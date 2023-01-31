ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KSN News

Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
TULSA, OK
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
5newsonline.com

How much ice is coming Wednesday night?

ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
ARKANSAS STATE
NEWStalk 870

Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
Phys.org

Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone

There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia

ARKANSAS (KAIT) - 450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are departing to Fort Bliss, Texas on Sunday, Feb 5. After training in Fort Bliss, they will depart to Southwest Asia. The 450 soldiers are made from Walnut Ridge,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Cheddar News

Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE

