NWS: Unknown balloon seen flying over Northeast Kansas, Northwest Missouri
SABETHA (KSNT) – A unidentified balloon has been reportedly seen flying above areas of Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service and 27 News viewers are reporting sightings of a balloon floating through the sky in Northeast Kansas. The National Weather Service of Kansas City reports via social media that it has received reports from […]
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ice is coming to Arkansas tonight, what's the chance for power outages?
ARKANSAS, USA — Just one more round to go of winter weather for this week, but this one may pack the biggest punch of ice to parts of southern and central Arkansas. How much ice will fall where you live? (scroll down for power outages forecast) Tap HERE for...
Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains
Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.
Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis, Sen. Schmitt calls for investigation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted moving across Missouri, and has been spotted by the Gateway Arch Friday. Sightings of the balloon have been reported over Kansas City and Columbia earlier in the day. Gov. Parson referenced the balloon in a Tweet stating...
How much ice is coming Wednesday night?
ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone
There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - 450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are departing to Fort Bliss, Texas on Sunday, Feb 5. After training in Fort Bliss, they will depart to Southwest Asia. The 450 soldiers are made from Walnut Ridge,...
Pillars of light rise from Goodland, other Kansas towns
The bitterly cold temperatures that grabbed ahold of Kansas this weekend created an interesting phenomenon -- pillars of light. But you had to brave the cold to see it.
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Missouri
After slick roads and wintry weather early this week, drivers across the Ozarks are flocking to area car washes. Motorists that keep their vehicles clean also cash in on another benefit that may not be easily seen.
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
