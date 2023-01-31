Read full article on original website
Part of Troup Highway in Tyler closed for downed power line
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Troup Highway between Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road has been closed. An Oncor employee said the road is blocked off due to a downed power line. A tree has reportedly been pressing down on the power line for about 24 hours, and the line is still hot.
Plane crashes near Gladewater Municipal Airport
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, according to Texas DPS. Officials said that the crash happened near Carter Road and Highway 271, south of the airport. All four occupants have been taken out of the plane, according to officials. DPS said they are waiting at the scene of the […]
Power Outage Reports in Sulphur Springs
Thousands remain without power as Oncor struggles to restore power to homes. Oncor has been notified of all instances of outages throughout the town, currently the restoration time is unknown. Oncor crews are diligently working to restore power as quickly as possible to all customers. For more informations visit https://stormcenter.oncor.com/
Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning. It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler. The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.
More than 30% of Smith County without power, families hoping for restoration
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The wintry weather has created a domino effect, with much of East Texas feeling the effects of fallen power lines. Now, families with small children are feeling the impact. As of Wednesday night at 10 p.m., more than 30% of Smith County was without power. “Right now it’s… ‘Are we gonna […]
Tyler church’s warming center takes in power outage victims
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through the cold. Block by block, crews canvassed Tyler neighborhoods, continuing to try to bring power pack online, often finding intermittent power. “Old transformers have got internal breakers. And I talked...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Power Outages
Thousands of Hopkins County residents lost electricity Tuesday, and some are still waiting. Although power company crews have been working 24-7 to restore power, some people may have yet to report their outages. For Oncor customers to report an outage, text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, or call 888-313-4747. FEC customers should contact: Call 903-455-1715 or go online to https://farmerselectric.coop/outage-center/.
Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a train wreck near Texas Iron and Steel on FM 2087 just outside Longview. No injuries have been reported.
Longview PD directing traffic at North Eastman and Hollybrook, signals out
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department has announced that officers are conducting traffic at North Eastman Road and Hollybrook Drive because of broken signal lights. According to the Longview Police Department, the traffic lights are flashing red in all directions. Authorities ask that drivers seek an alternative route.
Formation of sinkhole in Longview shuts down portion of High Street
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street. The hold formed in the 500 block of South High Street. It’s specifically between Nelson and Marion. Both northbound and southbound lanes are being diverted, so police say drivers should seek alternative routes around this area.
1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
Fire damages Hiway 80 Rescue Mission - Tyler shelter storage room
TYLER, Texas — The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission shelter's storage room in Tyler is significantly damaged after the building caught fire Thursday afternoon. The building, located at 601 E Valentine Street, caught fire around 3 or 3:30 p.m. Brian Livingston, with the nonprofit, said the blaze affected a majority...
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
Details on Tree and Limb Disposal in Sulphur Springs Starting February 4th, 2023
The City of Sulphur Springs will open the Spring Cleanup Site for eight consecutive days starting Saturday February 4th, 2023. The site will be open and staffed each day from 7AM to 4PM. There will be equipment on site to assist in unloading trucks and trailers. Remember:. City of Sulphur...
Thousands Without Power in Hopkins County
Weather woes continue as thousands are without power in Hopkins County area. Although electricity crews continue to work on downed power lines, they still need customers to report outages. Oncor customers: To report an outage text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, or select “Report an Outage” located above...
Large tree blocking road in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A large tree has fallen in Smith County blocking both lanes on the 5500 block of FM Road 16. Officials are asking for people to use an alternate route if driving in the area. KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.
Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls
Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
Icy weather updates in Tyler
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Mayra Recana with Molina Tree Services who came in from Longview to get a tree off a Tyler house in the 1800 block of San Antonio. Updated: 1 hour ago. The weight of ice accumulation...
Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested
February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
