at this time.
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
'Bad Boys 4' Is the Best Thing Will Smith Could Have Done
Sony Pictures has just announced that the buddy cop duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be hitting the streets of South Beach for a fourth installment of the enormously popular franchise, Bad Boys. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will team up to direct the pair again after collaborating with the tandem on Bad Boys For Life in 2020 that more than maintained the momentum for the series raking in a cool $426 million at the box office. The announcement comes a full 28 years after the making of the original, and though the new film does not yet have a title, the news could not have come at a better time for Smith, who will no doubt be looking for anything and everything to talk about other than what transpired at the now infamous 94th Academy Awards ceremony.
